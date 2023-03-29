Laser Photonics Postpones Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Earnings

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced it will postpone reporting its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 ended December 31, 2022 and is canceling it webcast and conference call to discuss results that was scheduled to take place on March 30, 2023.

The Company intends to notify investors via press release when it is able to determine a date to report its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 numbers and reschedule its conference call to discuss these results.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

Laser Photonics Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

