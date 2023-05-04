Laser Photonics Welcomes American Laser Cleaning, a Division of American Machine & Gear as a New Service Partner Network Member

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("LPC"), a leading global developer of industrial CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced that they have signed American Machine & Gear, Inc. as a new Service Partner Network (SPN) member in Washington.

"We are excited to add American Machine & Gear through our Service Partner Network and look forward to exposing a new audience to our CleanTech technology," said Peter Evans, president of Laser Photonics. "This new partnership helps to seed the market and introduce our technology to potential clients in the Pacific Northwest, one of the largest aviation markets in the U.S."

The Pacific Northwest is a very attractive market for laser cleaning. Through this partnership, American Laser Cleaning will provide precision laser cleaning services to manufacturing professionals in the aviation and automotive industry. American Laser Cleaning will utilize Laser Photonics' CleanTech technology to safely remove carbon, rust, paint and unwanted coatings on aircraft and vehicles for clients on the West Coast.

Laser Photonics continues to position itself as the go-to provider of high-quality laser blasting technology as an increasing number of manufacturers and industry professionals adopt laser technology. By partnering with members worldwide, LPC continues to work with its partners to bring its services and technology to critical markets around the world.

For more information about the CleanTech line of roughing, conditioning and finishing laser systems and other CleanTech laser cleaning systems or information on our Service Partner Network, please visit: https://www.laserphotonics.com/spn or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasive blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of cutting-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with traditional methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

