U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,278.25
    -19.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,551.00
    -171.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,616.00
    -66.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,184.90
    -15.90 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.09
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.90
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1574
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • Vix

    23.14
    +0.58 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3454
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2650
    -0.0250 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,681.95
    +819.86 (+1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.49
    +1.05 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,088.19
    -364.47 (-1.24%)
     

Laser Printer Market 2021-2025 | 5% CAGR Projection over the Next Five Years | 17000 + Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The laser printer market is expected to grow by USD 2.83 billion from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Laser Printer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Laser Printer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

You can download our report to unlock information on upcoming trends and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Ricoh Co. Ltd., and Seiko Epson Corp. are some of the major market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.The increasing popularity of MFPS has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the adoption of cloud data storage might hamper the market growth.

Laser Printer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Laser Printer Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses. Download a Free Sample Report Now!

Laser Printer Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our laser printer market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increasing need for combining mobility and document solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the laser printer market growth during the next few years.

Laser Printer Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Laser Printer Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Laser Printer Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Laser Printer Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist laser printer market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the laser printer market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the laser printer market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors


Related Reports:
Barcode Label Printer Market -The barcode label printer market size is expected to grow by $ 1.01 bn and record a CAGR of 6% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Multi-functional Printer Market -The multi-functional printer market has the potential to grow by $ 4.92 bn during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4%. Download a free sample report now!

 Global Laser Printer Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Base Year

2020

Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021

3.47%

Forecast Period

2021 to 2025

CAGR:

Accelerating at almost 5%

Historical Data

2017 to 2021

No. of Pages

120

Exhibits

103

Incremental growth

$ 2.83 Billion

Segments covered

Application & Geography

By Application

By Geography

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laser-printer-market-2021-2025--5-cagr-projection-over-the-next-five-years--17000--technavio-reports-301388267.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • United Airlines cuts number of workers facing termination over vaccine noncompliance

    United Airlines on Thursday trimmed the number of employees who are facing termination for defying the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Chicago-based carrier said only 320 U.S.-based staff are now not in compliance with its COVID-19 vaccination policy, marking a 46% drop in the past two days. Excluding those who have sought an exemption, United said 99.5% of U.S.-based employees now have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • Why Macy's, Nordstrom, and Party City Just Crashed

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of retail stocks Macy's (NYSE: M), Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), and Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) crashed in quick succession Thursday, and were trading down by 7.9%, 9.1%, and 12.4%, respectively, as of 1:54 p.m. EDT. You can probably blame another retail stock -- Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) -- for all of that. You see, there was no particularly bad news on the wires concerning Macy's, Nordstrom, or Party City Thursday.

  • U.S. Trade Body Rules Against Import of IQOS Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Devices

    Altria and Philip Morris International must halt imports and sales of their IQOS heated tobacco device, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in a patent case brought by rival R.J. Reynolds Tobacco.

  • Exclusive-PwC offers U.S. employees full-time remote work

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Accounting and consulting firm PwC told Reuters on Thursday it will allow all its 40,000 U.S. client services employees to work virtually and live anywhere they want in perpetuity, making it one of the biggest employers to embrace permanent remote work. Other major accounting firms, such as Deloitte and KPMG, have also been giving employees more choice to work remotely in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. PwC's deputy people leader, Yolanda Seals-Coffield, said in an interview that the firm was the first in its industry to make full-time virtual work available to client services employees.

  • Beijing says blackouts will not be tolerated as power shortages hit factories

    Beijing has warned China's state-backed energy firms that blackouts will not be tolerated this winter as power shortages triggered the first slide in manufacturing activity since the pandemic struck.

  • United Is Firing Just 320 Employees Who Refused to Get a Covid Shot. Nearly 300 Decided to Get a Vaccine.

    United Airlines said Thursday that almost 300 more employees had uploaded proof of vaccination, cutting down the number of employees that would lose their job for failing to comply with the company’s vaccine mandate. United expects that number to continue decreasing. “This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority,” wrote United (UAL) Chief Executive Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart in a letter to employees.

  • 5 Top Stocks for October

    The next few months may be messier, with labor shortages and supply chain issues causing serious problems for companies big and small. Here's what you need to know about Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), and GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO). Matt Frankel, CFP (Digital Realty Trust): Real estate investment trust (REIT) Digital Realty Trust didn't have a great September, with shares falling by more than 10% despite a lack of company-specific news.

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsHSBC Bets Big on China a

  • Zoom, Five9 Scrap $14.7 Billion Deal as Investors Vote No

    (Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Five9 Inc. scrapped their $14.7 billion merger agreement after a steep decline in Zoom’s shares slashed the deal’s value by almost a third, leading Five9 shareholders to reject the offer.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australi

  • Here’s what would happen if Americans could easily look up everyone’s salary

    In the U.S., where there isn’t a nationalized pay transparency law, women earned 82% of what men earned last year. Some experts say more transparency around pay could help change that.

  • Lordstown agrees to sell factory to Foxconn, which will also invest in EV maker; stock gains

    Lordstown Motors Corp. stock jumped Thursday as the electric pickup-truck maker agreed to work out a deal for its Ohio factory with Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group.

  • Higher natural gas prices to drive Exxon third-quarter earnings

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp signaled on Thursday that higher oil and gas prices would boost third-quarter earnings by as much as $1.5 billion over the second quarter. Natural gas prices in the United States have more than doubled this year and oil prices are up 52% as energy demand recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Exxon also has been cutting costs and laying off personnel following a historic loss in 2020.

  • How global supply chains are falling out of fashion

    Fashion brands like Benetton are increasingly turning away from globe-spanning supply chains and low-cost manufacturing hubs in Asia, in a shift that could prove a lasting legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic. Italy's Benetton is bringing production closer to home, boosting manufacturing in Serbia, Croatia, Turkey, Tunisia and Egypt, with the aim of halving production in Asia from the end of 2022, Chief Executive Massimo Renon told Reuters.

  • OPEC+ considers options for releasing more oil to the market -sources

    (Reuters) -OPEC+ is considering going beyond its existing deal to boost production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) when it meets next week, sources said, at a time when oil prices are near a three-year high and consumers are pressing for more supply. Four OPEC+ sources said producers were considering adding more than that deal envisaged, but none gave details on how much more, or when supply would increase. Another OPEC+ source suggested an increase of 800,000 bpd for one month was possible, with zero the next month.

  • My Best Stocks to Buy and Hold Right Now

    The stock market can be quite volatile over short periods of time, especially if you invest in growth stocks. With that in mind, here are two growth stocks that will benefit someone whose portfolio operates on a buy-and-hold strategy. Adobe Systems (NASDAQ: ADBE) is one of the largest enterprise software companies in the world, and its products have become the cornerstone of digital transformation for many clients.

  • Exxon offers new proposal to locked-out Texas refinery workers

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday offered its first concession in a new contract proposal to locked-out workers at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery and lube oil plant to include some seniority protection. Exxon on May 1 locked some 650 workers out at the 369,000-barrel-per-day refinery, replacing them with temporary workers and saying the company was afraid a strike might lead to disruptions to production. The leaders of United Steelworkers union (USW) local 13-243, which represents the locked-out workers, said Exxon's new offer fell short.