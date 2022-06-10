U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

Laser Printer Market Size to Grow by USD 2.82 billion | Increasing Popularity of MFPs to Drive Growth | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing popularity of MFPs is driving the global laser printer market growth. Several vendors are launching multifunctional laser printers for various printing formats to support the diverse organizational print requirements. For instance, in January 2018, Brother International launched nine new models of monochrome laser printers and all-in-one printers for small and home offices. The popularity and adoption of MFPs in households and small and large corporates are expected to rise owing to their multiple functionalities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Laser Printer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Laser Printer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The laser printer market size is anticipated to grow by USD 2.82 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period.

Use our analysis and insights for effective decision-making.

Key Challenges

The adoption of cloud data storage will challenge the global laser printer market growth. Companies are increasingly adopting cloud data storage architectures. They can deploy cloud-based data storage solutions, such as Google Drive and Dropbox, which have remote access features for documents. Cloud enables the online storage of data on remote servers. Cloud services also enable faster and easy uploading, retrieval, and sharing of documents, which reduces the need to print, store, and share documents in the hardcopy format.

Key Vendors and their Offerings

The market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Ricoh Co. Ltd., and Seiko Epson Corp. among others.

  • Brother Industries Ltd. - The company offers mono-laser printers and color laser printers.

  • Canon Inc. - The company offers laser printers under the brand, Laser Shot.

  • Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers black and white laser printers and color laser printers.

  • HP Inc. - The company offers laser printers under the brand, HP LaserJet.

  • Konica Minolta Inc. - The company offers laser printers under the brand, bizhub.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights!

Laser Printer Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Laser MFPs - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Laser SFPs - size and forecast 2020-2025

Laser Printer Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Do you want to learn about the contribution of each segment of the market?

Regional Analysis

APAC is expected to account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The presence of major laser printer manufacturers in the region will drive the market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. China is a key country for the market in APAC.

Related Reports:

3D Technology Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

5G Technology Market by Component, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.51%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2828.84 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

3.47

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Ricoh Co. Ltd., and Seiko Epson Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Laser MFPs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Laser SFPs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Brother Industries Ltd.

  • 10.4 Canon Inc.

  • 10.5 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 10.6 HP Inc.

  • 10.7 Konica Minolta Inc.

  • 10.8 KYOCERA Corp.

  • 10.9 Lexmark International Inc.

  • 10.10 Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Ricoh Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Seiko Epson Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laser-printer-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-82-billion--increasing-popularity-of-mfps-to-drive-growth--technavio-301564793.html

SOURCE Technavio

