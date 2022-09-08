Laser Technology Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 24.51 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 5.98% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research

The progressive move towards manufacturing Nano and Microdevices and the increase in research and development activities are among the primary reasons for propelling the laser technology market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Laser Technology Market ” By Type (Liquid Laser, YAG Laser), By Applications (Laser Processing, Optical Communication), By Industry Vertical (Commercial, Automotive), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Laser Technology Market size was valued at USD 14.9 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 24.51 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.98% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=4761

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Laser Technology Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Laser Technology Market Overview

Factors such as the rapid adoption of laser machine tools across a wide range of industries and the rising desire for cost-effectiveness, as well as new and diverse markets in laser technology, are driving up market demand. Furthermore, laser technologies have exploded in popularity in the healthcare industry. It’s used in urology, dermatology, dentistry, and ophthalmology, among other fields. Along with it, an older population improved medical infrastructure, and a rising number of cosmetic procedures are all driving sales of medical laser systems.

However, the overall market growth is being hampered by issues such as greater power consumption, burning, and difficulty cutting certain materials in the laser technology market. Regulatory compliances also act as a hindrance to the laser technology market’s growth. Additional limitations to the laser technology market include radioactive contamination created by slurry tailings, environmental dangers, rare metal depletion, and harmful acid needs during the refining process.

Key Developments

In June 2022 , Physicists at the University of Amsterdam created an atom laser that can operate indefinitely.

In March 2022, LightWELD XR, the third product offering under IPG Photonics’ portable laser welding and cleaning product range, was launched by IPG Photonics, the world leader in fiber laser technology.

Story continues

Key Players

The major players in the market are IPG Photonics Corp., Coherent, Inc., Trumpf Group, Jeanoptik AG, Quantel Group, LasaerStar Technologies Corp., Novanta Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc., Epilog Laser, Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group, MKS Instruments, GSI Group Inc., and Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Laser Technology Market On the basis of Type, Applications, Industry Vertical, and Geography.

Laser Technology Market, By Type YAG Laser Liquid Laser Gas Laser

Laser Technology Market, By Applications Optical Communication Laser Processing Others

Laser Technology Market, By Industry Vertical Commercial Telecommunication Semiconductor & Electronics Automotive Healthcare Others

Laser Technology Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Laser Sensor Market By Type (Compact and Ultra-compact), By Component (Software and Hardware), By End-User (Automotive, Aviation, Food & Beverages), By Geography, And Forecast

Laser Engraver Market By Product Type (CO2 Laser Engraver, Fiber Laser Engraver), By Application (Printing And Packaging, Advertising Decoration), By Geography, And Forecast

Laser Projection Market By Product Type (CAD Laser Projection System, Laser Projector), By Resolution (HD And Full HD, 4K), By Illumination Type (Laser Diode, RGB Laser), By End-Use Industry (Retail, Industrial), By Geography, And Forecast

Medical Laser Systems Market By Product (Diode Lasers, Solid State (Crystal) Lasers, Gas Lasers), By Application (Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Gynecology) By Geography, And Forecast

Leading Laser Cladding Services depositing additional layers over metals for strengthening

Visualize Laser Technology Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a bright future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance and use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



