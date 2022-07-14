Laser Welding Machine Market to record USD 393.97 Mn growth -- Technavio expects the growth to be driven by benefits of laser welding over conventional welding

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laser welding market report by Technavio provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and the successful strategies adopted and key products offered by leading vendors. The market structure is moderately fragmented and comprises few international and several regional players. However, the market is significantly dominated by large international players. Being a capital-intensive market, small players find it difficult to compete with large international players in terms of quality, features, and services. Hence, small players mainly compete in terms of price. The market, being in the maturity stage, is witnessing several consolidation activities, particularly among prominent vendors that are engaging in M&A to either strengthen their presence in new geographic areas or strengthen their portfolio in a particular segment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Laser Welding Machine Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download a Sample Report Now

According to Technavio, the laser welding market will observe an incremental growth of 373.97 million between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 4.48% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.73% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as the benefits of laser welding over conventional welding, growing demand from wind farms, and the growing adoption of welding robots will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the dearth of skilled labor, growing adoption of friction stir welding technology in the automotive sector, and the conformity to welding industry standards will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Segmentations in the Laser Welding Machine Market Study

The laser welding machine market is segmented as below:

Story continues

Technology

The fiber laser welding segment accounted for the largest share in the market. Fiber laser welding machines offer benefits such as precision, the ability to create complicated joints, and consistent and high-strength welds. These benefits are increasing their applications in end-user industries such as automotive, aviation, semiconductor, and medical, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Geographic

The market will observe significant growth in APAC during the forecast period. The emergence of APAC as a major manufacturing hub for automobiles and the expansion of production facilities by prominent automakers in the region are driving the growth of the laser welding market in APAC. In addition, factors such as growing urbanization increased spending on infrastructural development, and affordable housing projects are expected to foster the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our laser welding machine market report covers the following areas:

Laser Welding Machine Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the laser welding machine market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the laser welding machine market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Laser Welding Machine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist laser welding machine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the laser welding machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the laser welding machine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laser welding machine market vendors

Related Reports:

Laser Welding Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.73% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 373.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.48 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMADA Co. Ltd., Coherent Inc., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Laserline GmbH, Laserstar Technologies Corp., Perfect Laser Co. Ltd., and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Technology

5.3 Fiber laser - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Solid-state laser - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 CO2 laser - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AMADA Co. Ltd.

10.4 Coherent Inc.

10.5 Emerson Electric Co.

10.6 FANUC Corp.

10.7 IPG Photonics Corp.

10.8 Jenoptik AG

10.9 Laserline GmbH

10.10 Laserstar Technologies Corp.

10.11 Perfect Laser Co. Ltd.

10.12 TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laser-welding-machine-market-to-record-usd-393-97-mn-growth--technavio-expects-the-growth-to-be-driven-by-benefits-of-laser-welding-over-conventional-welding-301585445.html

SOURCE Technavio