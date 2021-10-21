Laser Welding Machine Market to record a CAGR of 4.73% from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Laser Welding Machine Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The laser welding machine market size is set to grow by USD 373.97 mn from 2021 to 2025, according to Technavio. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

The laser welding machine market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Laser Welding Machine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Technology

Geography

Laser Welding Machine Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the laser welding machine market include AMADA Co. Ltd., Coherent Inc., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Laserline GmbH, Laserstar Technologies Corp., Perfect Laser Co. Ltd., and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG.

The report also covers the following areas:

The growing benefits of laser welding over conventional welding, growing demand from wind farms, and growing adoption of welding robots will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the dearth of skilled labor may threaten the growth of the market.

Laser Welding Machine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist laser welding machine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the laser welding machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the laser welding machine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laser welding machine market vendors

Laser Welding Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.73% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 373.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.48 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMADA Co. Ltd., Coherent Inc., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Laserline GmbH, Laserstar Technologies Corp., Perfect Laser Co. Ltd., and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

