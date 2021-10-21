U.S. markets closed

Laser Welding Machine Market to record a CAGR of 4.73% from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Laser Welding Machine Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The laser welding machine market size is set to grow by USD 373.97 mn from 2021 to 2025, according to Technavio. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

Read Free Sample Report to explore growth opportunities in the laser welding machine market.

The laser welding machine market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Laser Welding Machine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Technology

  • Geography

Receive Our Sample Report now for more information about the various segments of the laser welding machine market.

Laser Welding Machine Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the laser welding machine market include AMADA Co. Ltd., Coherent Inc., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Laserline GmbH, Laserstar Technologies Corp., Perfect Laser Co. Ltd., and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG.

The report also covers the following areas:

The growing benefits of laser welding over conventional welding, growing demand from wind farms, and growing adoption of welding robots will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the dearth of skilled labor may threaten the growth of the market.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports Annually!

Laser Welding Machine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist laser welding machine market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the laser welding machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the laser welding machine market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laser welding machine market vendors

Related Reports:

  • Friction Welding Machine Market: The friction welding machine market has been segmented by end-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, marine, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

  • Industrial Welding Robots Market: The industrial welding robots market has been segmented by product (spot welding robots, arc welding robots, and laser welding robots), end-user (automotive, electrical and electronics, heavy machinery, and others), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Download Free Sample Report

Laser Welding Machine Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.73%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 373.97 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.48

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AMADA Co. Ltd., Coherent Inc., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Laserline GmbH, Laserstar Technologies Corp., Perfect Laser Co. Ltd., and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download Latest Free Sample Report for additional highlights on laser welding machine market.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laser-welding-machine-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-4-73-from-2021-to-2025technavio-301403438.html

SOURCE Technavio

