U.S. markets close in 1 hour 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,485.02
    -8.26 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,796.93
    -82.45 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,221.60
    -26.66 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,246.79
    -2.34 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.80
    +1.66 (+2.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.10
    -7.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    -0.29 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3843
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8980
    +0.1680 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,709.20
    -937.76 (-2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,167.24
    -38.51 (-3.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Laserfiche Wins Sixth Consecutive WealthManagement.com Industry Award in Document Management Category

·3 min read

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche, the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation, announced its sixth WealthManagement.com Industry Award (the "Wealthies") win in the Technology Providers – Document Management category for Laserfiche Direct Share. As one of the latest innovations in the Laserfiche platform, Direct Share helps advisors share files more securely with external parties directly from their Laserfiche repositories, in an audited and tracked manner.

(PRNewsfoto/Laserfiche)
(PRNewsfoto/Laserfiche)

Each year, the Wealthies recognize outstanding organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. Nominations are assessed by an esteemed panel of industry experts and influencers, who this year judged a competitive field of more than 620 entries from more than 200 companies. This year's winners were announced both in-person and virtually on Sept. 9, 2021, via a live broadcast event from New York, New York.

Going beyond commonly used cloud storage and share solutions, Laserfiche Direct Share enables firms across the wealth management space to maintain visibility and control over content. It supports security and compliance requirements when advisors share sensitive documents such as new account opening documentation and contracts.

"Laserfiche is committed to building technology that aligns with the growing needs of the wealth management space," said Chris Wacker, CEO of Laserfiche. "The last 18 months have accelerated technology adoption in wealth management, and organizations' Laserfiche-powered modernization efforts will provide long-term benefits. Winning the WealthManagement.com recognition for Direct Share is a testament to our commitment to innovation in the industry."

With firms embracing remote and hybrid work, the ability to securely share digital content with both internal and external parties is more important than ever. Laserfiche introduced Direct Share as a way to minimize vulnerability risk, maintain transparency and improve security while offering the convenience of sharing information directly from a Laserfiche repository. With Direct Share, Laserfiche supports advisors as stewards of high volumes of personally identifiable information (PII) while promoting efficiency and productivity, and the best possible client experience.

For additional information on Laserfiche Direct Share, visit the Laserfiche website.

About Laserfiche
Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done, enabling leaders to focus on growth across the enterprise.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche's cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry — including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing — use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

Connect with Laserfiche:
Laserfiche Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laserfiche-wins-sixth-consecutive-wealthmanagementcom-industry-award-in-document-management-category-301373532.html

SOURCE Laserfiche

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats Advance Plan to Require Employers to Offer Retirement Plans

    A Democratic provision in the $3.5 trillion healthcare, education and climate bill would impose fines on employers with more than five workers who don’t deduct a portion of workers’ paychecks for retirement savings.

  • Apple fires Ashley Gjøvik, senior employee who alleged sexism at work

    Apple has fired Ashley Gjøvik, a senior engineering program manager who's been outspoken about her experiences working for the tech giant.

  • Apple Fires Manager Who Complained, Allegedly for Leaking Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. employee Ashley Gjovik, who filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board last month, said she was fired for allegedly leaking information.Apple informed Gjovik that it’s terminating her employment for violating policies including the disclosure of confidential product-related information, according to documents that she supplied to Bloomberg News. Gjovik, a senior engineering program manager at the company, filed an Aug. 26 NLRB complaint, which allege

  • Epic v. Apple ruling: Judge finds Apple's App Store restrictions violate antitrust law

    In a decision issued Friday, a federal California judge largely sided with Epic by issuing a permanent injunction against Apple's App Store policies, and opening the door for developers to offer customers third-party payment options in apps.

  • Okta's Earnings Call: 3 Takeaways

    Judging by the initial stock price jump after the announcement, investors appeared to be happy with the latest earnings report from Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) on Sept. 1. Sure, the giant in digital identity management saw a second straight quarter of losses. Strong booking trends also imply robust profitability ahead as Okta integrates the new Auth0 business into the fold.

  • Why Williams-Sonoma CEO calls the labor shortage a ‘big migration’

    Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the labor market and how Williams-Sonoma is attracting 'great talent' to the company.

  • Promise Fulfilled: UPS Buys Into Same-Day Delivery With Roadie

    UPS is jumping into the same-day delivery game, announcing Friday that it is acquiring Roadie. Terms were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. "Roadie's leading technology, combined with UPS' portfolio, will open doors for new growth opportunities," UPS said in a statement announcing the acquisition. "Roadie's technology platform also will provide opportunities to improve existing, and potentially add additional, UPS small package capabilities." UPS

  • Apple’s App Store Grip Is Loosened as Judge Faults Pricing Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. was ordered to make a major change to the way it generates money from its App Store, in a ruling that chips away at the iPhone maker’s grip on the $100 billion market for mobile games.A federal judge said Friday Apple must let developers of mobile applications steer consumers to outside payment methods, granting an injunction sought by Epic Games Inc. in a yearlong battle.The changes ordered by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers come as Apple faces global pressu

  • Couchbase Is No MongoDB

    The relational database, which stores data in neat rows and columns, has been the standard for decades. NoSQL databases, which usually store data in flexible documents, have emerged as a compelling alternative. Given the success of NoSQL pioneer MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), which is now worth around $32 billion following a blockbuster quarterly report, betting on smaller NoSQL database companies could make sense for investors convinced that NoSQL is the future.

  • Amazon Dangles Free Bachelor’s Degrees as New Perk in Fight for U.S. Workers

    The e-commerce giant is expanding its educational benefits by offering more than 750,000 U.S. hourly employees the chance to enroll in a fully paid bachelor’s degree program after 90 days of employment.

  • Endo Shares Move Higher On Settlement Of New York State Opioid Cases

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) has agreed to pay million to resolve lawsuits by New York state and two of its largest counties related to the sale and marketing of opioids. Endo said the settlement includes no admission of wrongdoing by Endo or its subsidiaries. The settlement severs Endo from an ongoing trial in lawsuits by New York Attorney General Letitia James and Suffolk and Nassau counties. The deal came after McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK), AmerisourceBergen Corp (NYSE: ABC), Car

  • Top Copper Stocks for Q4 2021

    The copper industry is comprised of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, development, and production of copper, one of the most widely used metals. Copper demand is closely tied to economic cycles as it's used for a broad range of applications, including construction, electronics, industrial machinery, transportation, power generation, and transmission.

  • Could Robinhood Lose Its Main Source of Revenue?

    The Securities and Exchange Commission could be cracking down on payment for order flow. Here's what that could mean.

  • Google’s Medical Chief Says Company Shifting Health Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- In August, the leader of Google Health departed and the division dissolved. While some interpreted the moves as evidence that Google was retreating from health care, the company’s chief health officer said the changes reflected a shifting focus, not an abandonment of a sector the search giant has trumpeted as a promising future business. “We are not retrenching on health,” Karen DeSalvo said in an interview. “I’m busier than ever. So is my team.”She framed Google’s strategy as an

  • UPS adds gig delivery with Roadie acquisition

    (Reuters) -United Parcel Service Inc on Friday announced plans to buy Roadie, a crowd-sourced, same-day delivery company whose major clients include home improvement chain Home Depot. The tie-up comes after key UPS retail customers like Amazon.com Inc, Walmart Inc and Target Corp built or bought gig delivery services to provide speedy local delivery of everything from fresh food to bulky furniture. UPS and Roadie did not disclose financial terms of the deal, which is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter.

  • Amazon complains Elon Musk's companies don't play by the rules

    Amazon's and SpaceX's FCC spat isn't over.

  • Tuition, Teslas and time off: What businesses are doing to keep, attract employees

    Would these tempt you to sign on?

  • Apple can’t force developers to use in-app payment system, federal judge rules

    Apple Inc. was dealt a blow Friday when a federal judge in the Epic Games Inc. case ordered an injunction that would allow developers to provide in-app purchases on the App Store, effectively bypassing commission fees of 15% to 30%. However, it was not ruled an antitrust monopolist.

  • Apple must ease App Store rules, U.S. judge orders, in a blow to iPhone maker

    (Reuters) -A U.S. federal judge struck down a core part of Apple Inc's App Store rules on Friday, forcing the company to allow developers to send their users to other payment systems in a win for "Fortnite" creator Epic Games and other app makers. But the judge did not require Apple to let app makers use their own in-app payment systems, one of Epic's top requests, and allowed Apple to continue to charge commissions of 15% to 30% for its own in-app payment system. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers described her ruling as requiring a "measured" change to Apple's rules.

  • Why the SEC cracking down on Coinbase could level the crypto playing field

    As Coinbase claims the SEC blocked them from offering a service already rampant in crypto, one expert says the joke is on those seeking regulatory approval.