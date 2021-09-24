U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,455.48
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,798.00
    +33.18 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,047.70
    -4.54 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.50
    -8.54 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.98
    +0.68 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.80
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.31 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3672
    -0.0048 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7510
    +0.4500 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,513.84
    -2,210.69 (-4.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,058.04
    -45.02 (-4.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Lasker Foundation Announces 2021 Lasker Awards

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lasker Foundation today announced the winners of its 2021 Lasker Awards: Dieter Oesterhelt (Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry), Peter Hegemann (Humboldt University of Berlin) and Karl Deisseroth (Stanford University) will receive the Albert Lasker Basic Medical Research Award; Katalin Karikó (BioNTech) and Drew Weissman (University of Pennsylvania) will be honored with the Lasker~DeBakey Clinical Medical Research Award; and David Baltimore (California Institute of Technology) will receive the Lasker~Koshland Special Achievement Award in Medical Science.

Widely regarded as America's top biomedical research prize, the Lasker Awards carry an honorarium of $250,000 for each category. Due to the pandemic, the Foundation will not be presenting the Awards this year in a traditional in-person ceremony. Instead, a virtual awards announcement is viewable at laskerfoundation.org.

The 2021 Albert Lasker Basic Medical Research Award
Dieter Oesterhelt, Peter Hegemann, and Karl Deisseroth for the discovery of light-sensitive microbial proteins that can activate or silence individual brain cells and for their use in developing optogeneticsa revolutionary technique for neuroscience

The 2021 Lasker Basic Medical Research Award honors three scientists for the discovery of light-sensitive microbial opsins and for harnessing their properties to develop a technology that enables researchers to control brain-cell activity by using light beams to trigger ion flow into and out of neurons.

The work of Dieter Oesterhelt, Peter Hegemann, and Karl Deisseroth has advanced technologies for probing brain function and opened pathways for the better understanding of neurodegenerative disease and mental illnesses.

Scientists can now study neurons and their circuitry with stunning clarity and probe their functional underpinnings with unprecedented resolution. Hundreds of laboratories around the world are applying optogenetics to tease apart adaptive and maladaptive behaviors, such as hunger, thirst, anxiety, and parenting.

>> Read the full citation

The 2021 Lasker~DeBakey Clinical Medical Research Award
Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for the discovery of a new therapeutic technology based on the modification of messenger RNAenabling rapid development of the highly-effective COVID-19 vaccines

The 2021 Lasker~DeBakey Clinical Medical Research Award honors Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for developing a method to turn cells into factories that can temporarily produce proteins that serve as therapeutic compounds or stimulate the body's immune system to attack a specific pathogen.

Weissman and Karikó discovered how to modify messenger RNA (mRNA) in a way that boosts protein production while minimizing harmful inflammatory responses. In doing so, they launched a novel therapeutic technology—one that has been used to make Covid-19 vaccines in record time and that are 95% effective in preventing illness from the original viral variant. To date, hundreds of millions of people throughout the world have received mRNA vaccines, which have proved to be remarkably safe.

Building on Karikó and Weismann's breakthrough in RNA therapeutics, researchers are now developing modified mRNA therapies for a plethora of illnesses, including cancers, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

>> Read the full citation

The 2021 Lasker~Koshland Special Achievement Award in Medical Science
David Baltimore, one of the premier biomedical scientists of the last five decades, renowned for the breadth and beauty of his discoveries in virology, immunology, and cancer; for his academic leadership; for his mentorship of prominent scientists; and for his influence as a public advocate for science

The 2021 Lasker~Koshland Special Achievement Award in Medical Science honors David Baltimore. Baltimore is renowned for his breakthrough discoveries on retroviruses, the role of NF-kB in inflammation, and RAG recombinase proteins, which maintain antibody diversity. His cancer research on the Abelson leukemia virus led to key insights into chronic myelogenous leukemia.

Over the course of his 60-year career, Baltimore was founding director of MIT's Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and later served as president of Rockefeller University and the California Institute of Technology. He participated in the NIH's Recombinant-DNA Advisory Committee in the 1970s and 1980s, co-chaired a commission that helped shape America's response to HIV/AIDS in the 1980s, and more recently, led summits exploring the benefits and risks of CRISPR gene-editing technology.

A brilliant investigator, mentor, institutional leader, and shaper of public policy, Baltimore will shine as a model in science for generations to come.

>> Read the full citation

About the Lasker Foundation: The Lasker Foundation seeks to increase support for biomedical research by celebrating the power of biomedical science to save and improve human lives. Through its internationally renowned Lasker Awards, educational initiatives, and public advocacy, the Foundation recognizes the most important achievements in science and public service, supports and encourages the scientific leaders of tomorrow, and raises awareness of the ever-present need for research funding. Established in 1942 by Albert and Mary Lasker, the Foundation is committed to inspiring robust and sustained support for biomedical research, fueled by Mary Lasker's call to action: "If you think research is expensive, try disease!" More information at laskerfoundation.org.

About the Lasker Awards: For 75 years, the Lasker Awards, America's most prestigious biomedical research awards, have recognized the contributions of leaders who made major advances in the understanding, diagnosis, treatment, cure, or prevention of human disease. Recipients of the Lasker Medical Research Awards are selected by a distinguished international jury chaired by Joseph L. Goldstein, recipient of the 1985 Lasker Award for Basic Medical Research and the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. Ninety-five Lasker laureates have also received the Nobel Prize, including six in the last two years. More details on the Lasker Award recipients, the full citations for each award category, video interviews and photos of the awardees, and additional information on the Foundation are available at www.laskerfoundation.org. Follow the Awards on Twitter.

>> Click here for photos
>> Click here for short animated videos

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lasker-foundation-announces-2021-lasker-awards-301384925.html

SOURCE Lasker Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Solid Biosciences Stock Gains After Duchenne Dystrophy Gene Therapy Data

    Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) reports 1.5-year functional data and patient-reported outcome measures in the ongoing IGNITE DMD Phase 1/2 trial of SGT-001. SGT-001 is a novel adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector-mediated gene transfer therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The data will be presented today at the World Muscle Society 2021 Virtual Congress. The data demonstrated durable expression and function of microdystrophin protein after 12 to 24 months post-dosing. Related Conte

  • Battery breakthrough surprises scientists with enormous potential

    New lithium-ion approach uses material with 10-times greater energy density than current batteries

  • Explorers become 1st ever to reach bottom of mysterious 'Well of Hell'

    A gaping hole in the Earth that has been shrouded in mystery for centuries has finally been explored. The natural wonder, popularly known as the "Well of Hell," has for years endured as an enigma in the desert in the Al-Mahra province of Yemen. The well measures 100 feet wide and reaches about 360 feet down. Until recently, nobody had ever been to the bottom; however, there has been much conjecture about what might be lurking down there. Those who live near the hole, officially named the Well of

  • 1 theory as to why Elon Musk hasn't gone to space yet

    1 theory as to why Elon Musk hasn't gone to space yet

  • 'This is a dream find': Scientists' 'bombshell' discovery in the 'peopling' of America

    'This is a dream find': Scientists' 'bombshell' discovery in the 'peopling' of America

  • Elizabeth Holmes saga had ‘no’ impact on trust of 23andMe: CEO

    Elizabeth Holmes has cast a shadow over women-led startups, especially those in the health sector. But it had "no" impact on consumer trust in 23andMe (ME), CEO Anne Wojcicki tells Yahoo Finance in a new interview.

  • Oldest human footprints in North America found in New Mexico

    Fossilized footprints discovered in New Mexico indicate that early humans were walking across North America around 23,000 years ago, researchers reported Thursday. The first footprints were found in a dry lake bed in White Sands National Park in 2009. Scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey recently analyzed seeds stuck in the footprints to determine their approximate age, ranging from around 22,800 and 21,130 years ago.

  • SoftBank Invests in Robotics Company Behind NYC Covid Testing

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. is leading a $200 million investment in a robotics startup that helped spur New York City’s Covid testing process, boosting the company’s value to $1.8 billion. Opentrons Labworks Inc. was founded in Brooklyn in 2013 and was valued at $90 million only a year ago. Last summer, the company was instrumental in helping set up New York’s Pandemic Response Lab to alleviate massive testing delays in the city. Opentrons’s robots speed up the process by saving humans f

  • Loyal raises $27M, aims to give dog owners more time with their pets

    San Francisco startup Loyal is rethinking the concept of longevity and starting with man’s best friend. The company raised $27 million in Series A funding in a round, led by Khosla Ventures and including First Round Capital, Box Group, Collaborative Fund, The Longevity Fund and Lachy Groom — all companies involved in Loyal’s $11 million seed round raised in 2020, as well as a group of angel investors. To date, the company has raised $38 million since being founded in 2019 by founder and CEO Celine Halioua.

  • CDC Recommends COVID Booster For More Americans

    More American than ever are now eligible to get the Pfizer booster shot. CBS2's Cindy Hsu has the latest.

  • Hubble discovers 6 massive, dead galaxies from early universe

    The reason why these galaxies died during the universe's most prolific period of star birth is still a mystery.

  • Footprints in New Mexico are oldest evidence of humans in the Americas

    Scientists have found evidence that humans reached the Americas earlier than previously thought.

  • AI tradeoffs: Balancing powerful models and potential biases

    As developers unlock new AI tools, the risk for perpetuating harmful biases becomes increasingly high — especially on the heels of a year like 2020, which reimagined many of our social and cultural norms upon which AI algorithms have long been trained. A handful of foundational models are emerging that rely upon a magnitude of training data that makes them inherently powerful, but it’s not without risk of harmful biases — and we need to collectively acknowledge that fact. Which is to say that we must first take steps to ensure that we understand the roots of these biases in an effort to better understand the risks involved with developing AI models.

  • Preliminary research finds that even mild cases of COVID-19 leave a mark on the brain – but it's not yet clear how long it lasts

    The new findings, although preliminary, are raising concerns about the potential long-term effects of COVID-19. Yuichiro Chino via Getty ImagesWith more than 18 months of the pandemic in the rearview mirror, researchers have been steadily gathering new and important insights into the effects of COVID-19 on the body and brain. These findings are raising concerns about the long-term impacts that the coronavirus might have on biological processes such as aging. As a cognitive neuroscientist, my pas

  • And the winner of Startup Battlefield at Disrupt 2021 is… Cellino

    After three days of fierce pitching in the virtual yet incredibly competitive Startup Battlefield arena, we have a winner. The startups taking part in the Startup Battlefield have all been hand-picked to participate in our highly competitive startup competition. After hours of deliberations, TechCrunch editors pored over the judges’ notes and narrowed the list down to five finalists: Adventr, Cellino, Koa, Nth Cycle and Tatum.

  • Vampire bats hunt and eat with trusted buddies, study shows

    Female vampire bats meet up with roostmates while foraging, cooperate on their hunting trips, and even chat with each other, researchers say.

  • Elon Musk and Grimes ‘semi-separated,’ because of geography but ‘still on great terms,’ he says

    Elon Musk and Grimes have changed the status of their relationship. "We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," the SpaceX founder told Page Six. "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

  • Inspiration4 Commander Sees More Humans 'Working in Space'

    Sep.24 -- Jared Isaacman, the commander of the all-civilian orbital mission Inspiration4, recalls his experience orbiting Earth for 3 days inside of a SpaceX dragon capsule. Isaacman spoke to Bloomberg's Ed Ludlow.

  • Changing your mind about something as important as vaccination isn't a sign of weakness – being open to new information is the smart way to make choices

    Sticking to your beliefs in a rapidly changing world isn't necessarily the best choice. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty ImagesCulturally, this is an era in which people are held in high esteem when they stick with their beliefs and negatively labeled as “flip-floppers” or “wishy-washy” when they change what they think. While the courage of convictions can be a plus in situations where people are fighting for justice, sticking with beliefs in a dynamic world is shortsighted and dangerous, be

  • South Africa seethes at UK's Beta bogeyman 'discrimination'

    South Africa is seething over Britain's decision to keep the country on its coronavirus "red list," forcing travellers into a pricey hotel quarantine on their return to the UK.