LasMeta Comes to Unite Different Metaverses with Full Interoperability

LasMeta
·3 min read

Innovative VR metaverse, play-to-earn, self-sufficient ecosystem powered by NFTs.

Innovative VR metaverse, play-to-earn, self-sufficient ecosystem powered by NFTs.

Helsinki, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LasMeta, which has been developed by Finnish web3 and game development company Bloklab Limited since 2021, is determined to gather different Metaverses under one roof and to be the joint entertainment hub of the future!

LasMeta is coming to make you forget all you know and break the boundaries of fun with its Virtual Reality (VR) based poker game platform where gamers and poker enthusiasts can join for free and earn income. In LasMeta, all investors have a say in the future of the platform with their $LASM tokens and NFTs, while gamers are able to earn stress-free income thanks to free game access and hold special tournaments by having their own private casinos. NFT holders of different projects will be able to take part in LasMeta with the special costumes and avatars of their NFT projects, with full interoperability or NFT ownership verification offered by LasMeta.

As a $LASM or NFT holder, besides the possibility to earn passive income, there is a chance to earning money with listen to earn and watch to earn mechanisms on LasMeta! In VIP rooms that only NFT owners can enter, gamers will be able to listen to music while playing games or earn passive income by watching streams. LasMeta has also collaborated with Chainlink by making VRF and Keepers service integrations in order to increase the Verifiable Randomness and reliability of the games and random drops in the game.

Currently, LasMeta is in the investment round and pre-sales before the exchange listing are scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

“Bear season was a great opportunity for us to improve ourselves as well as being pragmatic. We have seen and experienced by living it how we had to struggle against all the obstacles brought by the bear season. In this process, we are doing our best to add value to LasMeta by collaborating and partnering with leading projects of the blockchain sector. We also see that VR products and projects are still very unknown. If we say that we have not experienced a “hype” yet, it would be a very accurate observation. In other words, we believe in the future of VR/AR and LasMeta will be a part of this future with its self-sufficient sustainable economic order and get a well-deserved slice of the pie.” said LasMeta CEO Mert Eren Eröz.

LasMeta is built on the Ethereum blockchain and also has multichain capability thanks to a cross-chain bridge on Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Polygon, Arbitrum, Moonbeam, and GateChain networks. All smart contract can be accessed on the CoinMarketCap.

https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/lasmeta-casino-gaming-platform/ico/

ABOUT LASMETA

LasMeta is a play-to-earn VR gaming platform built on the Ethereum blockchain and powered by Unreal Engine 5. The games are free to participation. LasMeta has both an ERC-20 governance and utility token. There is also 7000 pieces of NFT collection named "Gambdeers Club" and a side product called “Deer Club Exclusive “DCE” PASS, which is limited to just 700 produced to add more value to the project and provide more benefits to users. LasMeta’s primary target audience is for the GameFi, Metaverse, NFT verticals.

SOCIAL LINKS

Website: https://lasmeta.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lasmetaio

Telegram: https://t.me/lasmetaio_official

Teaser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gokX6SQdlxk

MEDIA CONTACT

Brand: Bloklab Ltd.
E-mail: media@bloklab.fi
City: Helsinki
Country: Finland

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. Newsroom: abrelease.submitmypressrelease.com

Attachment


