Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj - Managers' Transactions: Laura Tarkka

Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj
·1 min read
  • LAT1V.HE
Lassila &amp; Tikanoja Oyj
Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj

Lassila & Tikanoja plc
Stock exchange release
2 May 2022 at 7:00 p.m

Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Laura Tarkka
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj
LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 13798/4/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-02
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010854
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1175 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1175 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Sirpa Huopalainen
General Counsel

For additional information, please contact
Sirpa Huopalainen
Tel. +358 40 5965241

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions’ carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,171 people. Net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 812.5 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.lt.fi/en


