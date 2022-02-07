U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

Lassila & Tikanoja plc: Managers' transactions - Leinonen Jukka

Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj
3 min read
  • LAT1V.HE

Lassila & Tikanoja plc
Stock exchange release
7 February 2022 at 6:00 p.m

Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj - Managers' Transactions: Leinonen Jukka
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jukka Leinonen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj
LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 9850/2/2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-02-04
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010854
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 48 Unit price: 12.26 EUR
(2): Volume: 58 Unit price: 12.26 EUR
(3): Volume: 73 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(4): Volume: 83 Unit price: 12.28 EUR
(5): Volume: 89 Unit price: 12.28 EUR
(6): Volume: 101 Unit price: 12.28 EUR
(7): Volume: 101 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(8): Volume: 104 Unit price: 12.26 EUR
(9): Volume: 109 Unit price: 12.26 EUR
(10): Volume: 109 Unit price: 12.26 EUR
(11): Volume: 109 Unit price: 12.26 EUR
(12): Volume: 131 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(13): Volume: 131 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(14): Volume: 144 Unit price: 12.26 EUR
(15): Volume: 154 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(16): Volume: 154 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(17): Volume: 156 Unit price: 12.28 EUR
(18): Volume: 157 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(19): Volume: 164 Unit price: 12.26 EUR
(20): Volume: 164 Unit price: 12.28 EUR
(21): Volume: 252 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(22): Volume: 256 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(23): Volume: 282 Unit price: 12.28 EUR
(24): Volume: 286 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(25): Volume: 315 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(26): Volume: 316 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(27): Volume: 322 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(28): Volume: 323 Unit price: 12.26 EUR
(29): Volume: 361 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(30): Volume: 376 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(31): Volume: 485 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(32): Volume: 487 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(33): Volume: 500 Unit price: 12.26 EUR
(34): Volume: 500 Unit price: 12.28 EUR
(35): Volume: 500 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(36): Volume: 508 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(37): Volume: 603 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(38): Volume: 649 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(39): Volume: 785 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(40): Volume: 807 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(41): Volume: 1489 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(42): Volume: 2230 Unit price: 12.24 EUR
(43): Volume: 2230 Unit price: 12.24 EUR
(44): Volume: 4245 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(45): Volume: 4560 Unit price: 12.3 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(45): Volume: 26006 Volume weighted average price: 12.28609 EUR

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Sirpa Huopalainen
General Counsel

For additional information, please contact
Sirpa Huopalainen
Tel. +358 40 5965241

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions’ carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,171 people. Net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 812.5 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.lt.fi/en


