7 July 2022 10.00 am

Lassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Half-Year Report January-June on 22 July 2022

Lassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Half-Year Report January-June on Friday 22 July 2022 at 8.00 am. After publication, the release will be available on the company's website at www.lt.fi/en.

Lassila & Tikanoja will host a webcast for analysts, investors and media on 22 July 2022 at 9.00 am Finnish time. The presentation material will be published on the company's website.

The English language briefing will be hosted by CEO Eero Hautaniemi and CFO Valtteri Palin.

To join the conference call, please dial in and register 5–10 minutes earlier on the following numbers:

Finland Toll: +358 (0)9 7479 0572

Sweden Toll: +46 (0)8 5664 2754

United Kingdom Toll: +44 (0)330 165 3641

United States Toll: +1 646 828 8082

Participant Passcode: 836768

To access the audio webcast go to: https://lassila-tikanoja.videosync.fi/2022-q2

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

For additional information please contact

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,100 people. Net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 812.5 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

