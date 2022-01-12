U.S. markets open in 2 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,706.00
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,151.00
    +23.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,835.00
    +4.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,188.60
    -1.80 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.76
    +0.54 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.30
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1368
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.26
    -1.14 (-5.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3639
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3840
    +0.0740 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,993.20
    +1,110.80 (+2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.48
    +31.06 (+3.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.97
    +44.60 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

Lassila & Tikanoja’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board submits proposals for the 2022 Annual General Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lassila & Tikanoja Plc
Stock Exchange Release
12 January 2022, 2 pm

Lassila & Tikanoja’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board submits proposals for the 2022 Annual General Meeting

Lassila & Tikanoja’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board, established by the Annual General Meeting on 12 March 2020, submits the following proposals to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 17 March 2022. The proposals will also be included in the notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

Members of the Board of Directors

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes the Board of Directors to have six (6) members.

The Nomination Board proposes that Teemu Kangas-Kärki, Laura Lares, Sakari Lassila, Jukka Leinonen, Laura Tarkka and Pasi Tolppanen are elected to the Board of Directors from among the current members.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Heikki Bergholm, has announced that he is no longer available for the election of the members of the Board of Directors.

All candidates have given their consent to the election and are independent of the company and its significant shareholders. The members of the Board of Directors will elect a chairman and vice-chairman from their number. The candidates have informed the company that if they are elected, they will elect Jukka Leinonen as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Sakari Lassila as Vice Chairman.

With regard to the procedure for the selection of the members of the Board of Directors, the Shareholders’ Nomination Board recommends that the shareholders give their view on the proposal as a whole at the Annual General Meeting. The Nomination Board has estimated that in addition to the qualifications of the individual candidates for the Board of Directors, the proposed Board of Directors as a whole provides excellent competence and experience for the company and that the composition of the Board of Directors also meets other requirements set for a listed company by the Corporate Governance Code.

The members of the Board of Directors are presented on Lassila & Tikanoja’s website at www.lt.fi/en/company/management-and-board-of-directors/board-of-directors

Remuneration paid to the Board of Directors

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors remains unchanged and is as follows:

– chairman, EUR 60,000 per year;

– vice-chairman, EUR 40,000 per year; and

– members, EUR 30,000 per year.

It is proposed that the fees be paid so that 40% of the annual fee is paid in Lassila & Tikanoja’s shares held by the company or, if this is not feasible, shares acquired from the market, and 60% in cash. Shares are to be issued to Board members and, where necessary, acquired directly from the market on behalf of Board members on the third trading day after the publication of Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s interim report for the first quarter of 2022.

In addition, it is proposed that the following fees be paid: EUR 1,000 per meeting to the chairman, EUR 700 per meeting to the vice-chairman and EUR 500 per meeting to the other members of the Board. In accordance with the proposal, meeting fees will also be paid to the chairman and members of committees established by the Board of Directors as follows: chairman EUR 700 and ordinary members EUR 500.

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board consists of representatives appointed by the company’s three largest shareholders and the chairman of the Board of Directors of Lassila & Tikanoja plc.

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board has consisted of Patrick Lapveteläinen (Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited), Juhani Lassila (Evald and Hilda Nissi Foundation), Miikka Maijala (group of shareholders) and Heikki Bergholm (Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lassila & Tikanoja plc).

12 January 2022

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Additional information:
Sirpa Huopalainen, General Counsel, tel. +358 40 5965241

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,100 people. Net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 751.9 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.lt.fi/en


Recommended Stories

  • Here are 4 of Jim Cramer's top stock picks for 2022 — if you're a risk-averse investor but still want solid growth, these might be for you

    Cramer is bullish on 2022. Here are his top picks for the new year.

  • Immuron stock rockets after funding by U.S. DoD of new research agreement

    Shares of Immuron Ltd. rocketed 49.6% in active premarket trading Wednesday, after the Australia-based biopharmaceutical company said it received an award of AUD$6.2 million ($4.5 million) from the U.S. Department of Defense to evaluate Travelan for military use. Trading volume spiked to 1.3 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 60,500. The award is aimed at testing the efficacy of a single larger dose regimen of Travelan for the treatment of moderate to severe diarrhea upo

  • Which Vaccine Stocks Will Make You a Fortune in 2022?

    For example, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared 2,700% in 2020. Of course, it's impossible to predict with 100% certainty which companies will succeed in the vaccine race -- and whether their share prices will skyrocket. Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ: GRTS) is developing an mRNA vaccine candidate.

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • Chinese Technology Stocks Jump as Cheap Valuation Lures Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Chinese technology shares rallied by the most in three months as investors took advantage of attractive valuations in the battered sector and the prospect of looser monetary policy conditions.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeDjokovic Admits Doing Phot

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up Right Now

    There are thousands of publicly traded companies out there, and they all send out a range of signals that investors must learn to interpret. Parsing these signals is essential for investing success, and having a clear strategy, based on reliable market indicators, often makes the difference between gaining or losing in the market. One of the clearest signals that retail investors can follow is the buying patterns of corporate insiders. These are the company officers who hold high positions – CEO

  • Philips shares slide as shortages and recall hit profits

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares plunged more than 11% on Wednesday morning after the Dutch health technology company hiked the cost of its massive recall of ventilators and said earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages. Comparable sales fell 10% on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said, as hospitals had to postpone the installation of equipment due to a lack of parts. Van Houten said the supply chain problems had intensified over the fourth quarter, and were not expected to disappear in the first months of 2022.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have been in correction mode over the last month. The shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been no exception, dropping more than 12% over the past four weeks. Nio shares remained up 3.3% as of 11 a.m. ET.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • Why PayPal Stock Plunged 19% in 2021

    A couple of quarterly revenue misses and weak guidance for 2022 by this pandemic winner spooked Wall Street.

  • Why Amazon, Sea Limited, and MercadoLibre All Surged on Tuesday

    After days of declines, a large number of e-commerce and technology stocks staged a wide-ranging relief rally on Tuesday. Investors focused on a broader range of economic issues, allowing high-growth stocks to stage a comeback. E-commerce platforms have taken it on the chin recently, as investors bet that massive gains resulting from the pandemic would eventually fade.

  • Why Plug Stock Popped Today

    This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET). Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports). On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Popped Again Today

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) had jumped 2.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET today. There's going to come a point in time when Wall Street starts to sound like a broken record when talking about Alibaba. Because once again, investors in the Chinese e-commerce giant are being treated to the mixed signals of a Wall Street bank cutting its price target for Alibaba -- and at the same time promising monster profits to anyone who buys the stock.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Tuesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • Why Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Are Under Pressure Today

    The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB), a company developing DNA sequencing machines, is losing ground after an investor update. Preliminary fourth-quarter sales figures missed expectations, driving the stock 11.8% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Preliminary sales figures from the fourth quarter weren't bad, but they were slightly less than the market was expecting.

  • AT&T Soon Will Catch Up to Rival Verizon. The Stock Is a Buy.

    Citi analysts believe the merger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia will be an important catalyst for AT shares.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Tech Is Tearing Back. Why Nvidia and 4 Others Look Like Winners, Unlike Intel.

    Analysts at Bank of America are bullish on semiconductors. They see Nvidia and four others as key winners from 2022 trends.

  • Tilray's (NASDAQ:TLRY) Earnings Need a Scratch Below the Surface

    Tilray, Inc.'s(NASDAQ: TLRY)story of 2021 has been the one of boom and bust (once again), as the stock repeated the performance from 2018 – albeit on a much smaller scale. Although the stock gained on earnings results, digging deeper shows things are not what they seem.