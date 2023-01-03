U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

Lasso announces a significant step forward in healthcare marketing measurement

·3 min read

The healthcare marketing and analytics leader expands their Measurement Suite to include unprecedented audience and campaign insights.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lasso, an IQVIA (IQV) business and provider of a leading healthcare marketing and analytics operating system, announced the integration of IQVIA's AIM XR (Audience Identity Manager® XR) into their operating system, giving over 4,000 medical publishers access to timely insights on campaign reach and effectiveness. Lasso's Measurement Suite is immediately available to all AIM XR partners.

Lasso an IQVIA Business Lasso (www.lassomarketing.io/)
Lasso an IQVIA Business Lasso (www.lassomarketing.io/)

In the past, campaign and audience measurement for healthcare publishers required significant time and technical expertise. The combination of Lasso's platform with AIM XR's consented identity data and rich behavioral insights significantly improves this process for publishers, eliminating complexity and breaking down historical barriers to ROI and reporting solutions. The announcement represents a turning point in healthcare customer engagement, and accelerates a larger industry vision to support better physician education and decision making to advance patient care.

Use cases include real-world impact studies for healthcare providers (HCPs), Rx lift and over-the-counter (OTC) sales analysis.

"With AIM XR, our Publisher and Measurement Suites now delivers long-awaited experience and insights to the healthcare communications industry," said Eric Shih, Chief Growth Officer at Lasso. "By simplifying tedious workflows and connecting solutions, we are giving healthcare publishers the control, transparency, and consistency in reporting they need to optimize their monetization, marketing, and content production strategies."

"This really is an exciting step forward for the industry," said Edith Hodkinson, Head of Digital Product Strategy, IQVIA. "By helping healthcare publishers increase the value they're delivering to advertisers and HCPs, we are not only improving the content physicians receive, we're also enabling real-time campaign improvement, powering exceptional brand experiences for all healthcare audiences."

About Lasso

Lasso, an IQVIA business, provides an omnichannel healthcare marketing and analytics operating system that allows healthcare marketers to plan, activate, and measure HCP and consumer-focused campaigns across programmatic, social, email, endemic and connected TV. Lasso has offices in New York, NY, and Austin, TX.

Visit us at lassoplatform.io to learn more.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 77,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA's insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures.

To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

CONTACT: Yilan Yang yilan@lassomarketing.io

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lasso-announces-a-significant-step-forward-in-healthcare-marketing-measurement-301712473.html

SOURCE Lasso

