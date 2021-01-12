U.S. markets open in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,803.75
    +11.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,980.00
    +78.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,946.50
    +49.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,098.40
    +9.30 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    53.05
    +0.80 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.30
    +8.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    25.50
    +0.21 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2162
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.23
    +1.67 (+7.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3594
    +0.0079 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.2300
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,115.75
    -950.57 (-2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    667.92
    -14.00 (-2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,748.43
    -50.05 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,164.34
    +25.31 (+0.09%)
     

Lasso is working on a recycling center for the home

Nick Summers
·Senior Editor
·3 min read

Recycling sounds so simple. Separate materials that can be re-used, such as plastic, glass and aluminium, and then wait for them to be collected. The reality is anything but, though. What can be recycled depends on where you live. And if there’s any contamination, due to leftover food or mixed up materials, everything you’ve collected could end up in a landfill site. The solution? Possibly a company like Lasso Loop Recycling. The UK-based startup is working on a machine that collects, cleans and sorts garbage for recycling. Better yet, it looks like an everyday kitchen appliance. The type that wouldn’t stand out next to a refrigerator, dishwasher or washing machine.

The still-in-development Lasso will have a vertical slot or tray for depositing items. A series of cameras and sensors will then analyse the packaging and decide if it’s recyclable. No good? Then the object will be returned to you, rather like a vending machine spitting out change. Otherwise, the material will be steam-cleaned to remove leftover food, grease, dirt and labels. Finally, it will be ground down and placed in a dedicated compartment at the bottom of the Lasso. When one or all of these boxes are full, you’ll use a smartphone app to organize a kerbside collection. A driver can then pick it up, confident that the materials can be used to create new products.

In theory, this system would cut out recycling plants. The collection boxed could merely be redistributed to manufacturers and turned into new products that don’t require any additional materials. (A process known as closed loop recycling.)

Aldous Hicks, CEO of Lasso, believes that everyone should treat recycling like washing clothes and dishes. “Millions of households are already practicing the exact steps we need to take,” he said in a TEDx talk last month. “For example, we use our washing machines to clean our clothes, so we can re-sue them over and over again. Clearly, we already harness technology to process our household items. So why not a domestic recycling appliance?” There are disadvantages to the Lasso concept, though. The company is targeting seven materials at the moment — aluminium and steel, as well as two plastics and three types of glass. Paper and cardboard, which is used for most online orders, aren’t on the list.

Price could be an issue, too. Hicks told Engadget that its prototype should be completed this quarter. The company has opened reservations on its website, but there’s no deposit or final sticker price at the moment. (It’s essentially a sign-up sheet for email updates.) And when the final version is ready — which is likely to be 2033, according to Hicks it could cost in the region of $3,500. That’s awfully expensive, but so were refrigerators when they first came on the market. “In 1919, people paid the then equivalent price of an average new motor car,” Hicks argued during his TEDx talk.

That price could be offset by recycling payments. On its website, Lasso claims that customers could “receive cash returns within five years of ownership, subject to your consumption.” The idea being that you’re saving someone else money by cleaning For now, though, it’s a theoretical business model. Lasso will need to finish its product, complete a pilot program and, in all likelihood, raise more cash to realize its vision. Recycling is a huge challenge, but we’re glad that someone — even if it’s a tiny startup — is thinking about an at-home solution.

Latest Stories

  • Elon Musk tweet sends this stock up 1,500% in 24 hours — may be a sign of market bubble

    Has the stock market lost its mind? Maybe, suggests this strategist after seeing insane action in one stock following a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • The World’s Next Giant Oil Discovery Could Be Here

    A genius geochemist has stumbled upon what could wind up being one of the world’s next great oil finds, worth potential billions at today’s prices

  • 3 tech stocks that are on fire in 2021 (hint: Apple isn't one)

    Semiconductor stocks are rocking. Here's why.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks with Over 9% Dividend Yield

    Markets ended 2020 on a high note, and have started 2021 on a bullish trajectory. All three major indexes have recently surged to all-time highs as investors seemingly looked beyond the pandemic and hoped for signs of a rapid recovery. Veteran strategist Edward Yardeni sees the economic recovery bringing its own slowdown with it. As the COVID vaccination program allows for further economic opening, with more people getting back to work, Yardeni predicts a wave of pent-up demand, increasing wages, and rising prices – in short, a recipe for inflation. “In the second half of the year we may be on the lookout for some consumer price inflation which would not be good for overvalued assets,” Yardeni noted.The warning sign to look for is higher yields in the Treasury bond market. If the Fed eases up on the low-rate policy, Yardeni sees Treasuries reflecting the change first.A situation like this is tailor-made for defensive stock plays – and that will naturally bring investors to look at high-yield dividend stocks. Opening up the TipRanks database, we’ve found three stocks featuring a hat trick of positive signs: A Strong Buy rating, dividend yields starting at 9% or better – and a recent analyst review pointing toward double-digit upside.CTO Realty Growth (CTO)We'll start with CTO Realty Growth, a Florida-based real estate company that, last year, made an exciting decision for dividend investors: the company announced that it would change its tax status to that of a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the tax year ending December 31, 2020. REITs have long been known for their high dividend yields, a product of tax code requirements that these companies return a high percentage of their profits directly to shareholders. Dividends are usual route of that return.For background, CTO holds a varied portfolio of real estate investments. The holdings include 27 income properties in 11 states, totaling more than 2.4 million square feet, along with 18 leasable billboards in Florida. The income properties are mainly shopping centers and retail outlets. During the third quarter, the most recent reported, CTO sold off some 3,300 acres of undeveloped land for $46 million, acquired two income properties for $47.9 million, and collected ~93% of contractual base rents due. The company also authorized a one-time special distribution, in connection with its shift to REIT status; its purpose was to put the company in compliance with income return regulation during tax year 2020. The one-time distribution was made in cash and stock, and totaled $11.83 per share.The regular dividend paid in Q3 was 40 cents per common share. That was increased in Q4 to $1, a jump of 150%; again, this was done to put the company in compliance with REIT-status requirements. At the current dividend rate, the yield is 9.5%, far higher than the average among financial sector peer companies.Analyst Craig Kucera, of B. Riley, believes that CTO has plenty of options going forward to expand its portfolio through acquisition: “CTO hit the high end of anticipated disposition guidance at $33M in 4Q20, bringing YTD dispositions to nearly $85M, with the largest disposition affiliated with the exercise of a tenant's option to purchase a building from CTO in Aspen, CO. Post these dispositions, we estimate >$30M in cash and restricted cash for additional acquisitions, and we expect CTO to be active again in 1H21.”To this end, Kucera rates CTO a Buy along with a $67 price target. At current levels, his target implies a 60% one-year upside potential. (To watch Kucera’s track record, click here)Overall, CTO has 3 reviews on record from Wall Street’s analysts, and they all agree that this stock is a Buy, making the analyst consensus of Strong Buy unanimous. The shares are priced at $41.85, and their average price target of $59.33 suggests room for ~42% growth in the year ahead. (See CTO stock analysis on TipRanks)Holly Energy Partners (HEP)The energy sector, with its high cash flows, is also known for its high-paying dividend stocks. Holly Energy Partners is a midstream transportation player in sector, providing pipeline, terminal, and storage services for producers of crude oil and petroleum distillate products. Holly bases most of its operations in the Colorado-Utah and New Mexico-Texas-Oklahoma regions. In 2019, the last full year for which numbers are available, the company saw $533 million in total revenues.The company’s revenues in 2020 slipped in the first and second quarters, but rebounded in Q3, coming in at $127.7 million. Holly reported at distributable cash flow – from which dividends are paid – of $76.9 million, up more than $8 million year-over-year. This supported a 35-cent dividend payment per regular share, or $1.40 annualized. At that rate, the dividend yields a strong 10%.Noting the dividend, Well Fargo analyst Michael Blum wrote, “Our model suggests the distribution is sustainable at this level as [lost revenue] is offset by inflation escalators in HEP's pipeline contracts and contributions from the Cushing Connect JV project. About 80% of HEP's distribution is tax-deferred.”Blum gives HEP a $20 price target and an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating. His target implies a 38% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Blum’s track record, click here)"Our rating primarily reflects the partnership's steady, fee-based cash flows, robust yield and conservative balance sheet,” Blum added.For the most part, Wall Street agrees with Blum’s assessment on HEP, as shown by the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. That rating is supported by 6 reviews, split 5 to 1 Buys versus Hold. The average price target, at $18.67, suggests that the stock has room to grow ~29% this year. (See HEP stock analysis on TipRanks)DHT Holdings (DHT)Midstreaming is only one part of the global oil industry’s transport network. Tankers are another, moving crude oil, petroleum products, and liquified natural gas around the world, in bulk. Bermuda-based DHT operates a fleet of 27 crude oil tankers, all rated VLCC (very large crude carrier). These vessels are 100% owned by the company, and range in tonnage from 298K to 320K. VLCCs are the workhorses of the global oil tanker network.After four quarters of sequential revenue gains, even through the ‘corona half’ of 1H20, DHT posted a sequential drop in revenues from 2Q20 to 3Q20. The top line that quarter fell from $245 million to $142 million. It’s important to note, however, that the 3Q revenue result was still up 36.5% year-over-year. EPS, at 32 cents, was a dramatic yoy turnaround from the 6-cent loss posted in 3Q19.DHT has a history of adjusting its dividend, when needed, to keep it in line with earnings. The company did that in Q3, and the 20-cent per regular share payment was the first dividend cut in 5 quarters. The general policy is a positive for dividend investors, however, as the company has not missed a dividend payment in 43 consecutive quarters – an admirable record. At 80 cents per share annualized, the dividend yields an impressive 14%.Kepler analyst Petter Haugen covers DHT, and he sees potential for increased returns in the company’s contract schedule. Haugen noted, “With 8 out of 16 vessels ending their TC contracts by end Q1 2021, we believe DHT is well positioned for when we expect freight rates to appreciate in H2 2021E.”Getting into more details, Haugen adds, “[The] main underlying drivers are still intact: fleet growth will be low (1% on average over 2020- 23E) and the US will still end up being a net seaborne exporter of crude oil, making further export growth from the US drive tanker demand. We expect spot rates to improve again during 2021E, shortly after oil demand has normalised. We expect average VLCC rates of USD41,000/day in 2022E and USD55,000/day in 2023E.”In line with his comments, Haugen rates DHT a Buy. His $7.40 target price suggests that this stock can grow 34% in the months ahead. (To watch Haugen’s track record, click here)The rest of the Street is getting onboard. 3 Buys and 1 Hold assigned in the last three months add up to a Strong Buy analyst consensus. In addition, the $6.13 average price target puts the potential upside at ~11%. (See DHT stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Could Boom In 2021

    The electric vehicle boom has taken a much bigger piece of the stock market, but there is still plenty of upside for savvy investors who know where to look

  • Buy Ballard Stock Because 2021 Could Be Big For Hydrogen Technologies

    The coming year will be big for hydrogen-based technologies and bring with it plenty of good news for shares of (BLDP) a Raymond James analyst predicts. Hydrogen gas—whether burned or used in a fuel cell—doesn’t emit greenhouse gases blamed for global warming. While most hydrogen gas is made using natural gas, a process that produces harmful emissions, hydrogen can be made by passing renewable electricity through water, which would not contribute to climate change.

  • Nio To Raise $1.3B In Convertible Notes To Fuel Ambitious EV Plans

    Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares, which ended Monday in record territory following the company's annual Nio Day held over the weekend, came under pressure in the after-hours session.What Happened: Nio announced a debt offering to the tune of $650 million in convertible senior notes due 2026 and another $650 million in convertible senior notes due 2027.The company also offered the option for initial purchasers of the notes to buy up to an additional $100 million of 2026 notes and another $100 million of 2027 notes.Not counting the cumulative $200 million worth of options, the offering is likely to raise gross proceeds of $1.3 billion.Upon conversion, the company will pay or deliver cash or its ADSs, each currently representing one Class A ordinary shares, or a combination of cash and ADSs, at its election.The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the notes, Nio said.The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering mainly for general corporate purposes and to further strengthen its cash and balance sheet positions.Related Link: Nio's Market Cap Eclipses $100B Amid Investor Optimism Following Nio Day Announcements Why It's Important: Nio's corporate plan envisages the introduction of several innovations and product pipeline expansion. The company is also eyeing global expansion, with reports suggesting Norway may be the first stop in its international foray.After being on the brink in the middle of 2019, Nio has slowly and steadily shored up its cash reserves through a series of debt and equity offerings.Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.With Nio's stock beginning to climb in 2020, the company raised about .6 billion in three follow-on equity offerings.The cash could come in handy, as the company pursues an all-round, aggressive strategy to make the most of the opportunity presented by the surging demand for green energy vehicles, both in China and overseas.After rising 6.42% to $62.70 in Monday's regular session, the stock was down 0.64% to $62.30 in the after-hours session.Related Link: Nio's Li: New ET7 Takes Aim At BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi And Maybe Even Apple, But Not Tesla See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Nio's Market Cap Eclipses 0B Amid Investor Optimism Following Nio Day Announcements * Nio's Li: New ET7 Takes Aim At BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi And Maybe Even Apple, But Not Tesla(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Zoom Video to offer $1.5 billion shares in underwritten offering

    Zoom Video Communications Inc. said Tuesday it has commenced an underwritten offering of $1.5 billion shares of its Class A common stock. J.P. Morgan is sole bookrunner on the deal and has a 30-day option to acquire up to an additional $225 million of the shares. Zoom has been one of the tech companies to have benefited from the coronavirus pandemic, as many people have been forced to work from home and use its service to communicate with co-workers, family and friends. Zoom shares fell 2.6% in premarket trade on the news, but remain up 362% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.

  • Elon Musk Told Twitter to 'Use Signal.' Investors Plowed Into the Wrong one

    (Bloomberg) -- A two-word app recommendation from Elon Musk has turned into a massive rally in the shares of a tiny medical device company in another case of mistaken identity.“Use Signal,” the Tesla Inc. chief executive officer wrote on Twitter on Jan. 7, apparently referring to the encrypted messaging service. By the end of the day, Signal Advance Inc. shares had surged more than sixfold. That was enough to push Signal Advance’s rally more than 5,100% in three trading days giving it a market valuation of $390 million.Despite reports about the confusion on Friday, the stock has continued to rally. Shares of the Rosharon, Texas-based company surged as much as 885% on Monday before paring the gains.“We strongly recommend people do their due diligence and always invest with care,” the company’s chief executive officer, Dr. Chris Hymel, said when reached by phone on Monday. Signal Advance doesn’t have an association with Musk or the Signal app, he said.Signal Advance hasn’t filed an annual report with the Securities and Exchange Commission since 2019. The company had no revenue from 2014 to 2016, according to the filing. The misunderstanding is the latest example of ticker mixup. The popularity of Zoom Video Communications Inc. in recent years resulted in brief surges in the shares of Zoom Technologies Inc., after traders confused its ticker symbol ZOOM with that of the video-conferencing company. Zoom Technologies, a Beijing-based maker of mobile phone components, later changed its ticker to ZTNO.The other Signal is a closely held not-for-profit organization with a messaging service that’s similar to Facebook Inc.’s WhatsApp.In response to a comment on Twitter, Musk said he donated to Signal a year ago and plans to give more in the future. (Adds comment from Signal Advance chief executive in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Forget About Salesforce, Analyst Says. Buy These 5 Cloud Stocks Instead.

    (CRM) was a cloud software pioneer. Cloud computing had a huge year in 2020, and the trend should continue in 2021, as businesses shift more of their computing resources out of proprietary data centers to public clouds operated by (MSFT) (ticker:MSFT), (GOOGL) (GOOGL), and others. Salesforce (CRM), alas, might not be the best way to play it.

  • The 4 Best 5G Penny Stocks Right Now

    List of 4 Top 5G Penny Stocks for Your Watch ListDespite the pandemic, civil unrest, and an assortment of issues and hurdles that have plagued us throughout the past year one thing is for certain, the race to 5G dominance has not slowed down. Many public companies of all sizes are entering this technology-driven telecommunications race with potentially the most reward being found in penny stocks.What is 5G & Which Penny Stocks Should You Focus on Now? 5G or "fifth generation" technology is a telecommunications standard for broadband cellular networks. This is the logical successor to the previous standard 4G or "fourth generation. All devices on a 5G network are connected to the internet and phone networks by radio waves via an antenna system. 5G includes higher rates of speed, increased bandwidth, and generally wider accessibility benefiting higher traffic areas. While there have been concerns over the physical impact of 5G by some groups, the market is focusing more on the positives of this new tech, which has begun rolling out on a larger scale.When it comes to 5G stocks, you have your clear stock market juggernauts like Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and even American Tower Corp. (NYSE: AMT). But what about penny stocks & for reference, we're talking about listed penny stocks and not OTC penny stocks.High volatility trading and the potential of "getting in early" are two of the main attractions of penny stocks or as its defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) stocks that trade for under $5 per share. While there is plenty of risk in choosing lower-priced stocks, the potential rewards may be much greater compared to stocks that higher-priced with a larger market cap.Here is a list of 5G Penny Stocks that are Trending, Right Now5G Penny Stocks to Watch 1. Globalstar Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) 2. UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ: UTSI) 3. Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) 4. Veon Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON)Globalstar Inc. (NYSE: GSAT)Last week Globalstar (NYSE: GSAT) was the center of attention for those looking for 5G penny stocks. The company and business partner Nokia (NYSE: NOK) entered into an agreement with Tideworks Technology to deploy Globalstar's Band 53 spectrum at the Port of Seattle, Terminal 5. This was the second collaboration between Globalstar and Nokia at a U.S. port.While most of 2020 was relatively quiet aside from a few select days last summer, recent weeks have seen a much more consistent uptick in Globalstar's stock, then we see the obvious jump last week. In addition to the latest deal with Nokia, Globalstar has gained more attention following November's (2020) financial results and business update. Aside from its clear focus on 5G, the stock market should also note the company's reach in other areas of technology and telecommunications services. Dave Kagan, Chief Executive Officer of Globalstar, explained several notable initiatives that the company has in place."Our relationship with Fiat Chrysler and the Jeep brand continues to expand on multiple fronts, with the launch of our Spot Gen 4 Jeep edition, the addition of South America as a licensed territory, and promotional opportunities with other Jeep brand partners. The connected car market is a large and growing opportunity for the Company, and we are looking to add additional partners beyond FCA and Jeep," Kagan said in Globalstar's Q3 business update.UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ: UTSI)Another one of the 5G penny stocks to watch is UTStarcom (NASDAQ: UTSI). On January 11, UTStarcom announced the expansion of a cooperation with a mobile operator in Europe. The company will supply an advanced networking platform in support of the operator's 5G deployment requirements.UTStarcom also released its NetRing® TN704E metro access platform. This is the newest piece of the company's SDN-enabled packet optical transport network product portfolio. This platform will be one of the main components of the mobile backhaul network expansion project with this mobile operator, in Europe.Over the last few months, UTStarcom has been reaching new 5G milestones, which has contributed to the stock's huge 80% rise in price per share since November of 2020. The company's progress in the development of its 5G optimized disaggregated router platform in addition to new agreements with major mobile network operators have added to UTStarcom's positive market momentum.Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS)Recently we discussed Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) among other tech penny stocks to watch. This came as the (NASDAQ: BRQS)'s stock price saw its first meaningful move in over a month. Shares jumped from $1.07 to highs of $1.34 during Friday's (January 8) trading session. The move came as Borqs seemingly benefited from a broader move in the overall tech sector. One of the things that have helped boost interest in the company in addition to the overall excitement for 5G penny stocks is what was announced in December of 2020.The company signed an official agreement for a 5G industrial park project in China. Borqs reported that it signed with the Board Committee of Huzhou South Taihu New Area for the project. A joint venture will be set up in the area that will serve as Borqs' China headquarters for 5G projects. This would add to the company's growing list of infrastructure projects signed in the 3rd quarter. Borqs and SkyCentrics previously announced plans for a joint venture for manufacturing and delivering CTA-2045 technology-based products. These are for utility-scale automated smart controls.Veon Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON)One of the 5G penny stocks that have also jumped in share price during November (2020) and December (2020) is Veon Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON). Shares have rose from $1.23 at the start of November (2020) to highs last week on January 7 of $1.75. This 40%+ move was also accompanied by several key updates, many included raising large amounts of capital for investments into its subsidiaries.Veon provides more than 210 million customers with voice, fixed broadband, data, and digital services. Its operations span 10 countries including Russia, Pakistan, Algeria, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, and Georgia. One of the larger developments over the last few months included details on Veon's Russian unit, VimpelCom. It withdrew its wireless networks from Huawei and Nokia management to handle communications quality itself. Prior to this, the company had outsourced its management and network development to these two companies in 2017.Neither the author of this post nor Pennystocks.com have a position or financial relationship with any of the stocks mentioned above.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 100 Points; GeoVax Labs Shares Spike Higher * Gold Flora Teams Up With Stately Brands To Boost California Operation(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Modest Gains As Bitcoin Recovers; Nio, Tesla Set To Rally, While Zoom Slides

    Dow Jones futures were higher early Tuesday, as the stock market rally fell from record highs. Tesla stock dived amid a potential climax top.

  • Takeaways From The Barron's 2021 Investing Roundtable: 'Make Sure You Have Some Dry Powder'

    Barron's hosted its annual Roundtable event on Monday in which Wall Street experts discuss their outlook for the market and the economy in the year ahead. Here's a rundown of what the experts are watching in 2021.Todd Ahlsten, chief investment officer and lead portfolio manager of the Parnassus Core Equity Fund, said he is expecting more upside for stock prices -- and more volatility as well."We're constructive on the markets, but we expect there to be several deep corrections along the way," he said.Related Link: 4 Simple Things To Do Before Buying Your First Share Of StockScott Black, founder and president of Delphi Management, said the Fed will remain accommodative throughout 2021 and interest rates are going to stay low, which bodes well for the U.S. stock market.Black said each of the 10 largest S&P 500 stocks other than Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) are also on track for record earnings in 2021.Investors should look for some of 2020s top performers to come back to earth in 2021, he said."I would avoid what I call stay-at-home stocks." Politics In 2021: Abby Joseph Cohen, advisory director and senior investment strategist at Goldman Sachs, said politics will play an important role in the markets in 2021.She called the recent events at the Capitol "a disgrace" and said investors should pay attention to whether Republicans that supported the recent efforts to challenge the election results "will be cooperative with the incoming administration."Cohen pointed out that while many investors are concerned about stock market valuations, about one-third of global bond yields are negative, suggesting fixed income valuations are extremely stretched.Sonal Desai, chief investment officer for the Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group, said the possibility of the imposition of significant lockdowns in response to waves of COVID-19 outbreaks are a serious risk to the market in the near-term.She also said market valuations are not entirely factoring in the potential negative impact of corporate tax hikes in the second half of the year."I do think that valuations are pretty stretched right now."Asia is relatively well-positioned in 2021 because the region generally handled the pandemic relatively well compared to other parts of the world, Desai said. Henry Ellenbogen, portfolio chief at the T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund, said the pandemic permanently impacted the way we participate in the economy. While many businesses may go back to their pre-pandemic approaches, the ability to work remotely and access health care, education and other services online has created a new form of value, he said."Investors need to keep in mind that against a backdrop of volatility you want to own companies that are going to be sustainable and durable on the other side," he said.Frothy Market: Mario Gabelli, chairman and CEO of Gamco Investors, brought tulips to the roundtable for the first time since 2000 to highlight the froth in financial markets.He said the fact that one company can sell for a market cap of $50 billion and another with a nearly identical business and growth outlook can trade at $6 billion is an indication of the overexuberance in the market these days.Bill Priest, CEO and co-CIO at Epoch Investment Partners, said investors should expect post-pandemic consumers to demonstrate the same passion for living and experiencing that was reflected in the 1920s.In the near-term, he said the biggest risk to the market is missteps in the implementation and effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccines given that there is a "tremendous amount of success" built into expectations for the vaccines.Priest said he sees tremendous investing opportunities in technology, science and education.Meryl Witmer, general partner at Eagle Capital, said she is anticipating the corporate tax rate will rise in the second half of 2021 -- and investors aren't appreciating the negative impact that policy change could have."I think that will be a 10% weight on the markets just on itself," she said. She said her biggest piece of advice is for investors to maintain the flexibility to capitalize on potential market volatility."Make sure you have some dry powder so you can buy when others are fearful."Overvalued IPOs: Rupal Bhansali, chief investment officer and portfolio manager of Ariel's international and global equity strategies, said sky-high IPO valuations in 2020 will likely lead to some major disappointment.She said research shows decisively that IPOs tend to be overvalued, and "90% of IPOs tend to trade below their IPO price six months after listing."At the same time, Bhansali said SPACs are essentially blank checks, which are "the worst kind of checks to write."James Anderson, partner and head of global equities at Baillie Gifford, said genomics is "absolutely critical for stock market investors."The scientific community is beginning to get evidence that sequencing what's going on in the genes of patients suffering from mental conditions and diseases is helping with treatment and understanding, he said."It will become more and more central in the next five to 10 years." See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Here's How Much Investing ,000 In Citigroup Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today * Twitter Boots Trump, Stock Falls: What Investors Need To Know(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Flying Under the Radar; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Say ‘tech,’ and it’s become natural to think of the FAANG stocks – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Google, and Netflix. These companies dominate their sector; among them are the first, third, fourth, and fifth largest publicly traded companies, the market’s only $2+ trillion company, and two companies valued over $1 trillion.But the FAANGs are not the only options for tech-minded investors. The tech sector has attracted some of the business world’s sharpest minds, and they have brought scores of interesting and innovative companies to the public’s attention. The small-cap tech companies – at market values below $2 billion, they are dwarfed by the FAANGs – can offer investors a lower-cost entry to the world of tech stocks, along with considerable upside potential.Wall Street’s stock analysts make their reputations by spotting these small-cap opportunities – and letting the investing public know. We’ve opened the TipRanks database and pulled up three under-the-radar stocks that received a thumbs-up from the analysts. There is upside here, along with some risk – but for investors willing to shoulder that, here are some unexpected picks from the Street.SharpSpring, Inc. (SHSP)2020’s push toward increased remote work, and online business generally, has put a premium on digital marketing solutions. SharpSpring is one of the companies which has been able to take advantage of that. The company offers a suite of Software-as-a-Service solutions for sales automation, marketing analytics and testing, social media and email, and CRM. The value of this platform to online marketers is clear from SharpSpring’s latest Q3 results. Specifically, revenue grew 28% year-over-year to reach $7.3 million, a company record. While SharpSpring operates with a net loss, not unlike many other small-cap tech peers, the Q3 loss was only half that of the year-ago quarter. Looking forward, SharpSpring has revised its full-year 2020 revenue estimate upwards, to the $28 million to $29.4 million range. This would represent a 28% to 30% net increase year-over-year. The company attributes the projected gains to strong recurrent revenue figures.Covering the stock for Needham, 5-star analyst Scott Berg noted, "We believe SHSP offers small and micro-cap investors compelling exposure to the $16B plus marketing automation space at an attractive valuation at 5.8x our FY21 revenue estimate, which incorporates multiple growth vectors not incorporated in the consensus forecast. Armed with fresh growth capital, we believe SHSP's modern solution with a lower TCO is competitively positioned to take share among larger and better-known vendors.”Everything that SHSP has going for it convinced Berg to rate the stock a Buy. Along with the call, the analyst attached a $25 price target, suggesting 52% upside potential from current levels. (To watch Berg’s track record, click here)SHSP is not widely covered by the Street’s analyst corps; among those who do cover the stock, however, the consensus is a Strong Buy. SHSP shows an average price target of $19.50, implying room for ~19% upside from the current trading value of $16.39. (See SHSP stock analysis on TipRanks)Porch Group (PRCH)Next up, Porch Group, is at heart an online marketplace. The company started out as Porch.com, connecting homeowners with an important commodity: high quality, reliable, home improvement contractors. The home improvement market is huge, valued at $500 billion annually. Porch Group, whose services now include software and services tailored to the home inspection and warranty segments, the moving segment, and professional contractors, in addition to home maintenance, and home improvement support for homeowners, has been working to monetize this vast market since 2013.The company has been around for more than 7 years, but only entered the public markets this past December. The move to public trading was conducted through a merger with a special acquisition company (SPAC), PropTech acquisition. The new ticker, PRCH, began trading on December 24. The business combination agreement that moved Porch Group onto the NASDAQ index also brought the company $322 million in new capital.Among the bulls is Benchmark analyst Daniel Kurnos, who writes of Porch, “After several changes in historical company strategy, we believe the current iteration is well positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing home services software market.”Getting into specifics, Kurnos adds, “The economic backdrop looks primed for home service and sale related companies next summer… The user base is relatively sticky – software offerings include the 1 inspector and moving service platforms, while a personalized move assistant and insurance offerings keep consumers in the system… As primarily a software company attached to the home services space, valuation looks relatively inexpensive.”In light of his comments, Kurnos rates PRCH a Buy. His $24 price target indicates the extent of his confidence – a 88% one-year upside. (To watch Kurnos’ track record, click here)Overall, there are 2 recent reviews on this stock, and both are to Buy, making the analyst consensus a Moderate Buy. PRCH shares are priced at $12.77 and have an average price target of $20.50, for a 60% potential upside in the year ahead. (See PRCH stock analysis on TipRanks)PubMatic (PUBM)PubMatic is another marketing and advertising software company; it’s niche is developing software and strategies for online advertisers and digital publishers. The company’s platform works for publishers, media buyers, and app developers, and boasts over one trillion daily advertiser bids and 134 billion daily ad impressions across its customer and user base.This is another company that launched on the public markets just last month. PUBM shares began trading on December 9, through a traditional IPO. The company priced the initial offering at $20 – but interest was strong and the stock opened at more than $25. The first day’s trading closed with the stock at $29.45. The company raised well over the $115 million target of the IPO.Describing the market opportunity, RBC analyst Shweta Khajuria told clients: "PubMatic addresses a large and attractive segment of the advertising market with powerful secular tailwinds including Programmatic, CTV, Digital Video, and Supply Path Optimization (SPO). We believe PubMatic can sustain healthy topline growth (~20%) with robust margins."The analyst added, "We estimate PubMatic’s global TAM, which includes Digital (ex-Social and Search) plus TV, to be ~$260B by 2021. Assuming that all global TV ad spend shifts to Connected TV (CTV) eventually, PubMatic’s more immediate TAM or global revenue opportunity from the $260B global ad spend translates to $29B."Khajuria's bullish comments support her Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and her $34 price target implies growth of 32% in 2021. (To watch Khajuria’s track record, click here)Survey says… Wall Street agrees. A grand total of five out of six ratings published in the past two months say PUBM is a “buy.” The consensus price target on this stock stands at $34.80 a share — and 35% upside for buyers today. (See PUBM stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Deutsche and Signature banks cut ties with Trump in wake of Capitol riot

    Two of Donald Trump’s favoured banks are pulling away from the billionaire president in the wake of last week’s deadly riot at the US Capitol. Deutsche Bank has decided to refrain from further business with Mr Trump and his company, according to insiders. Mr Trump owes the Frankfurt-based lender more than $300m. Signature Bank, the New York lender that has long catered to his family, said it was closing two personal accounts in which Mr Trump held about $5.3m. “We believe the appropriate action would be the resignation of the president of the United States, which is in the best interests of our nation and the American people,” the bank said. The lenders are following social media outlets and other companies in suspending ties with Mr Trump after he encouraged attendees at a rally last week to march on the Capitol, where they stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the electoral college vote. At least five people died in the mayhem and its immediate aftermath. Signature has served Mr Trump and associates including his daughter Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner and former adviser Michael Cohen. In 2011, the bank appointed Ivanka to its board, but she stepped down a couple of years later. The New York Times reported the cutting of ties earlier on Monday. “We have never before commented on any political matter and hope to never do so again,” Signature said. The bank will not do business in the future with any members of Congress who voted to disregard the electoral college, a spokesman said. Deutsche Bank said last month that Mr Trump’s longtime banker resigned. Rosemary Vrablic, who worked in the private banking division, helped manage Mr Trump’s relationship with the bank as the German lender lent hundreds of millions of dollars of loans to Mr Trump’s company over a number of years. That relationship subjected the lender to pressure from lawmakers and prosecutors for information during Trump’s presidency.

  • It’s Going Be a Tougher Year for Cloud Stocks. But Here Are 10 You Can Buy.

    As noted in a previous post, Thill on Monday issued a list of his top internet stock picks—and some forecasts for 2021. In a separate mammoth research note—this time close to 200 pages—Thill provides an outlook on the other half of his coverage universe, enterprise application, infrastructure and security stocks. Thill notes that as a group software outperformed the S&P 500 by 36 percentage points, the biggest gap in 20 years.

  • 12 Tax Deductions That Have Disappeared

    The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 made major changes to the tax code and were a mixed bag for some households. While the standard deduction nearly doubled and the child tax credit increased, many other deductions and credits were eliminated.

  • Will Bank Of America Stock Reach $50 By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 800 investors on whether shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) will reach $50 by 2022.Bank Of America Stock Forecast Bank of America provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. In the wake of the financial crisis of 2007-2008, Bank of America underwent a downsizing program from 2011 through 2014 to improve its balance sheet, reduce risk, streamline its operations and focus more on mobile banking.More recently, shares of several global financial services companies are trading higher amid a rise in yields. The confirmation of Joe Biden as U.S. President and recent Democratic victories in Georgia has also helped alleviate some political gridlock concerns and raise additional stimulus optimism. Better-than-expected jobless claims last week helped lift market sentiment and bank stocks have been increasing in sympathy with the positive news.See Also: Best Bank Stocks.Survey SaysBank of America trades around $33, off the 52-week low of $18, and 54% of Benzinga readers believe Bank of America will reach $50 per share over the next year.Many respondents noted as long as stimulus funds continue to get distributed among Americans, there will be liquidity in the economy. Consumers would be poised to spend their money and keep some at their bank of choice, including Bank of America, which has a sizable share of the consumer market in terms of deposits.The idea is this would allow Bank of America to have liquidity, in order to loan more money. Hence, higher profits leading to the demand for its shares.In general, respondents to our study also expressed confidence in CEO Brian Moynihan, whose leadership helped bring Bank of America back from the verge of extinction following the financial crisis of 2007-2008. Moynihan has served as CEO since 2010.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in January 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 800 adults.Photo credit: Mike Mozart, FlickrSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Got 0? Investors Are Buying Stock In Tesla, Nio And Pfizer With Stimulus Checks(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin Rebounds While Leaving Everyone in Dark on True Worth

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rebounded after Monday’s steep plunge left investors grasping for clues about what lies ahead for the world’s largest cryptocurrency.The digital coin rose 4.9% to $35,616 as of 11:30 a.m. in London, following yesterday’s 11% slide. The latest bout of roller-coaster volatility recalls past boom and bust cycles including the 2017 bubble, and has investors debating whether this is a healthy correction or the end of the latest bull run for cryptocurrencies.“We think a pull back is healthy,” said David Grider, lead digital strategist with Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC, who added he doesn’t think the recent price action indicates that Bitcoin has already topped out.Investors who bought the digital coin a year ago are still sitting on gains exceeding 300%. Pinpointing who is mainly responsible for the rally is one of the many crypto mysteries -- Bitcoin funds, momentum chasers, billionaires, day traders, companies and even institutional investors have all been cited.Just as hard is working out what caused the recent two-day drop of as much as 26%. For some, a bounce in the dollar may be among the reasons. The greenback has snapped a prolonged losing streak after rising U.S. government bond yields bolstered its allure.“There’s signs that retail investors are taking profit,” said Ryan Rabaglia, the global head of trading at OSL. “Heightened volatility is often correlated with an uptick in retail participation.”At the same time, the world remains awash with monetary and fiscal stimulus, and some of that wall of money could yet gravitate to crypto assets. Bitcoin believers continue to tout the digital currency as a viable hedge for inflation risk and the potential debasement of fiat currencies. Some forecasts for its long-term price range from $146,000 to $400,000.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EV Stocks: Lordstown Soars On Orders Milestone, Faraday In Talks To Go Public

    Lordstown reported more than 100,000 commercial preorders for its Endurance EV pickup while Faraday plans to go public via SPAC. Lordstown stock jumped.