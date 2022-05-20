U.S. markets closed

Lassonde Industries Inc. announces election of Directors

·2 min read
  • LSDAF

ROUGEMONT, QC, May 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX: LAS.A) ("Lassonde") announces that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 25, 2022, with the exception of Ms. Geneviève Fortier who, as announced on May 13, 2022, has notified the Corporation that she will not be able to stand for re-election as Director because of her appointment as Chair of the Board of Directors of Investissement Québec, were elected as Directors of Lassonde. The detailed results of the vote for the election of Directors held today at its Annual General Meeting in Boucherville, and also presented in a virtual format, are listed below.

Nominees

            VOTES FOR            

      VOTES WITHELD         

Chantal Bélanger

39,261,854

99.83%

68,302

0.17%

Denis Boudreault

38,790,670

98.63%

539,486

1.37%

Paul Bouthillier

39,276,179

99.86%

53,977

0.14%

Nathalie Lassonde

38,725,165

98.46%

604,991

1.54%

Pierre-Paul Lassonde

39,037,422

99.26%

292,734

0.74%

Pierre Lessard

39,322,588

99.98%

7,568

0.02%

Michel Simard

38,896,354

98.90%

433,802

1.10%

About Lassonde

Lassonde Industries Inc. is a North American leader in the development, manufacture and sale of ready-to-drink juices and drinks marketed under brands such as Apple & Eve, Fairlee, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Old Orchard, Rougemont and Sun-Rype. Lassonde is the largest producer of fruit juices and drinks in Canada and one of the two largest producers of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States. It is also a major producer of cranberry sauces. The Corporation also produces fruit-based snacks in the form of bars and bites.

Lassonde also develops, manufactures and markets specialty food products such as pasta sauces and soups, mainly under private label, as well as fondue broths and sauces under the brand Canton. The Corporation also imports and markets selected wines from various countries and manufactures apple ciders and cider-based beverages.

The Corporation produces superior quality products through the expertise of more than 2,700 people working in 17 plants across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit www.lassonde.com.

SEDAR registration number: 00002099

SOURCE Lassonde Industries Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/20/c1469.html

