Lassonde Industries Inc. declares a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share
ROUGEMONT, QC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX : LAS.A) is pleased to announce that, in accordance with its dividend policy, holders of Class A subordinate voting shares and Class B multiple voting shares registered as at August 25, 2021, will receive a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, payable on September 15, 2021. The dividend is an eligible dividend.
