U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,481.79
    +10.72 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,997.83
    +8.99 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,136.21
    -3.54 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,080.85
    +4.39 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.27
    -0.80 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.10
    +17.90 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    23.63
    +0.29 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1390
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    +0.0020 (+0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4000
    -0.1960 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,202.40
    +116.42 (+0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.76
    +6.38 (+0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

Lassonde Industries Inc. declares a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LSDAF

ROUGEMONT, QC, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX: LAS.A) is pleased to announce that, in accordance with its dividend policy, holders of Class A subordinate voting shares and Class B multiple voting shares registered as at February 28, 2022, will receive a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, payable on March 15, 2022. The dividend is an eligible dividend.

SEDAR registration number: 00002099

SOURCE Lassonde Industries Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/16/c7862.html

Recommended Stories

  • RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for February 2022

    RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced February 2022 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs, as follows:

  • Why Masimo Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) were tanking 35.2% as of 12:37 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The steep decline came after the medical technology company provided its fourth-quarter update following the market close on Tuesday. Masimo's results were actually pretty good.

  • Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in crypto

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.

  • Nvidia stock declines ahead of reporting earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details revenue estimates ahead of Nvidia's earnings reports and the chip maker's latest partnership with Jaguar Land Rover in developing smart driving technology.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock was up an astounding 30% this afternoon, thanks to better-than-expected results in the company's fourth quarter. Upstart's share price surge today shows that lots of investors are bullish on the company right now, but are they right to be so optimistic? First of all, Upstart's revenue increase was phenomenal.

  • Why ViacomCBS Stock Just Crashed 22%

    Shares of entertainment company ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC), which announced Tuesday evening that it's changing its name to Paramount Global, reported earnings last night. Today, shares of Paramount (the name change has already gone into effect) are down 21.7% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. Don't be too confused about the name change and the unchanged ticker, by the way.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Why Shopify Stock Cratered on Wednesday

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) got crushed on Wednesday, tumbling as much as 18.4%. For the fourth quarter, Shopify generated revenue of $1.38 billion, up 41% year over year. At the same time, subscription revenue of $351.2 million climbed 26%.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in the these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedg

  • Nvidia to report its first earnings since calling off Arm deal

    Nvidia will report its Q4 earnings after the bell on Wednesday.

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy After Its Blistering Retreat?

    The e-commerce tools provider cratered after its earnings report. What does this mean for investors?

  • Why Ternium Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of Ternium (NYSE: TX) tumbled more than 12% by 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the steelmaker were its fourth-quarter results and outlook for 2022. Ternium reported solid fourth-quarter results.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks pare losses, turn positive after Fed meeting minutes

    Stocks dipped Wednesday after jumping a day earlier when an apparent deescalation of Russian advances in Ukraine helped boost U.S. equities.

  • Why Angi Stock Plunged More Than 21% in Morning Trading Today

    The digital home improvement company's Q4 earnings report did not please the market, despite strong top-line growth.

  • Alteryx Stock Popped Today -- Here's Why

    Alteryx beat revenue and earnings estimates and continued to grow its customer base in the fourth quarter.

  • These 2 High-Growth Stocks Could Power the Bull Market's Next Record Run

    One ripe area to find future winners during the market sell-off is the semiconductor industry. This trend is already fueling rising demand at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). TSMC is the leading chip foundry in the world, and it has a long record of delivering double-digit annualized growth in revenue and profits.

  • Shopify Stock Tumbles As Higher Spending On Fulfillment Network Spooks Investors

    Shopify stock fell after management outlined plans for higher investments in a fulfillment network for merchant customers. Fourth quarter EPS and revenue topped estimates.

  • Do Institutions Own Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.