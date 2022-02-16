Lassonde Industries Inc. declares a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- LSDAF
ROUGEMONT, QC, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX: LAS.A) is pleased to announce that, in accordance with its dividend policy, holders of Class A subordinate voting shares and Class B multiple voting shares registered as at February 28, 2022, will receive a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, payable on March 15, 2022. The dividend is an eligible dividend.
SEDAR registration number: 00002099
SOURCE Lassonde Industries Inc.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/16/c7862.html