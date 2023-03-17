U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

LASSONDE INDUSTRIES INC. WILL HOLD A CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS ITS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

·2 min read

ROUGEMONT, QC, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX: LAS.A) ("Lassonde") is pleased to announce that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results on Friday, March 31, 2023. Mr. Vince Timpano, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mr. Eric Gemme, Chief Financial Officer will host the call.

Open to:

Investors, analysts, and other interested parties



DATE:

Friday, March 31, 2023



TIME:

1:30 p.m. ET



CALL:

416-764-8646 (for Toronto and overseas participants)


1-888-396-8049 (for other North American participants)



A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Corporation's website, on the Investors page or here: https://www.gowebcasting.com/12497. If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a replay of the webcast using the same link until midnight, April 14, 2023, or access a recording of the meeting by dialing 1-877-674-7070 and entering the passcode 799254 on your telephone keypad, available on Friday, March 31, 2023 as of 5:00 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023.

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED THE DAY OF THE CONFERENCE CALL THROUGH CNW.

Please connect 15 minutes before the conference begins.

Media wishing to quote an analyst should contact the analyst personally for permission.

About Lassonde

Lassonde Industries Inc. is a leader in the food and beverages industry in North America. The Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of private label and national brand products, including ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks as well as frozen juice concentrates. It is also a leading producer of cranberry sauces and specialty food products such as pasta sauces, soups and fondue broths and sauces.

Lassonde is committed to its vision of putting more of its great tasting products in more consumers hands, that serve more needs, across more occasions, every day, and by continuing its focus to crafting quality food and beverages that consumers love, clients value, employees are proud of, and that demonstrate care for our planet.

The Corporation produces its superior quality products through the expertise of more than 2,700 people working in 17 plants across Canada and the United States ("U.S."). To learn more, visit www.lassonde.com.

SOURCE Lassonde Industries Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/17/c1758.html

