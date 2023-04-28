LASSONDE INDUSTRIES INC. WILL HOLD A CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS ITS FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

ROUGEMONT, QC, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX: LAS.A) ("Lassonde") is pleased to announce that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 results on Friday, May 12, 2023. Mr. Vince Timpano, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mr. Eric Gemme, Chief Financial Officer will host the call.

OPEN TO: Investors, analysts, and all interested parties DATE: Friday, May 12, 2023 TIME: 1:30 p.m. ET CALL: 416-764-8658 (for Toronto and overseas participants)

1-888-886-7786 (for other North American participants)



A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on the company's website, on the Investors page or here: https://www.gowebcasting.com/12535. The replay of the webcast will remain available at the same link until midnight, May 19, 2023.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by dialing 1-877-674-7070 and entering the passcode 134717 on your telephone keypad. This recording will be available on Friday, May 12, 2023 as of 5:00 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023.

About Lassonde

Lassonde Industries Inc. is a leader in the food and beverages industry across North America. It develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of products, including ready-to-drink juices and drinks, fruit-based snacks in the form of bars and bites as well as frozen juice concentrates. The Corporation is also a key producer of cranberry sauces and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products such as pasta sauces, soups as well as fondue broths and sauces. The Corporation is committed to delivering great tasting products to more hands, serving more needs, across more occasions, every day by crafting quality food and beverages that consumers love, clients value, employees are proud of, and that demonstrate care for our planet.

The Corporation is the largest producer of fruit juices and drinks in Canada and one of the two largest producers of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States ("U.S.") and is active in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment. To learn more, visit www.lassonde.com.

