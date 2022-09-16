Last call to save $1100 on Disrupt passes

The clock is ticking and the countdown is on: There are now less than 24 hours left to save $1,100 on a regular ticket to TechCrunch Disrupt 2022. The dramatic discount to the biggest tech gathering of the year lasts until tonight at 11:59pm PT, so take advantage of the deal now and then mark your calendar to join the 11,000 insiders and aspirants. The event takes place from October 18–20 in San Francisco.

Every year, Disrupt captures the imagination of people around the world. There’s a massive global audience eager to hear the buzz about dynamic new startups, larger trends in the industry, and prognostications made by legendary tech visionaries. Whether you’re looking for an angel round, a new job, or a new co-founder, the opportunities at Disrupt 2022 are boundless.

For founders and startup execs, the TechCrunch+ stage is the place to be. There will be three days of programming dedicated to everyone trying to bootstrap, fundraise, rustle up another round, or scale up a budding business. Whether you’re in the idea stage or a central player in the middle of the ecosystem, the TechCrunch+ stage will have panels tailored to your interests and business needs.

As anyone in the tech space will tell you, there’s only one consistent truth about raising money: It’s not easy. That’s especially the case when you’re an up-and-comer in an industry that’s filled with superstars and littered with sure things that have gone down in flames. A fair number of the programming on the TechCrunch+ stage will feature veteran VCs and founders as they dish out insights and tips on the financing front. Nik Milanović, Gefen Skolnick, and Campfire co-founder Joshua Ogundu will hold court on growing your VC network by turning social capital into financial capital. A few hours after that, a trio of CEOs will share their best advice for finding funding when investors are keeping a tighter fist around their fund’s capital.

It’s not just about money; managers will also find a wealth of knowledge to keep them a step or three ahead of the game. Even more than funding, the success of a startup rides on the talent and intangibles of its people. Putting together a great team is imperative, which is why the TechCrunch+ stage will host conversations like “How to Secure Those Hard to Find Hires” with top talent executives from powerhouses like Gusto and Sequoia. The event will also feature panels on how to manage remote staff, which has become more essential than ever.

There will be business forecasts peppered in there, too, so you’ll have an edge on finding the next big thing in the crypto market and other burgeoning niches. And anyone in need of inspiration or wants to swap notes with other founders and startup pros will enjoy the networking lunch breaks, and will at some point probably find themselves wandering around Startup Alley, marveling at an exclusive glimpse at the future.

Opportunity is knocking, but the clock is ticking down. Just 16 hours to go to score $1,100 off a ticket to the entire three-day conference, taking place October 18–20 in San Francisco.

