Last call: A South Shore brewery is closing. What we know

ROCKLAND – Last Call is coming for Article Fifteen Brewing.

After four years in business in Weymouth and Rockland, the brew house on VFW Drive is closing at the end of the month.

"It's been a fun ride, but every road comes to an end," the business announced in a Facebook post.

In the post, Article Fifteen cited "the burdens of inflation, the rising costs of materials and equipment maintenance combined with the constant regulatory challenges presented to us since our move have made it clear that we had to make the hardest of decisions."

The business plans to open Friday and Saturday nights through the end of the month.

The mircobrewery began on Washington Street in Weymouth 2017, closing in September 2019. In a search for a larger space, officials found the Rockland location. At 10,000 square feet, which was more than three times the size of its original home, the new location allowed the mircobrewery to expand production and add a canning line as well as offer live music and larger events. It opened July 1, 2022, in a space previously occupied by Kathy Corrigan’s School of Gymnastics at 406 VFW Drive.

Owner Leo Reardon, a Canton firefighter and paramedic, first got interested in brewing beer when he was stationed in Germany as a U.S. Army medic.

Article Fifteen is in reference to a process from the Uniform Code of Military Justice that typically occurs when a member of the military gets in trouble for something minor.

Reach Fred Hanson at fhanson@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Rockland brewery Article Fifteen is closing