Last chance to apply to speak at TechCrunch Disrupt

Lauren Simonds
·2 min read

If you have a unique startup perspective you want to present at TechCrunch Disrupt — on October 18-20 in San Francisco — your time to be considered runs out tonight. Imagine what that kind of exposure could do for your business and personal brand. But there’s no time to waste. Submit your application here before 11:59 pm (PT) tonight.

More than 10,000 people will be at Disrupt. After all, it’s the most iconic startup conference in the world. One of the big reasons they attend is to hear and learn — not just from industry giants, but from a range of experts in the startup ecosystem. That’s where you come in.

Share your expertise, a unique perspective about the startup world, your founder story or some other compelling aspect of your startup experience. If you have content to help others build a successful business — you know, tips and tricks to avoid reinventing the wheel — we want to hear from you.

We’ll review the submissions and notify all applicants by July 31. If you’re selected, we’ll send you more information about associated benefits and your presentation format.

Just a reminder that while this application process is for a limited number of speaker slots, it’s always produced some of the most interesting content at Disrupt. The folks who make the cut never disappoint.

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place on October 18-20 in San Francisco with an online day on October 21. Share your expertise, build your brand and your business all at once. Apply before 11:59 pm (PT) tonight! and show the startup world what you know!

  • New Bill Could Change How Crypto Markets Are Regulated

    A new bill garnering bipartisan support is the latest attempt by Congress to regulate the famously decentralized cryptocurrency markets. The so-called Responsible Financial Innovation Act also moves to add additional ties between certain cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. Among the provisions of the Responsible Financial Innovation Act, two new forms of regulation are likely to have the biggest impact should the bill pass.

  • Watch alligator race across Florida woman’s backyard. ‘Never saw one run before!’

    How fast can alligators run? As fast as a deer, experts say.

  • 5 teams that could put Alabama on upset watch in 2022

    Alabama is seeking national championship No. 19, but could any of these teams soil their chances at another title run?

  • This Sleek New Solar-Powered EV Sedan Can Go Months Without Charging

    In addition to a 388-mile electric range, the sedan's solar panels can add up to 44 miles per day.

  • Why Block Investors Should Look at the Company Squarely

    Square's name change to Block (NYSE: SQ) attracted significant attention. The company became best known for its Square payments ecosystem and Cash App, its peer-to-peer payments app. Now, CEO Jack Dorsey rejects the company's label as a fintech stock and wants investors to know it as an "ecosystem."

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Meta by 2032

    As hockey great Wayne Gretzky puts it, "... skate to where the puck is going to be, not where it has been."

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy After Developers Conference News

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's June-Quarter Report?

    Microsoft has earned plaudits for successfully pivoting from desktop to cloud computing. So is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid RSA Conference

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • 'Apple Pay Later' Might Crush These Growth Stocks

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is best known for its consumer tech devices like the iPhone, the iPad, the Apple Watch, and its Mac line of computers. Apple Pay is used by over 500 million people globally, and at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference earlier this week, it revealed a new addition to the ecosystem: Apple Pay Later. Given that Apple lives in the pockets of over 1.2 billion people through its iPhone, the company has a real chance to disrupt the progress of current BNPL leaders such as Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) and Block (NYSE: SQ), which owns Afterpay.

  • Apple and Google Face a New Threat. Regulator Says They ‘Hold All the Cards.’

    The U.K. competition regulator is investigating Apple and Google's dominance over mobile browsers and gaming.

  • Intel’s Problems Haven’t Gone Away

    The chip maker said this week that a slowing global economy is weighing on its business. Wall Street may still need to adjust its expectations accordingly.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • MIT researchers uncover 'unpatchable' flaw in Apple M1 chips

    Apple’s M1 chips have an "unpatchable" hardware vulnerability that could allow attackers to break through its last line of security defenses, MIT researchers have discovered. The vulnerability lies in a hardware-level security mechanism utilized in Apple M1 chips called pointer authentication codes, or PAC. Researchers from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, however, have created a novel hardware attack, which combines memory corruption and speculative execution attacks to sidestep the security feature.

  • Why Microsoft Stock Is a Buy During the Market Downturn

    Like the rest of the market, this veteran tech giant is facing macroeconomic headwinds, but the underlying business remains strong.

  • Microsoft’s AR/VR chief is out and the change may have deeper implications for the metaverse

    Metaverse leader Alex Kipman is leaving Microsoft at just the wrong time, but his exit may inform the future of immersive internet culture

  • Verizon Bridging NYC Digital Divide: $3M Pledge, Free Internet Offer

    With reliable connectivity more important than ever, Verizon remains committed to closing the digital divide in communities throughout the United States, including New York City. In NYC alone, 1 mi...

  • Meta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two Cameras

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. has halted development of a smartwatch with dual cameras and is instead working on other devices for the wrist, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot HearingUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelWhy Inflation

  • Apple and Google have too much power over phones and action is needed, UK watchdog says

    Apple and Google have too much power over the phone market and action is needed to stop them taking over even more, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority has said. In particular, it pointed to mobile browsers and cloud gaming as three ways it claimed the companies have been able to use their dominance to unfairly shut out competitors. Apple, for instance, bans alternatives to its own browsing engine on its phones, making it much harder for other apps to distinguish themselves from the in-built Safari browser.

  • Google expands Vertex, its managed AI service, with new features

    Roughly a year ago, Google announced the launch of Vertex AI, a managed AI platform designed to help companies to accelerate the deployment of AI models. To mark the service's anniversary and the kickoff of Google's Applied ML Summit, Google this morning announced new features heading to Vertex, including a dedicated server for AI system training and "example-based" explanations. "We launched Vertex AI a year ago with a goal to enable a new generation of AI that empowers data scientists and engineers to do fulfilling and creative work," Henry Tappen, Google Cloud group product manager, told TechCrunch via email.