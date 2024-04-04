Last chance for first-time buyers to ‘supercharge savings’ with £1,000 boost

estate agent

First-time buyers have little more than 24 hours to claim a £1,000 cash boost to help get them onto the housing ladder.

Midnight on April 5 is the cut-off point to open a Lifetime Isa (Lisa) and make use of a £4,000 allowance before the end of the tax year.

A saver putting in the maximum allowance will be rewarded with a 25pc bonus from the Government, even if it is deposited just minutes before the clock strikes midnight.

Those who use a Lisa are able to buy their first home four years earlier than those who do not, according to mortgage broker Tembo.

The research found the average Lisa homebuyer was 29 years old, while those without a Lisa were 33.

Sarah Coles, of investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “This is your last chance to get a free £1,000 from the Government in the current tax year.

“You’ll get your top up at the end of the month you made the contribution – so you’ll have it by the end of April.

“If you want to super-charge your savings, you can then top up again with another £4,000 on April 6, and earn another £1,000 freebie from the Government. It’s not a bad return for a few minutes’ work.

“At a time when rising house prices and expensive mortgages are making it much harder to get onto the property ladder, it’s worth getting a leg up from the Government if you can.”

A full year needs to pass between the day you open a Lisa and the day you use it to buy your first home, and the Lisa savings can only be used when buying a property worth £450,000 or less.

For couples purchasing their first property together, each person can hold their own Lisa, and pool the money from both accounts to buy the same property.

Laura Suter, of stockbroker AJ Bell, said the guaranteed returns are “unbeatable”.

She said: “If someone could pay in the full £4,000 limit each year they’d generate a pot worth £66,000 after 10 years, having benefited from £10,000 of free money from the Government plus investment growth at 5pc a year.

“That same amount saved in a standard Isa would generate a pot worth just under £53,000 after 10 years – more than £13,000 less.”

The leading Lisa currently on the market is Moneybox’s 4.4pc rate. A saver depositing the maximum £4,000 in a year will earn £176 in interest on top of the £1,000 government bonus.

For those leaving it late, midnight on April 5 is the final deadline for completing and depositing the money, rather than commencing the process of setting up an account.

Jason Hollands, of broker BestInvest, said: “Leaving opening or funding an Isa until the very last minute is akin to playing roulette.

“All it takes is a dodgy internet connection or problem with a bank transfer and you could lose that allowance forever. I would therefore urge people intending to use their allowance not to leave it until the last couple of hours of the tax year.”

A Lisa, which can be opened by anyone aged 18 to 39, can also be used to save for retirement.

If you make a withdrawal from a Lisa for a reason other than buying your first home, when you’re over 60, or if you have a terminal illness, then a 25pc penalty will be applied.

More than 775,000 Lisas have been opened since they launched in April 2017, according to government figures obtained by AJ Bell.

A saver with a Help to Buy Isa – which closed to new applicants in 2019 and can earn the maximum government bonus of £3,000 – cannot also use the perks of a Lisa.

