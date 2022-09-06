U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,935.61
    +11.35 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,363.10
    +44.66 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,643.26
    +12.39 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.50
    -7.25 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.72
    +0.85 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.30
    -8.30 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    17.97
    +0.08 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9916
    -0.0018 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3360
    +0.1430 (+4.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1544
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9670
    +2.3920 (+1.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,831.58
    -40.85 (-0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.93
    +2.42 (+0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,300.44
    +13.01 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Last chance — the Labor Day rollback sale for Disrupt passes ends tonight

Lauren Simonds
·2 min read

The only thing disappearing faster than summer is our Labor Day early-bird rollback sale. Today is the last day that you can save up to $200 on passes to TechCrunch Disrupt, which takes place on October 18–20 in San Francisco, with an online day October 21.

Buy your Disrupt pass before the early bird flies the coop. The sale ends tonight, Tuesday, September 6 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Let’s break that down, shall we?

  • Buy a General Admission pass and save $200

  • Buy an Investor pass and save $200

  • Buy a Student/Nonprofit pass and save $100

Ever wonder why people keep flocking to Disrupt year after year? Check out what your contemporaries say.

“Tech startups go to Disrupt to show off their stuff. It’s the perfect place to scope out the competition, network with potential investors, get a feel for how other companies position themselves and to see what's trending.” — Jessica McLean, director of marketing and communications, Infinite-Compute.

“There was always something interesting going on in one of the breakout rooms, and I was impressed by the quality of the people participating. Partners in well-known VC firms spoke, they were accessible, and they shared smart, insightful nuggets. You will not find this level of people accessible and in one place anywhere else.” — Michael McCarthy, CEO, Repositax.

“I go to Disrupt to find new and interesting companies, make new business connections and look for startups with investment potential. It’s an opportunity to expand my knowledge and inform my work.” — Rachael Wilcox, creative producer, Volvo Cars.

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place in San Francisco on October 18–20 with an online day on October 21. Take advantage of our early-bird rollback sale and save up to $200. Buy your Labor Day early-bird passes before the deadline expires tonight, Tuesday, September 6 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

