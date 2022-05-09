U.S. markets close in 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,003.39
    -119.95 (-2.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,351.18
    -548.19 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,655.30
    -489.36 (-4.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,777.75
    -61.81 (-3.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.65
    -7.12 (-6.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.80
    -29.00 (-1.54%)
     

  • Silver

    21.78
    -0.59 (-2.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0563
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    -0.0440 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2250
    -0.3350 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,674.16
    -3,985.80 (-11.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    709.12
    -71.25 (-9.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.58
    -171.36 (-2.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

Last Chance: The Next Iron Trader Competition is ending soon. $550K prize pool*

·2 min read

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IronFX's forex trading competition, The Next Iron Trader Competition (TNIT) will be finishing soon on the 31st of May 2022. The competition started on the 1st of March and since then a growing number of traders have registered and put their skills to the test.

Trade and win
With a $500K prize pool* this is one of the most exciting forex competitions out there. $250,000, $150,000 and $100,000 will go to the top 3 traders with the highest percentage of profit on the closing of the market on the 31st of May 2022. Plus, the trader with the highest trading volume on the closing of the market on the 31st of May 2022 will receive an extra bonus prize of $50,000*.

Monthly Draws and Prizes
3 winners, 3 prizes for each month:

  1. Apple iPhone 13 (worth $1,000)

  2. Tablet Lenovo Tab M10 (worth $250)

  3. Smartwatch Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro (worth $200)

How to enter the competition:

  1. Open a competition trading account.

  2. Deposit a minimum of $2,000 within the competition period.

  3. Start trading.

A representative of IronFX said: "We are very pleased with the attention our competition has received, as this is a great opportunity for new traders to explore our existing and new products and services, join a community of traders and win great rewards. For those just starting with us, we offer a trading school, with tailored educational resources for beginners and professional traders, webinars and expert analysis as well as research analysis via Trading Central. Happy trading to all. May the best traders win!"

About IronFX
IronFX is the award-winning global leader in online trading, with more than 300 tradable instruments in forex, spot metals, futures, shares, spot indices and commodities. The broker serves more than 1 million retail clients from over 180 countries providing some of the most competitive conditions in the industry including ultra-low spreads and fast execution. The broker has recently expanded its offering by launching the copytrading platform TradeCopier.

Related Links:

IronFX Website: https://www.ironfx.com/

Become The Next Iron Trader and start trading online:
https://www.ironfx.com/en/register

Already registered? Check more details here:
https://www.ironfx.com/en/client-portal

All trading involves risk. It is possible to lose all your capital.

*Terms and Conditions apply.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1811836/IronFX_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/last-chance-the-next-iron-trader-competition-is-ending-soon-550k-prize-pool-301541530.html

SOURCE IronFX

Recommended Stories

  • Ford reportedly sells Rivian stock at a discount

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita discusses Rivian stock after it was reported that Ford is selling 8 million shares of the EV startup.

  • Why Coinbase, Riot Blockchain, and Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Shares of many crypto stocks struggled today, as the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), continued to sell off over the weekend. The price of Bitcoin traded below $32,800 as of this writing. Shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) traded nearly 12% lower, as of 10:38 a.m. ET today.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Nearly 7% Today

    What happened Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down 6.5% today as of noon ET. The sharp move down is in tandem with widespread pain in the stock market. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.1%.   Another wave of selling followed the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by 0.

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Still Falling

    Stock markets continued to slide on Monday, with the S&P 500 falling 1.9% through 9:50 a.m. ET and the Nasdaq down 2%. Shares of electric car leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) didn't escape the selling -- indeed, they're down three days in a row now, falling a further 3.8% Monday morning, caught up in the general feeling of dread on Wall Street. Worries about rising interest rates are one factor -- the yield on 10-year Treasury notes just hit 3.185%, its highest level since late 2018.

  • Crocs and DraftKings Show That "Beat and Raise" Isn't Enough

    Thursday of last week should've been a good day for Crocs investors. A recent acquisition may have helped pad revenue, but even organic growth was strong at Crocs. Crocs now sees revenue of roughly $3.5 billion, translating to accelerating growth for the balance of the year.

  • Kevin O’Leary says ‘you’re actually losing money’ in a bank account — do this simple thing with your hard-earned cash instead

    Fighting inflation isn’t complicated. Here are 3 passive ways to do it.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Growth Stocks Down 58% (or More) to Buy Now

    After weathering a rough April, many investors were hoping for a reprieve. But the market downturn has accelerated in May, fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a half percentage point, its most aggressive rate hike since 2000.

  • This Wall Street legend has lived through every bear market since the 1950s. He says the one coming could hit the S&P 500 with a 30% loss

    Bob Farrell's 10 'Market Rules to Remember' are timeless tools to weather volatile markets.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Around 50% This Year

    What to make of the markets right now? Last week brought more losses in what’s been a volatile year for stocks. The five straight weeks of market declines marked the longest such streak in over a decade. More ominously, they came in along with a number of other disturbing data points. The April jobs numbers, released on Friday, came to 428,000 jobs added for the month, superficially strong and well above the 391,000 expected. But the labor remains depressed, and the total number of workers, even

  • Analysts Just Shipped A Captivating Upgrade To Their The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Estimates

    Shareholders in The Mosaic Company ( NYSE:MOS ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major...

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend aristocrat stocks to buy heading into recession. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession. A recession refers to a downward trajectory in productivity, employment, household spending, and overall economic activity. In an attempt […]

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) By 43%?

    Does the May share price for Coupang, Inc. ( NYSE:CPNG ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Dozens Of Major Stocks Crash More Than 70% In Epic Dive

    Still don't think the S&P 500's sell-off is that bad? Maybe you're not seeing all the major stocks down 70% or more from their highs.

  • Why SoFi Technologies Plunged 35.2% in April

    SoFi cut its guidance at the beginning of the month as the student loan moratorium was pushed out further.

  • Bitcoin Prices Keep Plunging With No Sign of Stopping. Where the Bottom May Be.

    In the near term, volatility in cryptocurrencies is expected to continue, and a turnaround may not be coming anytime soon.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Plummeted 27% in April

    After bounding higher in March, shares of fuel cell specialist Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reversed course and headed lower in April, falling 26.5% -- far sharper than the 8.8% loss in the S&P 500, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. For hydrogen investors hoping the fuel cell stock could power growth in their portfolios, the precipitous decline in Plug Power's stock may have been shocking -- especially since the company didn't report any especially egregious news last month. Working to occupy an increasingly more prominent position in the hydrogen economy, Plug Power is positioning itself to grow significantly in the coming years.

  • Why Okta Stock Is Diving Today

    Shareholders of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) lost ground to the market early Monday, with shares diving 10% by 11 a.m. ET compared to a 2% slump in the S&P 500. Peer cybersecurity stocks including Palo Alto Networks fell hard in early trading. The wider Nasdaq index, which includes many tech giants, fell far harder than the S&P 500, down about 3% in early trading.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Snowflake Inc.'s (NYSE:SNOW) 48% Undervaluation?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Snowflake Inc. ( NYSE:SNOW ) by taking the expected...

  • 10 Risk-Free Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Economic Uncertainty

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 risk-free dividend stocks to buy amid rising economic uncertainty. If you want to skip reading about these stocks, you can go directly to 5 Risk-Free Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Economic Uncertainty. Amid rising interest rates and risks of a recession, investors are rushing towards value plays […]