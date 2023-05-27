This is the last chance to save Britain’s electric car industry

A finished Range Rover Sport sports utility vehicle (SUV) - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

After a series of twists and turns, several false starts and a growing number of dead-ends, Britain’s car industry has arrived at a crossroads.

One week ago, the parent company of Vauxhall provoked panic with a warning that it could be forced to pull the plug on its UK operations unless post-Brexit trading rules are hastily redrawn.

Some fear the departure of Dutch car giant Stellantis could quickly cascade through the sector, triggering an exodus of other big names.

Would this come to be remembered as the beginning of the end for an industry almost entirely dominated by foreign manufacturers?

Stellantis questioned the viability of its plants at Ellesmere Port and Luton, which together employ more than 5,000 people, claiming export tariffs will make it more expensive to make cars in UK factories than in Japan or South Korea.

Fast forward a matter of days and the Prime Minister, no less, has a golden opportunity to ride to the rescue as Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chair of Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata, arrives in the UK for a crunch Downing Street meeting to finalise a decision on whether to build a flagship electric car battery factory in Britain.

It is impossible to overstate the importance of this summit, both to UK carmaking and to Rishi’s Sunak’s premiership.

It is his big moment – a chance not just to pull a vital corner of the economy, and the 800,000 jobs it accounts for, back from the brink but to potentially secure its long-term future. That’s how important this decision could be.

It would also be the first evidence of how unrealistic No 10's efforts to remain on the sidelines of a global green subsidies race sparked by Joe Biden’s $370bn (£300bn) Inflation Reduction Act are.

When it comes to battery manufacturing, Britain has fallen way behind the rest of the world, particularly after several setbacks including the collapse of Britishvolt.

Bowled over by plans to build a gigafactory in the North East that could produce enough batteries to power 300,000 cars a year, ministers placed far too much expectation on the fledgling company getting off the ground.

Yet by making the promise of state support contingent on it getting outside funding first, the Government also clumsily helped to seal its fate.

With Britishvolt’s plans in tatters, carmakers are increasingly asking whether they have any future here at all given the paucity of Britain’s battery-making capabilities, together with post-Brexit rules that require 40pc of an electric vehicle’s parts to be sourced in the UK or Europe, if it is to be sold on the other side of the Channel without incurring a 10pc tariff.

As things stand, the only battery production that the UK possesses is limited to a single Chinese-owned factory in Sunderland that feeds Nissan’s plant next door. That’s it.

Yet the esteemed Faraday Institution calculates that we need 10 by 2040 to stand any chance of making the shift. Meanwhile, America and Europe can’t build them fast enough.

Sunak’s Tata charm offensive has the potential to completely change the picture as it nears a decision on whether to pick a site in Somerset over a rival location in Spain for a gigafactory that would supply Jaguar Land Rover’s electric fleet.

If the Prime Minister can persuade the Indian industrial giant to choose the UK, then the likelihood is that others will quickly follow suit, including even Elon Musk.

Twitter, now X. Corp, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk talks with Chairman of Tata Sons Natarajan Chandrasekaran - Ludovic Marin/Pool Afp

Tata would represent a serious capture, but Tesla’s mercurial boss would be a gigantic coup. Convince Musk to come to the UK and it isn’t hard to imagine those carmakers that claim they could be forced to flee, quickly reevaluating their plans.

What a change in tone it would represent from the doom and gloom emanating from Downing Street and the Treasury. With Jeremy Hunt admitting that he would be willing to tolerate a recession in the battle to tame inflation, the Government is in danger of succumbing to fatalism at every turn.

Persuading Tata to lead the way won’t come cheaply. The Treasury is reportedly willing to part with £500m of taxpayer money, largely to cover the energy costs of running the plant, to persuade it to build along the M5 motorway in Bridgwater, Somerset.

But there is a suspicion that Tata is also attempting to exploit the Government’s desperation to secure generous subsidies for its creaking Port Talbot steelworks.

There is something undoubtedly unseemly about the idea of Her Majesty’s Government being held to ransom any time somebody wants to invest in the UK.

The car industry in particular operates in this way – promising to flounce off if it doesn’t get what it wants. At times it is brazen.

But it’s also the world we find ourselves in, and the bigger picture is more important.

With UK car production almost halving in the last three years, pragmatism must trump principles. Sunak cannot afford to come away from next week’s showdown empty-handed.

