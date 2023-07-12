It's your last chance to snag $132 off our favorite Winix air purifier during Prime Day

Hurray and save $132 on our favorite Winix air purifier before this deal is gone.

A good air purifier can be helpful all year long, especially when seasonal allergies set in and other natural events happen like the harmful wildfire smoke drifting across North America recently. This summer, protect your home from smoke, dust, allergens, and debris with the Reviewed-approved Winix 5500-2 air purifier, one of our all-time favorites. Today is your last chance to get it on sale for Prime Day 2023, which means you can keep your home fresh and clean without hurting your budget.

Act fat, because stock is running low on Amazon. If you can't find the 5500-2, the brand's 5300-2 is also on sale for 25% off.

Winix 5500-2 $117.08 at Amazon (Save $132.91)

Winix 5300-2 $149.99 at Amazon (Save $50)

Amazon has the Winix air purifier available for $117.08 today, July 12, a 53% discount from its usual $249.99 price.

According to the developer, the Winix 5500-2 captures 99.7% of airborne pollutants such as dust mites, pet dander, and pollen, as well as other allergens as small as 0.3 microns. Additionally, its washable AOC carbon filter helps break down odors to keep your space smelling fresh. Many of Reviewed's staffers and our lab can attest that this is true.

Also, the filter works for medium and large rooms up to 360 square feet, and its "auto mode" will scan the air and adjust as needed, allowing you to set it and forget it.

Reviewed named the 5500-2 as the best value air purifier in our tests. We praised the Winix for its combination of HEPA and AOC filters that eliminated a variety of odors. The AOC filter handles chemical pollutants from paint and cleaning products, while the HEPA filter captures microscopic particles. If you need it for your bedroom, the Winix also has a light sensor that dims the controls and turns down the fan for sleep mode after dark.

Whatever room needs it the most, the Winix 5500-2 is up to the challenge. This Amazon deal is selling like crazy, so be sure to shop it before the savings end tonight.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day: Last day to save $132 on our fave Winix air purifier