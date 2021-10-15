U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,469.18
    +30.92 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,291.88
    +379.32 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,887.64
    +64.21 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,280.61
    +6.43 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.15
    +0.84 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.20
    -29.70 (-1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.14 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3745
    +0.0068 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2360
    +0.5590 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,424.23
    +4,119.44 (+7.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,447.38
    +40.64 (+2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Last Day to Actively Participate in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Class Action - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Koninklijke Philips N.V. ("Philips" or the "Company") (NYSE:PHG) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Philips securities between February 25, 2020 and June 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/phg.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Philips had deficient product manufacturing controls or procedures; (2) as a result, the Company's Bi-Level PAP and CPAP devices and mechanical ventilators were manufactured using hazardous materials; (3) accordingly, the Company's sales revenues from the foregoing products were unsustainable; (4) the foregoing also subjected the Company to a substantial risk of a product recall, in addition to potential legal and/or regulatory action; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/phg or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss inPhilips you have until October 15, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667870/Last-Day-to-Actively-Participate-in-Koninklijke-Philips-NV-PHG-Class-Action--Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC

Recommended Stories

  • My girlfriend says I should tip waitstaff at restaurants. I say they’re just doing their job, like construction workers and fast-food employees. Who’s right?

    ‘As long as all service staff are doing their job and getting paid an hourly wage, there is no reason to tip anyone.’

  • Apple Fires Another Employee Who Urged Workers to Speak Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., facing mounting unrest from within its ranks, has fired an employee who helped lead a movement encouraging workers to share their concerns about the tech giant. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhat Comes After GE

  • Why Duck Creek Technologies Stock Just Crashed 22%

    Shares of insurance industry software-as-a-service provider Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) collapsed in Friday trading, falling 21.7% through 1 p.m. EDT after reporting what -- at least at first glance -- appeared to be a fine fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report last night. Expected to earn $0.02 per share, pro forma, on sales of $69.1 million, Duck Creek turned in a $0.02 per share profit on sales of $70.8 million -- not a huge earnings beat, but a beat nonetheless. Recurring revenue at the software provider increased 41%, and subscription revenue grew 35%.

  • Why Shares of Wells Fargo Are Up Today

    Overall, investors didn't seem pleased, sending the stock down about 1.5% yesterday. While regulatory work remains for the embattled bank, Wells Fargo continues to make progress in cutting expenses, as well as ramping up other areas of the bank like credit card lending and investment banking.

  • Virgin Galactic shares tumble nearly 20% after launch delay announcement

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the latest stock movement from Virgin Galactic.

  • Where Is IBM Headed Following Its Spinoff of Kyndryl?

    The old tech firm provided some new long-term projections for what's to come after its structured shake-up in November.

  • Should You Keep on Holding Your Facebook (FB) Position?

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio net return of +2.75% was recorded by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, outperforming the S&P 500 Index that delivered a +0.58% return for the same period, and the […]

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    Thanks to this saying, many new investors target cheap-looking companies whose low share prices seem like an incredible value. Well-known for its genetic testing and ancestry services, 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) somewhat quietly keeps its sights on upending the healthcare industry.

  • Corsair Expects Q3 Revenues to Miss Consensus Estimates; Shares Fall

    Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) declined 7% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the company revealed that it expects to report Q3 net revenues of $391 million, much lower than the Street’s expectations of $485.2 million. Corsair develops and manufactures high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. (See Corsair stock charts on TipRanks) The company said that the key reasons behind the poor revenue guidance are global logistics and supply c

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This company is changing how lenders gauge people's creditworthiness. It has massive growth potential and the stock price reflects that.

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • Insiders Are Snapping Up These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The stock market is all about timing. Whether your investment strategy is bullish or bearish, what matters is making the right moves at the right time. This is the truth at the heart of the old Wall Street cliché that bulls and bears make money, while pigs get slaughtered. If you get greedy, and start chasing money, you’ll overlook the signs that tell you when to buy or sell. Smart investors will be looking for reliable signs that will indicate a stock’s likely movement. In volatile times like t

  • Is Coca-Cola Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    Investing in dividend stocks can be an excellent way to generate passive income. Companies that pay dividends tend to be more mature, profit-generating operations that have established lines of business and a loyal base of customers. One such company with a long history of profit generation and dividend payouts is Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).

  • The Great Resignation is ripping through the restaurant industry

    Retail isn't alone in feeling the effects of the worker shortage. Here's another.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 2 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is hot today thanks to rising oil prices, but there are still some high-yield names that you can buy and hold.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • Why Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Beam Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, and Schrödinger Are Volatile This Week

    After the Food and Drug Administration paused Allogene Therapeutics' (NASDAQ: ALLO) clinical trials last week, the stock was crushed. The FDA's intervention appeared to spur trading by ARK Invest in Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM), Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA), and Schrödinger (NASDAQ: SDGR).

  • Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are cutting price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. Two top economic experts have warned that there are signs that the United States economy is headed […]

  • Why Shares of Turquoise Hill Are Crashing Today

    Apparently, the challenges that the company is facing at the Oyu Tolgoi mine, as well as pessimism from Wall Street, is motivating investors to exit their positions today. As of 11:10 a.m. EDT, shares of Turquoise Hill had fallen 17.6%. Providing a third-quarter 2021 production update yesterday, Turquoise Hill reported that funding requirements for Oyu Tolgoi will be steeper than what it had previously estimated.

  • CEO of Natural Gas Producer EQT on Bad Hedges: ‘Obviously, We Were Wrong’

    (Bloomberg) -- EQT Corp. is unwinding natural gas hedges that its top executive said were “obviously” a bad idea. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThe largest U.S. gas driller has exited abou