Last day for early-bird savings on TC Sessions: SaaS 2021

All good things must come to an end, and this proverb totally applies to our early-bird price on passes to TC Sessions: SaaS 2021. Today’s the final day you can save $100 on the price of admission, folks. Join the global SaaS community to connect, inspire, network and learn how to build a stronger startup — without reinventing the wheel.

Buy your TC Sessions: SaaS pass by 11:59 pm (PT) tonight to score the early-bird price and save $100.

You’ll hear from and engage with the top leaders in a sector that’s both evolving and expanding at a rapid pace. These presentations and breakout sessions are interactive, so bring your questions and opinions (we know you have plenty of both) and shape the conversation as you learn more about the direction of the next generation of SaaS products, platforms and technology.

The TC Sessions: SaaS agenda covers a range of topics. This discussion on open source is just one great example:

The Future Is Wide Open: Many startups today have an open source component, and it’s no wonder. It builds an audience and helps drive sales. We’ll talk with Abby Kearns from Puppet, Augusto “Aghi” Marietti from Kong and Jason Warner, an investor at Redpoint, about why open source is such a popular way to build a business.

Automation is an essential SaaS element, and these two panel discussions take a deep dive into the role it plays now and in the future:

Automation's Moment Is Now: One thing we learned during the pandemic is the importance of automation, and that’s only likely to be more pronounced as we move forward. We’ll talk with UiPath CEO Daniel Dines, Laela Sturdy, an investor at CapitalG, and Dave Wright from ServiceNow about why this is automation’s moment.

Future Forward — How Machine Learning and Human-in-the-Loop Approaches Are Expanding the Capabilities of Automation: Digital transformation efforts in a number of industries have driven massive adoption of robotic process automation (RPA) over the past decade. The hard truth is that RPA is a decades-old technology that is brittle, with real limits to its capabilities. It will always have some value in automating work that is simple, discrete and linear. However, the reason automation efforts often fall short of their aspirations is because so much of life is complex and constantly evolving — too much work falls outside of the capabilities of RPA. In this talk, Varun Ganapathi, AKASA co-founder and CTO, will discuss how exceptions and outliers can actually make automation stronger and how emerging machine-learning-based technology platforms combined with human-in-the-loop approaches are already expanding what it is possible to automate across a number of industries. Presented by AKASA.

Early-bird savings come to an end tonight at 11:59 pm (PT). Buy your TC Sessions: SaaS pass before the deadline, and you’ll save $100.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: SaaS 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/c594f6a45f3ff3eabbf91af2a7d9403e ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-c594f6a45f3ff3eabbf91af2a7d9403e') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-c594f6a45f3ff3eabbf91af2a7d9403e' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();