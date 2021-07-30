U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,400.72
    -18.43 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,958.73
    -125.80 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,697.60
    -80.66 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.50
    -10.53 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.96
    +0.34 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.60
    -18.20 (-0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    25.50
    -0.28 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1864
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2320
    -0.0370 (-2.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3904
    -0.0054 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7900
    +0.3290 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,047.51
    -764.59 (-1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    926.96
    -22.94 (-2.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.30
    -46.12 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,283.59
    -498.83 (-1.80%)
     

Last day to snag early bird passes to TechCrunch Disrupt 2021

Alexandra Ames
·3 min read

Don’t miss your chance to experience TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 — the startup world’s must-attend event of the season — for less than $100. Why not get the best ROI of your time while simultaneously learning about the latest industry trends and mining for opportunities that can take your startup to new levels of success?

Disrupt takes place on September 21-23, but the early-bird deal expires today, July 30 at 11:59 pm (PT). Buy your Disrupt 2021 pass now and save.

Let’s talk about what you’ll experience at Disrupt. Over on the Disrupt Stage you’ll find one-on-one interviews with icons and interactive, expert-led, presentations from across the tech, investing and policy sectors. Folks like Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Duolingo CEO Luis von Ahn and Mirror CEO Brynn Putnam. And that’s just the tip of the tech iceberg. You can check out all the speakers here.

You’ll find plenty of actionable advice and how-to tips and strategies on the Extra Crunch Stage. Take a gander at just two of the topics we have scheduled there and explore the full Disrupt agenda here.

Crafting a Pitch Deck that Can’t Be Ignored: Investors may be chasing after the hottest deals, but for founders selling their startup’s vision, it’s never been more important to communicate it in the clearest way possible. Pitch deck experts Mercedes Bent (partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners), Mar Hershenson (co-founder & managing partner, Pear VC) and Saba Karim (Techstars’ head of accelerator pipeline) dig into what’s essential, what’s unnecessary and what could just make all the difference in your next deck.

How Do You Select the Right Tech Stack: From day zero, startups have to make dozens of trade-offs when it comes to the infinite variety of tech stacks available to today’s engineers. Choose the wrong combination or direction, and a startup could be left with years of refactoring to fix the legacy damage. What are the best practices for assessing potential stacks, and how can you minimize the risk of a painful mistake? Preeti Somal (executive vice president of engineering, HashiCorp) and Jill Wetzler (head of engineering, Pilot) will discuss strategies for improving engineering right from the beginning and at every stage of a startup’s journey.

Disrupt’s virtual format provides plenty of opportunity for questions, so come prepared to ask the experts about the issues that keep you up at night.

One post can't possibly contain all the events and opportunities of Disrupt. Don’t miss the epic Startup Battlefield competition, hundreds of early-stage startups exhibiting in the Startup Alley expo area, special breakout sessions — like the Pitch Deck Teardown — and so much more.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 offers tons of opportunity. Don’t miss out on the first one — buy your Disrupt pass today, July 30, by 11:59 pm (PT) for less than $100. It’s a sweet deal!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/82e7089bb76c80e1d7d73433ec8b0f47 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-82e7089bb76c80e1d7d73433ec8b0f47') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-82e7089bb76c80e1d7d73433ec8b0f47' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • White-label SaaS shipping startup Outvio closes $3M round led by Change Ventures

    Outvio, an Estonian startup that provides a white-label SaaS fulfillment solution for medium-sized and large online retailers in Spain and Estonia, has closed a $3 million early-stage financing round led by Change Ventures. Also participating were TMT Investments (London), Fresco Capital (San Francisco), and Lemonade Stand (Tallinn). Several angels also joined the round including James Berdigans (Printify) and Kristjan Vilosius (Katana MRP).

  • Square's Hidden Moneymaker in the Cash App

    Square (NYSE: SQ) is trying to disrupt nearly every part of the financial system from how businesses take payments to how consumers transfer money to the money we use itself by offering Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). The Cash Card Square offers through the Cash App, which includes physical and digital cards, also includes a "Boost" feature. Most features in the Cash App are free for users, like transferring money to friends or buying stocks.

  • PayPal's new 'super app,' to include messaging, is ready to launch

    PayPal's plan to morph itself into a "super app" has been given a go for launch. According to PayPal CEO Dan Schulman, speaking to investors during this week's second-quarter earnings call, the initial version of PayPal's new consumer digital wallet app is now "code complete" and the company is preparing to slowly ramp up. Over the next several months, PayPal expects to be fully ramped up in the U.S., with new payment services, financial services, commerce and shopping tools arriving every quarter.

  • Google will vet India’s personal loan apps more harshly

    The last date to comply with Google's new India-specific norms and stay listed on the app store is Sept. 15.

  • NYC extends limits on food delivery app fees to February 2022

    New York City has extended a cap on food delivery app fees until February 2022 to help recovering restaurants.

  • Snapchat adds My Places feature to Snap Map, recommending spots to visit

    As more people are venturing out into the world this summer (safely, we hope!), Snapchat wants to make it easier for people to find restaurants, stores, parks and other interesting spots in their neighborhood. Today, Snapchat is starting to roll out the My Places feature on its Snap Map, which connects users with over 30 million businesses. Visited lists places you've checked into on Snapchat, and favorites saves, well, your favorites.

  • Spotify's clone of Clubhouse tops 140K installs on iOS, 100K on Android

    Spotify's recently launched live audio app and Clubhouse rival, Spotify Greenroom, has a long road ahead of it if it wants to take on top social audio platforms like Clubhouse, Airtime, Spoon and others, not to mention those from top social networks like Twitter and Facebook. To date, the new Greenroom app has only been downloaded a total of 141,000 times on iOS, according to data from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower. This includes downloads from its earlier iteration Locker Room -- an app Spotify acquired to make its move into live audio.

  • Google’s new ‘Switch to Android’ iPhone app is designed to help steal customers from Apple

    Once you are locked into an ecosystem — Windows, Android, iOS, or macOS — it’s difficult to leave. Not only are you accustomed to the user experience, but moving files devices can be a pain. It is one of the many reasons why iPhone users do not often switch to Android phones. Now Google wants … The post Google’s new ‘Switch to Android’ iPhone app is designed to help steal customers from Apple appeared first on BGR.

  • My girlfriend cosigned my mortgage. I paid the mortgage for 4 years, plus a $125,000 down payment. She paid the utilities. Now she wants half

    ‘I couldn’t secure the loan on my own until the other house was sold. So I applied for the mortgage with my girlfriend.’

  • The looming $21.3 billion in debt that could cost Americans their homes

    The National Equity Atlas, a combined initiative of PolicyLink and University of Southern California’s Equity Research Institute, began tracking rent debt in May, said Sarah Treuhaft, vice president of research at PolicyLink, which does research and advocacy focused on equity. “We should be following their lead, we should be being the pace setters.”

  • Robinhood Stock Stumbled In Its Debut. The Reddit Crowd Rejoiced.

    The rise of this past year’s retail investor movement led by users on Reddit forums such as WallStreetBets has been inextricably linked with (HOOD) and the proliferation of commission-free trading. WallStreetBets has attracted 10.7 million subscribers, with most joining this year. The group of retail investors has grown so large that data providers like Thinknum sell stats on stocks mentioned on Reddit to institutions looking to keep tabs on their movements.

  • End of Student Loan Relief Poses Risk to Credit Card, Auto ABS

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumers will have to resume making payments on their Federal student loans when a Covid-related relief program expires on Sept. 30, and some borrowers may struggle to pay all their debts at that point.That could spill over into bonds backed by private student loans, as well as auto loans and credit cards, which have performed unexpectedly well over the last year as Covid stimulus and debt relief programs have helped borrowers pay their bills, or skip payments.The March 2020

  • Exxon profit tops estimates on boost from chemicals, oil prices

    (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil on Friday posted its biggest quarterly profit in more than a year that also sailed past analysts' estimates, boosted by higher oil prices and record earnings at its chemicals business. The upbeat results following a contested board fight over the company's direction highlighted how oil producers are taking advantage of a recovery in oil prices to cut debt and boost shareholder payouts rather than spend more to raise production. "Positive momentum continued during the second quarter across all of our businesses as the global economic recovery increased demand for our products," Chief Executive Darren Woods said.

  • When Can You Lose the Rights Over Your 401(k)?

    Can you be forced out of your 401(k) or banned from contributing to it? Know your rights to avoid unexpected taxes or penalties.

  • New round of 1.5 million surprise tax refunds is on the way — will you get one?

    If you qualify, you'll receive a direct deposit or paper check automatically.

  • Got Your New $1,400 Stimulus Check? 10 Ways To Invest That Money, Including A Cryptocurrency Play

    Got your federal stimulus check? The latest $1,400 stimulus checks are being dished out. Now you've got to decide what to do with that windfall.

  • My brother and I each invested $10K in a home 10 years ago. Now I want out. How much do I get back?

    ‘Had I received $10,000 out during his original refinancing eight years ago, that money would have grown either in savings or in the stock market.’

  • Should I pay my mortgage with a credit card to earn credit card rewards?

    If you try to pay your mortgage with a credit card to earn cash-back rewards, you’ll discover that your options are scarce—and unlikely to pay off.

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year.﻿﻿ Below is our analysis of the Social Security changes that were announced in Oct. 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA's annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update your Social Security information. For 2021, nearly 70 million Social Security recipients are seeing a 1.3% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to their monthly benefits.﻿﻿ The adjustment helps benefits keep pace with inflation and is based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) as calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

  • U.S. SEC says Chinese IPO hopefuls must provide additional risk disclosures

    (Reuters) -The U.S. securities regulator will not allow Chinese companies to raise money in the United States unless they fully explain their legal structures and disclose the risk of Beijing interfering in their businesses, the agency said on Friday, confirming an exclusive report by Reuters. In a statement, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said he had also asked staff to "engage in targeted additional reviews of filings for companies with significant China-based operations." The development underscores U.S. policymakers' concerns that Chinese companies are systematically flouting U.S. rules that require public companies to disclose to investors a range of potential risks to their financial performance.