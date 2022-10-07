U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

The Last Day of Trading with The Warrants of Series TO10B In iZafe Group AB Is Today, October 7, 2022

iZafe Group
·3 min read
iZafe Group

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B.ST) Today, October 7, 2022, is the last day of trading with the warrants of series TO10B in iZafe Group AB ("iZafe" or "the Company"). The subscription period for the warrants of series TO10B runs up until October 11, 2022. Each warrant of series TO10B gives the owner the right to subscribe for one (1) new share of series B in iZafe. The exercise price for the warrants of series TO10B is SEK 0.26 per share of series B.

If all the warrants of series TO10B are exercised, the Company will receive approximately SEK 9.2 million before issuing costs. In order to prevent the warrants expiring without value, the holder must actively subscribe for new shares, no later than October 11, 2022. Alternatively, the holder may sell the warrants, no later than today, October 7, 2022. Please be aware that certain nominees may close their subscriptions earlier than October 11, 2022. Complete terms and conditions for the warrants are available on the Company's website, www.izafegroup.com.

Summarized terms for the warrants of series TO10B:

Exercise period: September 27, 2022 - October 11, 2022.

Exercise price: SEK 0.26 per share of series B.

Issue size: 35,435,674 warrants of series TO10B, which entitles to subscription of 35,435,674 shares of series B. If all the warrants are exercised, The Company will receive approximately SEK 9.2 million before issuing costs.

Last day for trading warrants of series TO10B: October 7, 2022.

Share capital and dilution: If all warrants are exercised the share capital will increase with SEK 7,087,134.80, from SEK 14,174,861.60 to SEK 21,261,996.40. If all warrants are exercised the number of shares will increase with 35,435,674 shares of series B, in total the number of shares in the Company will increase from 70,874,308 shares to 106,309,982 shares (600,000 shares of series A and 105,709,982 shares of series B). The dilution at full exercise of all warrants amounts to approximately 33.33 percent of the number of shares and 31.72 percent of the votes in the Company.
Note that the warrants of series TO10B that are not exercised at the latest October 11, 2022, or sold at the latest October 7, 2022, will expire without value. For the warrants not to lose their value, the holder must actively subscribe for new shares or sell the warrants.

Advisors
Mangold Fondkommission AB is the financial advisor and Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå AB is the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the exercise of the warrants of series TO10B.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com
Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)
Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20
114 33 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com
www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

Attachments

The last day of trading with the warrants of series TO10B in iZafe Group AB is today, October 7, 2022

SOURCE: iZafe Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719451/The-Last-Day-of-Trading-with-The-Warrants-of-Series-TO10B-In-iZafe-Group-AB-Is-Today-October-7-2022

