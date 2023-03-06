The last day of trading in the warrants of series TO13B in iZafe Group AB is today, March 6, 2023

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B.ST) Today, March 6, 2023, is the last day of trading with the warrants of series TO13B in iZafe Group AB ("iZafe" or "the Company"). The subscription period for the warrants of series TO13B runs up until March 8, 2023. Each warrant of series TO13B gives the owner the right to subscribe for one (1) new share of series B in iZafe. The exercise price for the warrants of series TO13B is SEK 0.20 per share of series B.

If all the warrants of series TO13B are exercised, the Company will receive approximately SEK 23.7 million before issuing costs. In order to prevent the warrants expiring without value, the holder must actively subscribe for new shares, no later than March 8, 2023. Alternatively, the holder may sell the warrants, no later than today, March 6, 2023. Please be aware that certain nominees may close their subscriptions earlier than March 8, 2023. Complete terms and conditions for the warrants are available on the Company's website, www.izafegroup.com.

Summarized terms for the warrants of series TO13B:

Exercise period: February 23, 2023 - March 8, 2023.

Exercise price: SEK 0.20 per share of series B.

Issue size: 118,556,833 warrants of series TO13B, which entitles to subscription of 118,556,833 shares of series B. If all the warrants are exercised, the Company will receive approximately SEK 23.7 million before issuing costs.

Last day for trading warrants of series TO13B: March 6, 2023.

Share capital and dilution: If all warrants are exercised the share capital will increase with SEK 23,711,366.60, from SEK 30,756,066.00 to SEK 54,467,432.60. If all warrants are exercised the number of shares will increase with 118,556,833 shares of series B, in total the number of shares in the Company will increase from 153,780,330 shares to 272,337,163 shares (600,000 shares of series A and 271,737,163 shares of series B). The dilution at full exercise of all warrants amounts to approximately 43.53 percent of the number of shares and 42.69 percent of the votes in the Company.

Story continues

Note that the warrants of series TO13B that are not exercised at the latest March 8, 2023, or sold at the latest March 6, 2023, will expire without value. For the warrants not to lose their value, the holder must actively subscribe for new shares or sell the warrants. Please note that some trustees may close their registration earlier than 8 March 2023.

Advisors

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the financial advisor and Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå AB is the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the exercise of the warrants of series TO13B.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12



iZafe Group AB (publ.)

Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20

114 33 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

Attachments

The last day of trading in the warrants of series TO13B in iZafe Group AB is today, March 6, 2023

SOURCE: iZafe Group





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/742087/The-Last-Day-of-Trading-in-the-Warrants-of-Series-TO13B-in-iZafe-Group-AB-is-Today-March-6-2023



