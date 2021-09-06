U.S. markets closed

Last Few Hours for Investors with Losses Exceeding $250K to Actively Participate in DiDi Global Inc. f/k/a Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. (DIDI) Class Action: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DiDi Global Inc. f/k/a Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. ('DiDi' or 'the Company') (NYSE:DIDI) and certain of its directors on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired shares (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in June 2021 (the 'IPO'), and/or (2) securities between June 27, 2021 and July 21, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/didi .

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DiDi 'had the problem of collecting personal information in violation of relevant PRC [People's Republic of China] laws and regulations'; (2) DiDi's app, DiDi Chuxing (Travel), would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China ('CAC'); (3) the CAC would require all Chinese app stores to remove DiDi Chuxing; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/didi or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in DiDi you have until September 7, 2021, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661597/Last-Few-Hours-for-Investors-with-Losses-Exceeding-250K-to-Actively-Participate-in-DiDi-Global-Inc-fka-Xiaoju-Kuaizhi-Inc-DIDI-Class-Action-Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC

