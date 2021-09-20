U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

Last Few Hours for Shareholders to Actively Participate in CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Class Action - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

·2 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CorMedix Inc. ("CorMedix" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:CRMD) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired CorMedix securities between July 8, 2020 and May 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/crmd.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) deficiencies existed with respect to DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; (2) in light of the foregoing deficiencies, the FDA was unlikely to approve the DefenCath NDA for CRBSIs in its present form; (3) Defendants had downplayed the true scope of the deficiencies with DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/crmd or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in CorMedix you have until September 20, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661644/Last-Few-Hours-for-Shareholders-to-Actively-Participate-in-CorMedix-Inc-CRMD-Class-Action--Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC

