Last local Mrs. Winner's to close

Jan. 11—HIGH POINT — Longtime restaurant Mrs. Winner's Chicken and Biscuits will close its remaining High Point location on Sunday.

That's according to Piedmont Restaurant Group of Greensboro, which has operated the fast-food chain in High Point and elsewhere in the Triad.

The property that has been the home of the restaurant at 1621 N. Main St. is being sold, according to the company.

A Piedmont Restaurant Group representative could not be reached for further comment on the closure.

In recent months, the company has closed several Mrs. Winner's locations in the Triad, including at 2713 S. Main Street in High Point.

It sold that property to a business affiliated with fast-food restaurant chain Cook Out in September 2023 for $1.09 million.

The N. Main Street property consists of two parcels: the .31-acre site of the 2,600-square-foot restaurant building, and an adjacent parking lot.

It is listed for sale and had not changed hands as of Thursday, according to property records.