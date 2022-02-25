Last Mile Delivery Market: 39% of Growth to Originate from North America | By Service (B2C and B2B) and Geography | Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Last Mile Delivery Market Share is expected to increase by USD 146.96 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 15.06%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.
Segmentation by Service (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)
In-Scope:
The last mile delivery market share growth by the B2C segment will be significant during the forecast period. The B2C last mile usually involves the delivery of small parcels or lightweight loads, unlike B2B last mile delivery. The surge in e-commerce sales is one of the crucial factors driving the segment growth of the market in focus. With the growing volume of products ordered through e-commerce sales channels, the importance of efficient last mile delivery has increased gradually.
Out-of-Scope:
To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for a FREE sample
Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Last Mile Delivery Market includes the following core components:
Shippers
Truck operators
Trucking carriers
Consignees
Marketing and sales
Services
Support activities
Highlights-
Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Service (B2C and B2B) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America)
Key Companies- Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. among others
Driver- Growing global E-commerce industry to drive the market.
Challenge- Maintaining profitability while ensuring transparency and improving delivery efficiency to hamper the market growth
Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Last Mile Delivery
Vendor Insights-
The last mile delivery market is fragmented and the vendors are providing industry-specific last-mile services and utilizing big data technology to compete in the market.
Deutsche Post DHL Group- The company offers Green last mile and line haul which reduce fuel consumption through permanent network improvements.
FedEx Corp.- The company offers e-Commerce shipping solutions that help to grow client business.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.- The company offers Final mile serivices which delivers applications, furniture and fitness equipment.
Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report
Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-
Last Mile Delivery Market Driver:
The increasing penetration of the Internet and online shopping has significantly contributed to the growth of the B2C e-commerce industry across the globe. With such rapid adoption of e-commerce, e-retailers are adopting reduced lead times to gain a competitive edge and survive in the market. End-users are willing to pay extra for the speedy delivery of products. Online retailing has also changed the way customers and retailers interact with each other. Nowadays, instead of visiting brick-and-mortar stores to make purchases, a large number of people prefer to shop online due to the ease of making purchases and the convenience of at-home shopping. Online shopping also saves time. The online retailing market in North American countries is expected to witness further expansion and investments during the forecast period, thus driving the demand for last mile delivery services during the forecast period.
Last Mile Delivery Market Challenge:
A major challenge associated with last mile delivery operations is maintaining profitability while ensuring transparency and improving delivery efficiency. In the case of last mile delivery, individual deliveries need to be made to numerous locations across a region, which drives up the logistics costs. The major costs associated with last mile delivery include labor and fuel costs. Also, online shoppers prefer to track the goods being transported, which requires further investments by service providers. Real-time tracking requires additional geolocation-related infrastructure and the use of technologies such as radio frequency identification (RFID) sensors and the generation of tracking codes at each delivery station. These technologies are expensive, which leads to the further escalation of the delivery charges. Thus, the operational challenges faced by last mile delivery companies are expected to hamper the growth of the global last mile delivery market during the forecast period.
Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.
Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Here are Some Similar Topics-
Truck-as-a-Service Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The truck-as-a-service market share is expected to increase by USD 24.92 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.19%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report
Less-than-truckload (LTL) Market by Carrier Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The less-than-truckload (LTL) market share should rise by USD 59.55 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 5.11%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report
Last Mile Delivery Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.06%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 146.96 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
13.81
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
Market segments
Comparison by Service
B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Deutsche Post DHL Group
DSV Panalpina AS
FedEx Corp.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.
Schenker AG
United Parcel Service Inc.
United States Postal Service
Werner Enterprises Inc.
XPO Logistics Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/last-mile-delivery-market-39-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--by-service-b2c-and-b2b-and-geography--forecast-and-analysis-2021-2025-301489954.html
SOURCE Technavio