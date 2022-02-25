U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,356.60
    +67.90 (+1.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,836.48
    +612.65 (+1.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,595.95
    +122.37 (+0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,010.15
    +14.14 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.45
    -1.36 (-1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.80
    -37.50 (-1.95%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.63 (-2.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1260
    +0.0056 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9650
    -0.0040 (-0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3416
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5710
    +0.0940 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,463.09
    +3,272.79 (+9.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    897.62
    +29.50 (+3.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,477.68
    +270.30 (+3.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Last Mile Delivery Market: 39% of Growth to Originate from North America | By Service (B2C and B2B) and Geography | Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Last Mile Delivery Market Share is expected to increase by USD 146.96 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 15.06%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Last Mile Delivery Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Last Mile Delivery Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Segmentation by Service (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:

The last mile delivery market share growth by the B2C segment will be significant during the forecast period. The B2C last mile usually involves the delivery of small parcels or lightweight loads, unlike B2B last mile delivery. The surge in e-commerce sales is one of the crucial factors driving the segment growth of the market in focus. With the growing volume of products ordered through e-commerce sales channels, the importance of efficient last mile delivery has increased gradually.

  • Out-of-Scope:

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for a FREE sample

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Last Mile Delivery Market includes the following core components:

  • Shippers

  • Truck operators

  • Trucking carriers

  • Consignees

  • Marketing and sales

  • Services

  • Support activities

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Service (B2C and B2B) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America)

  • Key Companies- Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. among others

  • Driver- Growing global E-commerce industry to drive the market.

  • Challenge- Maintaining profitability while ensuring transparency and improving delivery efficiency to hamper the market growth

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Last Mile Delivery

Vendor Insights-

The last mile delivery market is fragmented and the vendors are providing industry-specific last-mile services and utilizing big data technology to compete in the market.

  • Deutsche Post DHL Group- The company offers Green last mile and line haul which reduce fuel consumption through permanent network improvements.

  • FedEx Corp.- The company offers e-Commerce shipping solutions that help to grow client business.

  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.- The company offers Final mile serivices which delivers applications, furniture and fitness equipment.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

  • Last Mile Delivery Market Driver:

The increasing penetration of the Internet and online shopping has significantly contributed to the growth of the B2C e-commerce industry across the globe. With such rapid adoption of e-commerce, e-retailers are adopting reduced lead times to gain a competitive edge and survive in the market. End-users are willing to pay extra for the speedy delivery of products. Online retailing has also changed the way customers and retailers interact with each other. Nowadays, instead of visiting brick-and-mortar stores to make purchases, a large number of people prefer to shop online due to the ease of making purchases and the convenience of at-home shopping. Online shopping also saves time. The online retailing market in North American countries is expected to witness further expansion and investments during the forecast period, thus driving the demand for last mile delivery services during the forecast period.

  • Last Mile Delivery Market Challenge:

A major challenge associated with last mile delivery operations is maintaining profitability while ensuring transparency and improving delivery efficiency. In the case of last mile delivery, individual deliveries need to be made to numerous locations across a region, which drives up the logistics costs. The major costs associated with last mile delivery include labor and fuel costs. Also, online shoppers prefer to track the goods being transported, which requires further investments by service providers. Real-time tracking requires additional geolocation-related infrastructure and the use of technologies such as radio frequency identification (RFID) sensors and the generation of tracking codes at each delivery station. These technologies are expensive, which leads to the further escalation of the delivery charges. Thus, the operational challenges faced by last mile delivery companies are expected to hamper the growth of the global last mile delivery market during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Truck-as-a-Service Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The truck-as-a-service market share is expected to increase by USD 24.92 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.19%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Less-than-truckload (LTL) Market by Carrier Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The less-than-truckload (LTL) market share should rise by USD 59.55 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 5.11%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Last Mile Delivery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.06%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 146.96 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.81

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Service

  • B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Deutsche Post DHL Group

  • DSV Panalpina AS

  • FedEx Corp.

  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

  • Schenker AG

  • United Parcel Service Inc.

  • United States Postal Service

  • Werner Enterprises Inc.

  • XPO Logistics Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/last-mile-delivery-market-39-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--by-service-b2c-and-b2b-and-geography--forecast-and-analysis-2021-2025-301489954.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • The Taliban is calling for peace in Ukraine

    Afghanistan’s Taliban government is the latest to issue a statement about Russia and Ukraine. “The Islamic Emirate calls for restraint by both parties,” said the ministry of foreign affairs on Feb. 25. The Taliban highlighted its “diplomatic neutrality” and stressed the need to resolve the crisis through “dialogue and peaceful means.”

  • Square parent Block posts Q4 earnings beat, stock surges

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Block's stock is performing after the company reported its fourth quarter earnings.

  • U.S. Stocks Rise After Russia Agrees to Talks With Ukraine

    U.S. stocks gained after Moscow agreed to talks with Ukrainian leadership; Russian stocks and the ruble jumped.

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • Foot Locker Feels the Sting of Nike’s DTC Push

    Foot Locker on Friday posted a bleak outlook for 2022, largely due to the impact of one of the company's vendors making an "accelerated strategic shift to DTC." Foot Locker said as a result, no single vendor will represent more than 55% of total supplier spend, down from 65% last year.

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Coinbase stock pops on earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Coinbase stock is performing after the company reported fourth quarter earnings.

  • Which Is a Better Buy: Coca-Cola or Altria?

    These defensive blue-chip stocks keep chugging along, but one is the better investment going forward.

  • LION ELECTRIC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2021 RESULTS

    The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, which ended on December 31, 2021. Lion reports its results in US dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 50% Gains in These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

    In a recent note, Goldman Sachs chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer points out that markets are going to normalize again, and soon – but with some differences over the recent past. Oppenheimer notes that mega-cap tech stocks have seen outsized gains, and that in much of the economy, we are seeing an evolution of everything into ‘tech companies.’ There’s no denying that digital tech and wireless networking are changing the ways that we do business, across the board. But while the tec

  • Foot Locker Plummets as Shrinking Nike Business Hits Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Foot Locker Inc. shares fell the most in 13 years on Friday after the retailer gave a disappointing outlook as Nike Inc., its largest supplier, cuts back on business.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateKyiv Accuses Russia of Targeting Civilians: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Ma

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Today

    Investors seeking growth, reliability, and above-average yields don't necessarily have to compromise.

  • 120 Million Reasons to Buy Pfizer Stock on the Dip

    Are the good times over for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) investors? Here are 120 million reasons to buy Pfizer stock on the dip. Pfizer provided guidance in its fourth-quarter update of $22 billion in Paxlovid sales this year.

  • Russian Billionaires Lose $39 Billion in a Day on Ukraine Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s wealthiest individuals were already feeling the squeeze from escalating tensions between the nation and Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of UkraineIt got much worse for their net worth after

  • Zscaler Stock Falls Sharply After an Earnings Beat. Here Is Why.

    Zscaler stock was tumbling Friday after the cloud-based internet security company’s guidance deflated investor enthusiasm, even as its second-quarter results handily beat estimates. Zscaler (ticker: ZS ) was down 16.3% to $220.48 on Friday. For the third quarter ending in April, Zscaler predicts earnings of around 10 cents and 11 cents a share on revenue of $270 million to $272 million, in line with forecasts for 11 cents a share and higher than revenue estimates of $267.4 million.

  • Zscaler, Beyond Meat Weigh on the Nasdaq's Friday Recovery

    Stock market investors remained on edge Friday morning, but their worst fears about the immediate impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on global markets appeared not to come to pass, at least for now. After having been down more than 3% at times on Thursday, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) ended sharply higher, and Nasdaq futures were up almost another 1% as of 8:45 a.m. ET Friday. Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) reported their latest financial results late Thursday, and both companies left their shareholders wishing for a rosier outlook for their respective businesses.

  • Alibaba Stock Is in the Dumps. Here Are 2 Requirements for a Turnaround.

    Alibaba just notched its slowest quarterly sales growth since the company went public almost a decade ago. Not good.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up Right Now

    While the long-term outlook may predict a return to bullish conditions, for now investors have to contend with increased uncertainty and volatility. What they need is a sign, some signal to indicate stocks that are going to get through the current market environment. Insider trades are a common favorite among the signals available to investors, and for good reason. Corporate insiders – really, just company officers, positioned at the upper levels of management or the Boards, with an ‘inside’ vie

  • Square Stock Rises On Cash App Outlook As Earnings Top Estimates

    SQ stock climbed as December-quarter earnings, net revenue and gross payment volume topped estimates amid the acquisition of Afterpay.