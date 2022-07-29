Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil Witnessed Y-O-Y Growth Rate of 9.62% in 2021, Growing E-commerce Sector to Boost the Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Last Mile Delivery Market Value in Brazil is set to grow by USD 1.76 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 10.32% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery is notably driving Brazil last mile delivery market growth, although factors such as operational challenges for last-mile delivery companies may impede the market growth.
Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
CRST International Inc.
Deutsche Post DHL Group
DSV Panalpina AS
FedEx Corp.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.
Schenker AG
United Parcel Service Inc.
United States Postal Service
Werner Enterprises Inc.
XPO Logistics Inc.
Brazil's last mile delivery market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as providing industry-specific last-mile services and using big data technology to improve delivery service efficiency to compete in the market.
Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil 2021-2025: Key Driver
A major factor that drives the growth of the last mile delivery market in Brazil is the premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery.
It has been identified that about one-fourth of online retail customers are willing to pay a considerable premium over the standard delivery charges for same-day or instant delivery of purchased goods. Therefore, with these additional incentives, market vendors can optimize their last-mile logistics more efficiently.
The key product segments that are currently witnessing the fastest growth rate for last-mile deliveries include medical/pharmaceutical products and agricultural products, which require immediate consumption or are perishable.
In the case of medical/healthcare products, the time window for delivery can be extremely short, especially during emergencies. As a result, consumers pay a higher price for last-mile delivery services.
Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil 2021-2025: Major Trend
The growing e-commerce sector will fuel the last mile delivery market growth in Brazil.
E-commerce continues to flourish in South America, especially Brazil, primarily because of improved connectivity and the rising penetration of mobile devices. It is also one of the fastest-growing regions in the world for e-commerce.
The increasing penetration of the Internet and online shopping has significantly contributed to the growth of the B2C e-commerce industry across the globe.
The need for e-retailers to cater to changes in the demands of end-users is boosting the demand for last-mile delivery services in the B2C e-commerce industry in Brazil.
The online retailing market in South American countries such as Brazil is expected to witness further expansion and investments during the forecast period, thus driving the demand for last-mile delivery services during the forecast period.
Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil 2021-2025: Segmentation
End-user
Service
The last mile delivery market share growth in Brazil by the e-commerce segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the e-commerce market in Brazil is expected to be driven by the high growth potential of smartphones and Internet penetration. The last mile delivery market in Brazil is also driven by factors such as growing disposable incomes, rising purchasing power parity, and increasing per capita income.
Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:
Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist last mile delivery market in Brazil's growth during the next five years
Estimation of the last mile delivery market in brazil size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the last mile delivery market in brazil
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of last mile delivery market in brazil vendors
Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.32%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 1.76 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.62
Regional analysis
Brazil
Performing market contribution
Brazil at 100%
Key consumer countries
Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
CRST International Inc. , Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
