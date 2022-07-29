U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,100.25
    +26.75 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,522.00
    +32.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,909.00
    +171.50 (+1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.00
    +4.20 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.81
    +0.39 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.80
    +6.60 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    20.06
    +0.19 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0203
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6810
    -0.0530 (-1.94%)
     

  • Vix

    22.33
    -0.91 (-3.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2175
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5400
    -0.7800 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,824.21
    +608.98 (+2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    549.55
    +18.79 (+3.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,345.25
    -2.98 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.55
    +129.07 (+0.46%)
     

Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil Witnessed Y-O-Y Growth Rate of 9.62% in 2021, Growing E-commerce Sector to Boost the Market Growth - Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Last Mile Delivery Market Value in Brazil is set to grow by USD 1.76 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 10.32% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery is notably driving Brazil last mile delivery market growth, although factors such as operational challenges for last-mile delivery companies may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil by End-user and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil by End-user and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Visualize the Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil using Technavio Intelligence. BROWSE THE SUMMARY OF THE RESEARCH REPORT TO LEARN MORE

Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

  • CRST International Inc. 

  • Deutsche Post DHL Group

  • DSV Panalpina AS

  • FedEx Corp.

  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

  • Schenker AG

  • United Parcel Service Inc.

  • United States Postal Service

  • Werner Enterprises Inc.

  • XPO Logistics Inc.

Brazil's last mile delivery market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as providing industry-specific last-mile services and using big data technology to improve delivery service efficiency to compete in the market.

For detailed information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. REQUEST SAMPLE REPORT (INCLUDING GRAPHS & TABLES) OF THIS MARKET

Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil 2021-2025: Key Driver

  • A major factor that drives the growth of the last mile delivery market in Brazil is the premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery.

  • It has been identified that about one-fourth of online retail customers are willing to pay a considerable premium over the standard delivery charges for same-day or instant delivery of purchased goods. Therefore, with these additional incentives, market vendors can optimize their last-mile logistics more efficiently.

  • The key product segments that are currently witnessing the fastest growth rate for last-mile deliveries include medical/pharmaceutical products and agricultural products, which require immediate consumption or are perishable.

  • In the case of medical/healthcare products, the time window for delivery can be extremely short, especially during emergencies. As a result, consumers pay a higher price for last-mile delivery services.

Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil 2021-2025: Major Trend

  • The growing e-commerce sector will fuel the last mile delivery market growth in Brazil.

  • E-commerce continues to flourish in South America, especially Brazil, primarily because of improved connectivity and the rising penetration of mobile devices. It is also one of the fastest-growing regions in the world for e-commerce.

  • The increasing penetration of the Internet and online shopping has significantly contributed to the growth of the B2C e-commerce industry across the globe.

  • The need for e-retailers to cater to changes in the demands of end-users is boosting the demand for last-mile delivery services in the B2C e-commerce industry in Brazil.

  • The online retailing market in South American countries such as Brazil is expected to witness further expansion and investments during the forecast period, thus driving the demand for last-mile delivery services during the forecast period. 

For more insights on the latest drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies. DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT OF THIS MARKET

Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Service

The last mile delivery market share growth in Brazil by the e-commerce segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the e-commerce market in Brazil is expected to be driven by the high growth potential of smartphones and Internet penetration. The last mile delivery market in Brazil is also driven by factors such as growing disposable incomes, rising purchasing power parity, and increasing per capita income.

VIEW SAMPLE COPY OF THIS REPORT Using Business Email ID to Gain Further Insights on the Market Contribution of Various Segments on Higher Priority

Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist last mile delivery market in Brazil's growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the last mile delivery market in brazil size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the last mile delivery market in brazil

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of last mile delivery market in brazil vendors

Related Reports:

Last Mile Delivery Market in North America by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 74.36 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 16.48% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers last mile delivery market segmentation in North America by Service (B2C and B2B) and Geography (The US, Canada, and Mexico). FIND MORE RESEARCH INSIGHTS HERE

Last Mile Delivery Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 143.75 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The last-mile delivery market report also offers information on several market vendors, including C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, CRST International Inc., and more. FIND MORE RESEARCH INSIGHTS HERE

Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.32%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.76 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.62

Regional analysis

Brazil

Performing market contribution

Brazil at 100%

Key consumer countries

Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

CRST International Inc. , Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • E-commerce - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Food and groceries delivery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Service

  • B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • CRST International Inc.

  • Deutsche Post DHL Group

  • DSV Panalpina AS

  • FedEx Corp.

  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

  • Schenker AG

  • United Parcel Service Inc.

  • United States Postal Service

  • Werner Enterprises Inc.

  • XPO Logistics Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/last-mile-delivery-market-in-brazil-witnessed-y-o-y-growth-rate-of-9-62-in-2021--growing-e-commerce-sector-to-boost-the-market-growth---technavio-301594460.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon stock jump on revenue and net sales beats

    Amazon shares are moving higher after the retail giant posted a second-quarter revenue beat.

  • Brazil's Petrobras smashes profit estimates amid divestments, Ukraine War

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil's Petrobras smashed second quarter profit and margin estimates, boosted by divestments and higher margins in its fuel and natural gas businesses, the company said on Thursday. In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-run oil firm is formally known, reported a net income of 54.33 billion reais ($10.5 billion). In comments accompanying the figures, Petrobras attributed its results to strong Brent prices, as well as improved margins in its natural gas and fuels business, which includes gasoline, diesel and various other petroleum derivatives.

  • The Fed vowed to crush inflation with higher rates. Then the stock market rallied. Here’s why. (It’s not good news.)

    Slaying the inflation dragon isn't done with baby steps. Expect much higher interest rates as a headwind for equities.

  • Wall Street cuts price targets for Apple and Amazon ahead of their earnings

    Wall Street institutions cut price target expectations for both Apple and Amazon ahead of their earnings reports due out later today.

  • Novavax (NVAX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    On Novavax's (NVAX) second-quarter earnings call, investors' focus is likely to be on the sales figures of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Denver natural gas giant's profits skyrocket

    A Denver-based natural gas giant’s decision to let financial hedges on its sale expire this year paid off big this spring, reversing its losses with a $765 million quarterly profit. Antero Resources (NYSE: AR), the fifth-largest U.S. natural gas producer and second-biggest exporter of liquified natural gas, ended a string of regular quarterly losses Thursday with a very profitable quarter benefitting from high natural gas prices. “Antero is in the strongest financial position in its history,” said Paul Rady, the company’s chairman, CEO and president, on the company’s earnings call Thursday.

  • Why the Fed's latest rate hike sent stocks soaring: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • 'This was not our finest hour': Intel CEO on Q2 execution

    Intel expects the second and third quarter of this year to be the financial bottom of a turnaround meant to propel it back into the lead position in the semiconductor industry. Intel reported a surprise loss and a 22% decline in Q2 revenue year-over-year. “We are not satisfied with the quarter and the financial results,” said Pat Gelsinger on the call with Wall Street analysts.

  • Apple reports record revenue of $83B amid high inflation

    Apple beats its Q3 revenue and earnings expectations on strong iPhones sales.

  • Intel’s Earnings Missed by a Mile. The Stock Is Plunging.

    The semiconductor company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 29 cents, less than half of the consensus estimate of 69 cents among analysts tracked by FactSet.

  • Intel stock plummets after wide earnings miss, execution mistakes

    Intel Corp. shares plunged in the extended session Thursday after the chip maker missed Wall Street estimates by a wide margin and cut its outlook for the year, acknowledging a slowing market as well as execution issues.

  • Apple stock rises in after-hours following a Q3 earnings beat

    Apple shares are up after an impressive third quarter that was led by iPhone and services.

  • J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

    Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already priced in based on the YTD underperformance of Cyclical vs. Defensive equity sectors, the depth of negative earnings revisions that already matches past recession moves, and the shift

  • Amazon stock jumps 14% as sales beat and AWS growth overcome a second straight quarterly loss

    Amazon.com Inc. decided to cut back after years of pouring money into growth, and the result was a second consecutive quarterly loss, but a beat on sales and continued strong growth from Amazon Web Services helped push the stock higher in late trading Thursday.

  • Roku Swings to Second-Quarter Loss on Slower Ad Spending

    Roku said it expected two of its main revenue drivers—advertising and sales of streaming hardware—to come under further pressure during the second half of the year, sending the company’s shares down 25% in after-hours trading. “We are in an economic environment defined by recessionary fears, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, and ongoing supply chain disruptions,” the company said in a letter to investors Thursday in which it announced its second-quarter results. “We also believe that consumer discretionary spend will continue to moderate, pressuring both Roku TV and Roku player sales.”

  • Intel Gives Dour Forecast; CEO Says Third Quarter Is ‘Bottom’

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger slashed sales and profit forecasts for the rest of the year, conceding that the struggling chipmaker needs more time to make its products competitive while assuring investors that the current quarter will be the nadir.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s

  • Alibaba Slumps 5% as Traders Assess Earnings Risk, Ant Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fell for a third straight day as investors assessed the impact of Jack Ma reportedly ceding control of his fintech arm, and as worries over its earnings dragged. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $1

  • Petrobras Unveils $17 Billion Dividend Windfall on Oil Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Petroleo Brasileiro SA announced a massive dividend payment after surging oil prices boosted cash generation in the second quarter, rewarding investors that looked past the political noise embroiling the state-owned firm.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers New Pause

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)

    The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay out dividends annually, quarterly, or monthly. Quarterly payments are the most common, but for truly defensive investors, monthly payments offer some advantages. Chief among those is the rapid and regular