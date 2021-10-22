U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

Last Mile Delivery Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15.06% by 2025 |Evolving Opportunities with DSV Panalpina AS & FedEx Corp. |17000+ Technavio Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The last mile delivery market is set to grow by USD 146.96 billion from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.06% as per the latest market report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Last Mile Delivery Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
For more insights on the Last Mile Delivery Market - Request a Free Sample Report!

The last mile delivery market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The market is driven by the growing global e-commerce industry. However, the key factor impeding last mile delivery market growth is operational challenges for last-mile delivery companies.

The last mile delivery market analysis includes segmentation by service (B2C and B2B) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The last mile delivery market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

  • Deutsche Post DHL Group

  • DSV Panalpina AS

  • FedEx Corp.

  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

  • Schenker AG

Truck-as-a-Service Market -The truck-as-a-service market size has the potential to grow by USD 19.02 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample report now!

Self-driving Taxi Market -The self-driving taxi market has the potential to grow by 56162.96 units during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 58.53%. Download a free sample report now!

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Last Mile Delivery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.06%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 146.96 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.81

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

