Last Mile Delivery Market growth in North America accelerating at 16.48% CAGR -- B2C segment to create maximum growth opportunity

·11 min read

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Last Mile Delivery Market in North America by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 74.36 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 16.48% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Last Mile Delivery Market in North America by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Last Mile Delivery Market in North America by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

 

The last mile delivery market in North America is fragmented, as many players are operating at the national and regional levels within the market. Key vendors constitute a significant share of the overall market revenue. New vendors are planning to enter the market due to the growing demand for last mile services among consumers, especially in the US. Vendors face challenges in maintaining margins due to the entry of a large number of players, which has resulted in a decrease in the profit margins of many last mile delivery operators. To overcome such challenges, vendors are providing industry-specific last mile services and are utilizing big data technologies to improve delivery efficiencies. Some vendors are focusing on instant and next-day deliveries, as many people are willing to pay a premium price for such services. Therefore, to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

The growing B2C e-commerce industry in the US has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, operational challenges for last mile delivery companies might hamper the growth of market players. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. ArcBest Corp., Averitt Express Inc., AxleHire Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, CRST International Inc., DDC Logistics Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Ryder System Inc., SEKO Logistics, United States Postal Service, Washington Express LLC, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are among some of the major market participants. Request a Sample Report Here

The last mile delivery market in North America is segmented as below:

  • Service

By service, the B2C segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The introduction of new services by delivery operators to suit the specific needs of customers is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, increased investments in big data and consumer analytics to improve delivery times and enhance the consumer experience are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

  • Geography

The US is the key market for last mile delivery services in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The last mile delivery market in North America report covers the following areas:

Last Mile Delivery Market in North America 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist last mile delivery market growth in North America during the next five years

  • Estimation of the last mile delivery market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the last mile delivery market in North America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of last mile delivery market vendors in North America

Last Mile Delivery Market In North America Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.48%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 74.36 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.65

Regional analysis

North America

Performing market contribution

North America at 100%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, and Mexico

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ArcBest Corp., Averitt Express Inc., AxleHire Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, CRST International Inc., DDC Logistics Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Ryder System Inc., SEKO Logistics, United States Postal Service, Washington Express LLC, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Service

  • 5.3 B2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 B2B - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ArcBest Corp.

  • 10.4 CRST International Inc.

  • 10.5 Deutsche Bahn AG

  • 10.6 Deutsche Post DHL Group

  • 10.7 DSV Panalpina AS

  • 10.8 FedEx Corp.

  • 10.9 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

  • 10.10 United States Postal Service

  • 10.11 Werner Enterprises Inc.

  • 10.12 XPO Logistics Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/last-mile-delivery-market-growth-in-north-america-accelerating-at-16-48-cagr--b2c-segment-to-create-maximum-growth-opportunity-301593372.html

SOURCE Technavio

