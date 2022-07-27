Last Mile Delivery Market growth in North America accelerating at 16.48% CAGR -- B2C segment to create maximum growth opportunity
NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Last Mile Delivery Market in North America by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 74.36 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 16.48% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here
The last mile delivery market in North America is fragmented, as many players are operating at the national and regional levels within the market. Key vendors constitute a significant share of the overall market revenue. New vendors are planning to enter the market due to the growing demand for last mile services among consumers, especially in the US. Vendors face challenges in maintaining margins due to the entry of a large number of players, which has resulted in a decrease in the profit margins of many last mile delivery operators. To overcome such challenges, vendors are providing industry-specific last mile services and are utilizing big data technologies to improve delivery efficiencies. Some vendors are focusing on instant and next-day deliveries, as many people are willing to pay a premium price for such services. Therefore, to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions.
The growing B2C e-commerce industry in the US has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, operational challenges for last mile delivery companies might hamper the growth of market players. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. ArcBest Corp., Averitt Express Inc., AxleHire Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, CRST International Inc., DDC Logistics Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Ryder System Inc., SEKO Logistics, United States Postal Service, Washington Express LLC, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are among some of the major market participants. Request a Sample Report Here
The last mile delivery market in North America is segmented as below:
Service
By service, the B2C segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The introduction of new services by delivery operators to suit the specific needs of customers is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, increased investments in big data and consumer analytics to improve delivery times and enhance the consumer experience are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Geography
The US is the key market for last mile delivery services in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The last mile delivery market in North America report covers the following areas:
Last Mile Delivery Market in North America 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist last mile delivery market growth in North America during the next five years
Estimation of the last mile delivery market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the last mile delivery market in North America
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of last mile delivery market vendors in North America
Last Mile Delivery Market In North America Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.48%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 74.36 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
15.65
Regional analysis
North America
Performing market contribution
North America at 100%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, and Mexico
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ArcBest Corp., Averitt Express Inc., AxleHire Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, CRST International Inc., DDC Logistics Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Ryder System Inc., SEKO Logistics, United States Postal Service, Washington Express LLC, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Service
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Service
5.3 B2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 B2B - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Service
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 ArcBest Corp.
10.4 CRST International Inc.
10.5 Deutsche Bahn AG
10.6 Deutsche Post DHL Group
10.7 DSV Panalpina AS
10.8 FedEx Corp.
10.9 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.
10.10 United States Postal Service
10.11 Werner Enterprises Inc.
10.12 XPO Logistics Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
