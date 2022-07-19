U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

Last Mile Delivery Market Size is projected to reach USD 123 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.21%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·14 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global last mile delivery market size was valued at USD 40.5 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate USD 123.7 Billion in 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.21% during the forecast period (2022–2030). The Asia-Pacific region leads the market share at USD 15953 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 53539.78 million at a CAGR of 14.4% by 2030.

New York, United States, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last mile delivery is a process or service that provides faster, easier, and smooth shipping of products right to the customer. The last mile delivery facility is provided by various industries or companies, through which they deliver the product right from the distribution center or the company outlet directly to the customer’s place in a stipulated amount of time. 


Consumers Reliance on the Faster and Easier Mode of Shipment Creates a Wide Range of Opportunities in the Global Last Mile Delivery Market

With the evolution of new technologies that perform better and faster, consumers’ expectations have gone up. Nowadays, consumers seek same-day delivery, for which they used to wait for 4-5 days. This rise in the consumers' expectations has given a ray of hope for growth and improvement in the global last mile delivery market. Many leading retailers have been able to match the growing demands for delivering and fulfilling their consumer’s demand.

Amazon is one of the global leaders in the e-Commerce space, has tried on global shipments, and attracted more customers with their smart and efficient international delivery. Amazon and such key players in the industry have opened new doors for emerging players to attract consumers by offering time-bounded delivery options and growing in the global last mile delivery market.

Many leading e-Commerce companies establish e-Commerce fulfillment networks to offer their consumers new and exciting shipping offers with hassle-free returns and exchange policies. Even some key retailers in the global market are trying to upgrade logistics infrastructure to match their consumer’s expectations and deliver quickly within a stipulated time frame. Major key players in the global last mile delivery market are innovating on their logistics and inventories to reduce their shipping costs and serve their end consumers with better service.

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 123 Billion by 2030

CAGR

13.21% (2022-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Product Type, Industry Type, Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Walmart Inc, Ryder System Inc, Target Corporation, Amazon Inc, Seko Logistics, XPO Logistics

Key Market Opportunities

Consumers' Reliance on Faster and Easier Modes of Shipment Delivery Creates Wide Opportunities in the Global Market

Key Market Drivers

Growing Popularity of e-Commerce platforms Enhancing Delivery Services
Door To Door Delivery Options Boosting Last Mile Delivery Market

Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Last Mile Delivery Market

The global last mile delivery market has seen noteworthy growth in the revenue generated with a sudden rise in delivery services during the pandemic. The Covid-19 outbreak proved to be a business booster for the global last mile delivery market, as only the delivery services were in action during the entire lockdown measures. However, the imposed lockdown created a disruption in the global supply chain, which narrowed down the merchandise trade growth in logistics industry.

The growth of the e-Commerce industry has led the delivery services market to new heights even in the most difficult times when people were house arrested by force. According to reports, the e-Commerce sector has achieved growth of about 30% in the first and second quadrant of the year 2020. The only positive thing the covid-19 pandemic did was to the e-Commerce industry as they generated a lot of revenue through the online selling portals and gained the trust of the consumers by delivering their goods safely to their doorstep.


Key Highlights –

  • The global last mile delivery market is growing with a whopping sales figure of USD 1,32,159.3 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 13.2% from USD 43,29.2 million in 2021.

  • With the emergence of the e-Commerce industry, the delivery services has also evolved at lot with new smart technological developments to track the entire process.

  • According to reports, the e-Commerce sector has played the major role in making the global last mile delivery market a big one with an expected valuation of about USD 1,32,159.3  million by 2030.

  • The global last mile delivery market is segmented across five regions: North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Middle-East & Africa.

  • The Asia-Pacific region leads the market share at USD 15953 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 53539.78 million at a CAGR of 14.4% by 2030.


List of Key Players

  • Walmart Inc

  • Ryder System Inc

  • Target Corporation

  • Amazon Inc

  • Seko Logistics

  • XPO Logistics


Global Last Mile Delivery Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

  • B2C Product

  • B2B Product

  • C2C Product

By Industry Type

  • Retail

  • E-Commerce

  • Manufacturing Companies

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • South America

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Middle-East & Africa


Market News

  • In April 2020, Walmart Inc launched a new service called Express Delivery, that will deliver more items from the store than ever before in less than two hours.

  • In May 2020, Ryder System Inc did expansion of its e-Commerce fulfillment network by incorporating food-grade capabilities including two additional facilities to cater to their consumers need.

  • In August 2020, Target Corporation partnered with Closed Loop Partner’s Center for Circular Economy alongside the industry leaders.

  • In December 2019, Amazon ordered about 1000 electric vehicles to improve the last mile delivery services and maintain a seamless communication with the supply chain in different regions.

News Media                                                                                          

E-Commerce Industries Battle To Deliver Essentials Amid The Pandemic

Top Dropshipping Softwares in the eCommerce Market


Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Same-Day Delivery Market: Information by Type (B2B, B2C, and C2C), Service (International and Domestic), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Online Food Delivery Services Market: Information by Type (Restaurant to Customer and Platform to Customer), Channel (Mobile Applications), Payment (Online), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Meal Kit Delivery Services Market: Information by Type (Fresh and Processed Food), Offering (Heat and Eat and Cook and Eat), Service (Single and Multiple) and Region–Forecast till 2029

E-Commerce Platform Market: Information by Type, Application (Fashion & Apparel, Electrical & Electronics, Food & Beverage, Health & Beauty), and Region — Forecast Till 2026


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


