Need a last-minute gift idea? Here's how to buy a Disney+ gift card

Kate Tully Ellsworth and Megan McCarthy, Reviewed
·3 min read
Gift a year-long subscription to Disney Plus.
Christmas is just around the corner, and if you're anything like us, you're still looking around for killer last-minute gifts that will make it in time for the holiday. If you're concerned about missing those Christmas shipping deadlines, we have great news: You can send the gift of Disney+ without leaving your home.

We've been covering Disney+ updates since its launch in 2019. During its first Christmas season, there was no way to gift the service. In 2020, Disney launched a way to gift a subscription to your loved one. Now, in 2021, the service is selling Disney+ gift cards you can buy from ShopDisney, Target and more.

Where to buy a Disney+ gift card

If you're looking to gift a standard Disney+ gift card, you can purchase them at the following retailers.

How do you gift a Disney+ subscription?

Giving a year-long subscription to Disney+ is like wrapping up every Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars DVD and putting them all under the tree.
You can give a one-year Disney+ subscription to your recipient and Disney+ will email instructions on how to redeem it on the day you choose. It's pretty simple: You'll just go to the Disney+ gift subscription page and follow the prompts. They'll ask for your recipient's name, email address and what date you'd like them to receive the email alerting them to their gift subscription. You'll also have a chance to include a personalized message to your recipient. You'll then have to enter in your name and credit card number—you know, the standard payment information.

A few things to note: First, this gift subscription card can only be redeemed by new Disney+ subscribers, so if your giftee has signed up for the Disney+ before using the email address you provide, they won't be able to use this. (In that case, you may want to use the workaround we recommend below to gift the Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu bundle.) Second, this gift subscription card is only offered for a one-year subscription, at $79.99 for the year.

Sign up for a one-year subscription to Disney+ for $79.99

How do you gift a subscription to the Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu bundle?

The Disney+ bundle, which lets you save 25% on subscriptions to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu, is a pretty great deal. Unfortunately, there’s no simple way to give this to your loved one, but it is possible. You’ll also have to rely on a pretty clunky method: setting up an account using your recipient’s email address.

When setting up your accounts after your sign up for the bundle, plug in your recipient’s email address, set up a password that you share with them and then enter in your credit card information.

There are definite downsides to this approach. You won’t be able to surprise your recipient, as Disney will send them a “Welcome to Disney+” email as soon as you sign up. That introduction email doubles as your receipt, so your giftee will know exactly how much you paid—as well as the last four digits of the credit card you used to make the purchase. If there are any issues with the subscription, you’ll also need to communicate with Disney through your giftee’s account.

It’s not the most elegant way to give a gift, but it will get the job done.

If your loved one already has a subscription to Hulu or EPSN+, it should be easy enough to connect your existing accounts to the bundle. Contact the Disney+ Help Center guide for further details.

Give a subscription to the Disney+ Bundle for $13.99 per month

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Gift Disney Plus: How to buy a Disney Plus gift card

