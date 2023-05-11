Last-minute Mother’s Day: All the places you can shop online and pick up your gift in time

Last-minute Mother’s Day gifts guaranteed to delight all the mom figures in your life.

The countdown to Mother’s Day 2023 has begun (it’s on Sunday, May 14!) If you haven’t picked up a gift for your favorite mother figure, it’s time. Luckily for last-minute shoppers, many retailers offer the option to buy online and pick up in-store. That means that you not only get to shop in the comfort of your home, but you can literally pick it up on the way to brunch on Mother’s Day and hand-deliver it to mom—no shipping costs involved. So if you’re not sure what to get mom, get some ideas with our Mother’s Day gift guide.

From Macy’s to Target, we have a list of stores (along gifts) to look out for while you shop. Check out our top picks.

1. Nordstrom

Our Mother’s Day gift pick: Our Place Always Pan Set, $116 (save $29)

Nordstrom is a gifting go-to, and their in-store selection is unmatched—set your location under “Free Pickup” to see what locations are nearby and what items will be ready for pickup today or tomorrow. If your mom is a chef, take a look at the Our Place Always Pan Set, marked down from $145 to $116, a $29 savings. This all-in-one pan will let her braise, saute, strain, fry, boil and more—and it will be her new best friend in the kitchen.

Shop Mother’s Day gifts at Nordstrom

2. Athleta

Our Mother’s Day gift pick: Calm Cool Romper for $84

Athleta might be best-known for its activewear but don’t sleep on its incredible loungewear for mom. We tested and loved the brand’s Calm Cool sleep collection. While we didn't try out this breezy romper specifically, we loved the Calm Cool line overall. You can buy online and pick up in-store by adding your item to the bag and at checkout, select “Pickup” and choose your location.

Shop Mother’s Day gifts at Athleta

3. Macy’s

Our Mother’s Day gift pick: Nina Parker Collection, from $59

Macy’s is the perfect place to find a gift for even the pickiest of moms. You can choose from a variety of jewelry, home, clothing, shoes, handbags and more. Plus, you can save an extra 10% to 25% off your purchase this week with the easy-to-remember coupon code MOM.

For in store or curbside pickup, select “Pick Up” and add your item to the bag—once it’s ready, you’ll be notified by email. Need suggestions? We love Netflix personality Nina Parker's slick, stylish plus-size fashion line.

Shop Mother’s Day gifts at Macy’s

4. Best Buy

Our Mother’s Day gift pick: Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, $130 (save $20)

Do you have a techy mom? Best Buy is your new best friend. Depending on location (and of course availability), you can choose from 1-hour in-store pick up to next-day free shipping. For in-store pickup, make sure to add the item to your bag, then at checkout, select “Pickup” (you’ll see all the pickup locations near you). So whether you want to upgrade your mom’s laptop or you want her to track her health, you’ll find something your mom will need. Just take a look at this Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch marked down from $150 to $130 (a $20 savings) that will keep your mom’s health on track—she’ll be able to monitor her daily activity to heart rate and even sleep.

Shop Mother’s Day gifts at Best Buy

5. Target

Our Mother’s Day gift pick: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer for $34

If you are running down to the last literal minute, Target is there to save your day with both curbside and in-store pickup. For in-store pickup, make sure to select “Pickup” from the product page and select a location in order to add the item to your cart—a no-fuss process. We love this popular hair dryer/volumizing brush from Revlon. But Target has plenty of other affordable gift options, from cute mom mugs to organic skincare.

Shop Mother’s Day gifts at Target

6. Home Depot

Our Mother’s Day gift pick: Digz adjustable wrist grip gloves, $8

Does your mom love to do any gardening or home improvement? Is she just a fan of power tools in general? If so, Home Depot is the perfect place to shop. You can shop online with pickup in stores, based on availability.

In some locations, you can do curbside pickup as well. Make sure to select “Store Pickup” from the product page and add to cart. If your mom loves her garden, then take a look at this Digz adjustable wrist grip gloves for only $8. The adjustable wrists make it secure and comfortable to wear and the Spandex allows breathability.

Shop Mother’s Day gifts at Home Depot

7. Walmart

Our Mother’s Day gift pick: The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral 14-Ounce Personal Blender, $20 (save $5)

With more than 4,700 stores across the nation, Walmart is hands-down one of the most easily accessible stores for last-minute pickups. In addition to offering in-store and curbside pickup in 2 hours or less, the retail giant offers next-day delivery. Make sure to add your item, then select “Pickup Instead” at checkout.

If you're looking for ideas, take a look at The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral 14-ounce personal blender marked down from $25 to $20 (a $5 savings). Whether your mom likes to start off her day with a healthy smoothie or want to end her day indulging in a milkshake, this will be a nice addition to her kitchen.

Shop Mother’s Day gifts at Walmart

8. Sephora

Our Mother's Day gift pick: Ellis Brooklyn mini fragrance set for $59

Every mom loves to glam up from time to time. Whether she needs a heady new perfume or a rich new face cream, Sephora has what she needs. We love the Ellis Brooklyn Mini Fragrance gift set, which features four .25-ounce scents from different fragrance families. But they have a wide range of beauty supplies and cosmetics for just about every budget.

Shop Mother’s Day gifts at Sephora

9. lululemon

Our Mother’s Day gift pick: lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25-Inch pant, $59 (save $39)

Spoil your mom with some high-end athleisure. lululemon has some of the most comfortable leggings, along with cloudlike bras and even weightless shirts. (Even better, the We Made Too Much section has an incredible selection of items for as much as 50% off.) Take a peek at these lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25-Inch marked down from $98 to $59, a whopping $39 savings—they will be the most comfortable and softest leggings your mom will wear. For last-minute shopping, look up “Available Near You” on product pages to see if the item is available for in-store pickup. Just choose “Pick Up In Store” and add your product to your cart to checkout.

Shop Mother’s Day gifts at lululemon

10. Dick's Sporting Goods

Our Mother's Day gift pick: Monarch pickleball set for $12

If your mom is the active type, there's plenty to find quickly and pick up at Dick's Sporting Goods. Whether she's in on the pickleball craze or just needs new jogging gear, you're sure to find something available near you.

Pick out an item and select "Store Pickup" when making your purchase. It's typically ready in an hour, and you can choose between curbside or walk-in.

Shop Mother's Day gifts at Dick's Sporting Goods

11. The Container Store

Our Mother's Day gift pick: Marie Kondo Hikidashi drawer organizers, $25/each

We all know someone who loves finding fresh ways to get organized. If that's your mom, then consider looking at The Container Store. There's no shortage of exciting organizational systems and tools. Their Marie Kondo collaboration is one great option, if you're looking for ideas.

Shop Mother's Day gifts at The Container Store

12. Joann Stores

Our Mother's Day gift pick: Cricut Explore 2

Joann is heaven for crafters. Whether your mom is an avid quilter, a knitting enthusiast, or any other kind of creative explorer, Joann is a great place to go looking for gifts. We love Cricuts for their wide range of professional-looking papercraft and fabric-cutting options.

To order curbside or in-store pickup, look for items that are marked as being available for pickup in your area and choose that option at checkout. You can even use your Joann coupons when you get there!

Shop Mother's Day gifts at Joann

13. Michael's

Our Mother's Day gift pick: Artist's Loft Painting Set for $64.99 ($10 off with code MOM23)

Another great option for crafty moms is Michael's, which tends to go further beyond Joann's fabric focus into other artistic pursuits. One great place to start is this comprehensive painting kit from their "Artist's Loft" store brand. But whatever your mom's artistic calling is, you'll find something here.

Orders over $40 are currently $10 off with the coupon code MOM23.

Shop Mother's Day gifts at Michael's

How to Shop online for in-store pickup

A surprising number of outlets will let you shop from the comfort of home, then sneak out to grab your gift. Whether you're saving time, or just don't want a package to show up and ruin the surprise, you have plenty of options.

Academy Sports + Outdoors offers two-hour curbside and in-store pickup if you order before 8 p.m. (This time frame also depends on whether your item needs to be assembled.) Choose the "Pick Up" option when you check out and you'll get a text or email letting you know when your order is ready. For curbside pickup, park in a designated "Pick Up" space and click the link in your email or text to inform staff you've arrived. A staff member will then bring your order out to you.

Ace Hardware not only has curbside and in-store pickup but also "Delivery from Store," where you can place an order online and get it delivered to you the same day from your local participating store. For curbside pickup, head to your local Ace Hardware store and call the phone number on your confirmation email for a staff member to bring out your order.

Barnes & Noble can have in-stock products ready for store pickup within two hours. For curbside pickup, go to your local store and call them with your name, order number and vehicle model so they can direct you on where to go.

Enjoy in-store pickup in under an hour as well as curbside pickup at Bed Bath & Beyond. You'll get free same-day delivery on orders over $39. (For orders under $39, you'll be charged a $10 delivery fee.) Delivery cutoff times vary by location.

All Belk stores now offer in-store and curbside pickup as well as free same-day delivery in an hour or less, so you don't have to worry about whether your local store is a participating member. For pickup, orders must be placed by 5 p.m. For orders placed after 5 p.m., you'll need to pick up in-store the next day.

Though Best Buy offers in-store, curbside and same-day delivery, these services vary by location, so verify that your local Best Buy has these options before you shop.

The Container Store has in-store and curbside pickup; select locations also have same-day delivery. If you're in Manhattan, NY though, you'll need to come to the store to pick up your order.

Dick's Sporting Goods offers three delivery services, including in-store pickup within an hour, curbside and same-day delivery, but availability varies by location.

Dollar General has an in-store pickup through its app.

For Dollar Tree in-store pickup, ask to speak to a manager once you arrive after placing your order online; they will process your order. You can also arrange to have your online order shipped to your local Dollar Tree, though note that this may take 4-6 business days.

Participating Five Below locations use Instacart for in-store pickup. You'll need to enter your address into Instacart to see if your local Five Below is a participating member. For items in Instacart's inventory, pickup is usually available within two hours.

Enjoy a variety of options at Home Depot: in-store pickup, curbside delivery and same-day delivery are all available, depending on location. For same-day delivery to your home, order before noon and choose your delivery window. Two-hour and four-hour time windows are available for an additional fee.

J.C. Penney offers curbside and in-store pickup: orders can be ready in as little as two hours. You have until two hours before closing time to place your order to be able to get it the same day. Use the code MOMSDAY for an extra 20% off.

Joann Stores provides curbside and in-store pickup if you order by 3 p.m. When using the curbside service, let the store know you're coming by tapping the "I'm On My Way" button in your confirmation email. Once you've arrived, tap "I'm Here" so the store can bring out your order.

Use Kohl's "Buy Online, Free Store Pickup" option during checkout for in-store pickup; if your local store has your item in stock, your order will be ready for pickup within one to two hours. You can use coupon codes, but not every in-store discount is guaranteed to apply.

Lowe's has a limited inventory available for same-day pickup that depends on your local store's stock. If an item is available, you will see the same-day pickup option during checkout. For speedy pickup, they recommending waiting until you receive confirmation that the order is ready before heading out.

Macy's has same-day delivery on a limited amount of products. When shopping online, look for the "Same-Day Delivery" icon to ensure the option is available. Your item will be delivered to your home straight from a Macy's store. (Gift wrapping is not available with this service.) Note that same-day orders that qualify for free shipping will include a $15 fee for this service. For same-day orders that don't qualify for free shipping, you'll be charged a $25.95 fee.

Enjoy in-store and curbside pickup with Michaels, as well as same-day delivery at select stores. In-store and curbside pickup are free, while same-day delivery incurs a $9.99 charge; you also need to be within a ten-mile radius of a Michaels store. For same-day delivery, order before 2 p.m. to get your item in time. Orders placed after 2 p.m. will arrive the next day.

Nordstorm offers three quick delivery options: in-store pickup, curbside and ship to store. To make things easier, the retailer also offers pickup of Nordstrom.com items at select Nordstrom Rack locations. Enjoy free gift wrapping when you pick up your order—to get this service, choose the gift option when you check out. Items will be held for five days.

Old Navy's Buy Online, Pickup In-Store service and curbside pickup options are available at select stores, only for items that are in stock. For curbside pickup, call the store when you've arrived and open the trunk of your car so the staff member can leave your items in the vehicle. Be prepared to show your ID. Items will be held for five days.

Sam's Club offers curbside pickup on select items. The service is free for Plus members but will incur a $4 fee for Club members.

Enjoy same-day delivery and in-store pickup on items in stock at your local Target. The retailer has a separate section solely for searching items that are available for the same-day service so you don't waste time. You can also download the Target app for curbside delivery—it's called "Drive Up" in the app.

Currently, T.J. Maxx offers in-store pickup and "Ship to Store" only in select areas. You can check if your local store participates at this link. Participating states include Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Illinois.

Walgreens offers perhaps the quickest turnaround time for orders, letting customers pick up items in as little as 30 minutes. You have the choice of in-store pickup, curbside, drive-thru or same-day delivery in less than an hour. To get these services, your order must hit the $10 minimum subtotal at checkout.

At Walmart, you can pick up your order in-store or, with Walmart's delivery service, choose a time slot to have your order delivered to your door. For in-store pickup, wait for the "Ready for Pickup" email; for delivery, wait for Walmart's email that the driver is on the way.

