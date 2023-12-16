Last-minute shopping? Here's when Knoxville stores are open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

That Christmas holiday hustle and bustle always seems to creep up each December.

This year, Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday, with Christmas on Monday, so the last weekend before the holiday is likely to be a busy one for those braving retail parking lots and checkout lanes.

Last-minute shoppers should be aware of early holiday closures at businesses around Knoxville, notably on Christmas Eve, especially because most will closed on Christmas Day. You don't want to show up empty-handed to that family party.

As you make your final lists and check them twice, here is a rundown of specific store hours around the holiday to help you prepare for your in-person shopping.

Don't want to cook on Christmas? These Knoxville restaurants will be open Dec. 25

Knoxville stores open on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24)

Ace Hardware, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Barnes & Noble, 11 a.m-7 p.m.

Bass Pro Shop, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Belk, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Best Buy, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Big Lots, 9 a.m-9 p.m.

Costco, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

CVS (check individual store hours)

Dick's Sporting Goods, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Food City, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. (check individual store hours)

Home Depot, 6 a.m-5 p.m.

HomeGoods, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

JCPenny, 9 a.m-6 p.m.

Kohl's, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Kroger, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. (check individual store hours)

Lowe's, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Marshall's, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

PetCo, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

PetSmart, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Publix, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sam's Club, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

REI, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Target, 7 a.m-8 p.m. (check individual store hours)

TJ Maxx, 7 a.m-6 p.m.

Trader Joe's, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Walgreens (check individual store hours)

Walmart, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Knoxville stores open on Christmas (Dec. 25)

By Christmas Day, your options for very last-minute gifts or grocery shopping will be severely limited, with many national chains including Walmart, Kroger, Target, Aldi, Costco and Publix closed on the holiday, USA TODAY reports.

Many CVS stores will be open on Christmas, but call your local story to check whether they are open and to see if they're on regular or reduced hours.

Walgreens stores will be open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Christmas Day, the company told USA TODAY.

For any additions or revisions to the Christmas holiday hours on this list, contact Hayley Choy, Hayley.Choy@KnoxNews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Christmas store hours 2023 in Knoxville, plus Christmas Eve