Last minute tax tips: What to know when filing your 2023 tax return before the deadline

Federal and state tax filing deadlines are approaching. Returns should be submitted by 11:59 p.m. April 15.

You can research and prepare your own tax return, pay a professional to do it or find a volunteer group for free assistance.

The Internal Revenue Service suggests looking into its Free File program. To get started, visit IRS.gov/freefile to see the choices.

Direct File is a new option for eligible people in Arizona and 11 other pilot states to file taxes online directly with the IRS. If your tax return is simple, visit Direct File to see if you qualify. It's free.

Check out IRS.gov/vita to see if you qualify for the IRS-supervised Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which offers free preparation, mainly for moderate-income people.

Whether using tax software or working with a person, you will be prompted to answer questions about income, expenses and so on, guiding you through the process.

Most states, including Arizona, require residents to submit state returns, though they generally aren’t as complex and often use Adjusted Gross Income, which you just calculated on your federal return, as a starting point.

Here are a few more tips on preparing returns for last-minute tax filers.

What is the tax filing deadline in Arizona in 2024?

Your paper return must be postmarked April 15. Your electronic return must be e-filed by 11:59 p.m. April 15.

The regular tax filing due date is April 15.

How do you file for an extension with the IRS?

Any taxes you owe must be paid by April 15, but if you need more time to file your return, you can request an extension through October 15. You must file your request by the April 15 tax filing deadline to get the extension. Use Form 4868.

What if you miss the deadline? Can you just file taxes late?

If you miss the deadline or haven't filed your federal income tax return for prior years, the IRS says you should file as soon as possible. Here's what to do if you haven't filed your tax return.

The IRS will assess a penalty for filing a tax return late starting at 5% of the unpaid tax amount, capping at 25%.

What if you make a mistake in your return?

If you file and then spot an error, you can and should file an amended return.

Documents to collect for your tax return

Most people receive various tax forms in the mail or electronically. These include W-2 statements from employers showing your job income for the prior year and the amount of taxes withheld. You might also receive other forms, such as various versions of Form 1099 that show interest received, dividends, etc.

It’s important to include relevant information from these forms on your tax returns accurately, as IRS computers will be receiving copies of the same forms. A mathematical or inputting mistake can subject you to an audit.

Most audits aren't in-person, middle-of-the-night interrogations but, rather, letters you receive from the IRS asking you to clarify or support some item. In recent years, the IRS has examined well under 1% of individual returns.

What to know about income and assets

One important point you will learn about the tax code is that income — essentially cash inflows to you from work, investments and so on — is typically taxable.

In contrast, the value of assets you own might not be taxed until you sell them, if at all. Suppose you buy a stock today and don't sell it for 30 years. In case that, you wouldn't be taxed on the gain until that time, though dividends or other income received in the meantime generally are taxable.

There's a special benefit available to homeowners. If your home rises in value over time, you won’t be taxed on the profit, known as a capital gain, until you sell. Even then, you can exclude up to $250,000 in gains if you are single and $500,000 if married and filing a joint return.

What deductions you can take

The tax code basically reimburses you for certain expenses that you make, or it gives you a tax break based on eligibility factors such as your age, income or number of children.

Deductions are expenses that you paid that reduce your taxable income. Common examples include state taxes that you paid, mortgage interest on your home, property taxes and donations to charities.

You can itemize or list these deductions separately, or you can take what’s called the standard deduction instead. The standard deduction for 2023 was $13,850 for singles and $27,700 for married couples. If you had deductible expenses above those amounts, you probably will want to itemize, though that entails more work.

Nearly nine in 10 taxpayers now take the standard deduction.

What to know about tax credits

Unlike both types of deductions, tax credits reduce your tax bill and thus are more valuable than deductions, which reduce taxable income.

One popular credit is for child and dependent care. Another one, the earned income tax credit, basically provides moderate-income workers with a tax break, especially those with children. It’s considered an anti-poverty policy.

Watch out for criminals

When filing a tax return and at other times of the year, it’s important to safeguard your information from crooks.

Identify theft is a growing problem, and it can compromise your personal information with repurcussions that include delayed refunds. Keep your Social Security number away from prying eyes and keep copies of your tax return, paper or electronic, in a safe place.

Also, be highly skeptical of unrequested emails or texts about tax filing or related topics, as they can point to a scam.

The IRS says it won't initiate contact with you by email, text messages or social media channels to request personal or financial information.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What to know when filing your 2023 tax return near April 15 deadline