U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,975.50
    +9.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,859.00
    +56.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,685.00
    +39.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.70
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.01
    +0.55 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.40
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    +0.26 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0583
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    +0.0830 (+2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.39 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2274
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9070
    -0.7230 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,216.02
    +382.55 (+2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.20
    +11.51 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.90
    +341.47 (+1.24%)
     

'The Last of Us Part I' hits PC on March 3rd, 2023

Jessica Conditt
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Naughty Dog

The Last of Us Part I will officially hit PC on March 3rd, 2023. This follows the game's launch on PlayStation 5 earlier in 2022.

Part I is a modern remake of the original The Last of Us, Naughty Dog's dramatic zombie-adjacent game that came out in 2013 and quickly became an industry darling. There's since been a sequel, an upgraded version of that game, a remastered version of the original title for PS4, and probably a few other iterations we're forgetting, plus an HBO series coming out in January.

We found The Last of Us Part I on PS5 to be gorgeous yet achingly faithful to its source material. For fans of the series, that's not a terrible outcome, and soon PC players will have the chance to judge for themselves.

