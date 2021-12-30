U.S. markets open in 2 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,792.00
    +7.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,423.00
    +42.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,524.25
    +33.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,246.70
    -1.10 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.04
    -0.52 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.90
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.77
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.01
    -0.53 (-3.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3487
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1380
    +0.1910 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,445.12
    +220.23 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,192.39
    -16.21 (-1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.36
    +5.67 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.71
    -115.17 (-0.40%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 206,000 likely filed new claims last week

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

It’s Your Last Week to Get These Nikon Savings!

Chris Gampat
·3 min read

These deals are expiring on the 31st of December! If you’re looking for savings on Nikon cameras and lenses, you’ve come to the right place. We’re rounding up all the current Nikon savings you’d possibly want. Take a look right after the jump!

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo deals posts are designed to focus on giving you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales we can find. Some of the gear is brand new. But other times we’ll serve you used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo Deals are different from the Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo Deals. With our Feature Roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.

These Nikon deals expire on December 31st 2021

