Last Week's Worst-Performing Stocks: Are These 11 Large-Cap Stocks In Your Portfolio?
Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) was the worst large-cap stock performer last week, plummeting 31.08%. The company fell alongside ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML), which reported worse-than-expected first-quarter FY24 results last week. Exane BNP Paribas analyst David O’Connor downgraded ARM from “Outperform” to “Neutral” with a $100 price target.
MicroStrategy Inc’s (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock lost 20.07% last week. Most crypto stocks fell last week due to the volatility in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC/USD) price.
Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) stock lost 15% last week due to weakness in Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC/USD) price. Economist and crypto skeptic Peter Schiff expressed skepticism regarding the apex crypto blasting off in line with predictions by some bulls.
Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) declined 13.73% as the company’s first quarter FY24 rental revenue of $1.83 billion missed the consensus and lowered the FY24 outlook for EPS and core FFO/share due to anticipated lower average occupancy and competitive leasing.
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) fell 13.6% last week. The Elon Musk-led company had a tough week on multiple counts. It faces falling EV demand, a Cybertruck recall, employee layoffs, and price cuts.
Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) stock decreased 13.54%. The company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued adjusted guidance below estimates on Wednesday.
Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) has had a tough week, losing 11.90% in value after announcing NanoString Technologies’s acquisition for $392.6 million in cash.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) was down 11.76%. The company’s shares took a hit following a report indicating the Justice Department will file an antitrust lawsuit against the company.
Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) fell 10.69% last week. Recently, a Rosenblatt analyst double-downgraded the stock to “Sell” with a $210 price target.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) fell 10.47% as its first-quarter FY24 earnings missed consensus estimates due to lower segment gross revenue and fewer loads. Several analysts lowered price targets on the stock following the earnings miss.
Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) stock shed 9% in value last week due to lithium price volatility.
