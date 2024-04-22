Last Week's Worst-Performing Stocks: Are These 11 Large-Cap Stocks In Your Portfolio?

Mohit Manghnani
2 min read
0
In this article:
Last Week's Worst-Performing Stocks: Are These 11 Large-Cap Stocks In Your Portfolio?
Last Week's Worst-Performing Stocks: Are These 11 Large-Cap Stocks In Your Portfolio?

These seven large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) was the worst large-cap stock performer last week, plummeting 31.08%. The company fell alongside ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML), which reported worse-than-expected first-quarter FY24 results last week. Exane BNP Paribas analyst David O’Connor downgraded ARM from “Outperform” to “Neutral” with a $100 price target.

  2. MicroStrategy Inc’s (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock lost 20.07% last week. Most crypto stocks fell last week due to the volatility in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC/USD) price.

  3. Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) stock lost 15% last week due to weakness in Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC/USD) price. Economist and crypto skeptic Peter Schiff expressed skepticism regarding the apex crypto blasting off in line with predictions by some bulls.

  4. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) declined 13.73% as the company’s first quarter FY24 rental revenue of $1.83 billion missed the consensus and lowered the FY24 outlook for EPS and core FFO/share due to anticipated lower average occupancy and competitive leasing.

  5. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) fell 13.6% last week. The Elon Musk-led company had a tough week on multiple counts. It faces falling EV demand, a Cybertruck recall, employee layoffs, and price cuts.

  6. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) stock decreased 13.54%. The company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued adjusted guidance below estimates on Wednesday.

  7. Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) has had a tough week, losing 11.90% in value after announcing NanoString Technologies’s acquisition for $392.6 million in cash.

  8. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) was down 11.76%. The company’s shares took a hit following a report indicating the Justice Department will file an antitrust lawsuit against the company.

  9. Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) fell 10.69% last week. Recently, a Rosenblatt analyst double-downgraded the stock to “Sell” with a $210 price target.

  10. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) fell 10.47% as its first-quarter FY24 earnings missed consensus estimates due to lower segment gross revenue and fewer loads. Several analysts lowered price targets on the stock following the earnings miss.

  11. Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) stock shed 9% in value last week due to lithium price volatility.

See Also: Tracking Last Week’s Top Performers: Are These 7 Large-Cap Stocks In Your Portfolio?

Photo: Shutterstock

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Last Week's Worst-Performing Stocks: Are These 11 Large-Cap Stocks In Your Portfolio? originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Things Billionaire CEO Jamie Dimon Wants You to Know

    The JPMorgan Chase CEO dropped some pearls of wisdom in his latest shareholder letter.

  • Allianz Says Japan Stocks Will Defy Geopolitics, Yen Volatility

    (Bloomberg) -- Middle East tensions and currency volatility have caused Japan’s record stock rally to falter, but the weakness looks temporary as solid corporate fundamentals and the long-term artificial intelligence outlook provide support.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareTh

  • 1 Undervalued Growth Stock Down 79%: But Don't Buy and Hold Until You Know These 3 Risks

    It's always a good idea for investors to learn the bearish arguments for any business.

  • Can This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Become a Trillion-Dollar Company by 2050?

    Peloton would need a serious reversal of fortunes to reach the exclusive club.

  • Macquarie's banking unit to stop new car loans to focus on mortgage growth

    "This decision will enable us to further prioritise the growth of our home loan and deposit offerings," Ben Perham, Macquarie's head of personal banking, said in a statement. Macquarie's Banking and Financial Services Group, which contributed 15.5% to the infrastructure investor's fiscal 2023 net operating income of A$19.12 billion ($12.33 billion), said the change will not impact existing customers.

  • Brokers Woo ‘Snowball’ Buyers With 40% Returns After China Stock Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese securities firms are dangling near record-high returns to lure investors back into the market for derivatives that fueled the nation’s stock selloff earlier this year, as fallout from the meltdown cuts deeper into their profits from the business.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Price

  • Tesla cuts the price of its "Full Self Driving" system by a third to $8,000

    Tesla knocked roughly a third off the price of its “Full Self Driving” system — which can’t drive itself and so drivers must remain alert and be ready to intervene — to $8,000 from $12,000, according to the company website. Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk promised in 2019 that there would be a fleet of robotaxis on the road in 2020, but the promise has yet to materialize, and the system still has to be supervised by humans. The cuts, which occurred on Saturday, follow Tesla's moves to slash $2,000 off the prices of three of its five models in the United States late Friday.

  • 1 Stock That Turned $10,000 Into More Than $1.3 Million

    Costco has come to dominate its industry over the past few decades.

  • Asia stocks edge up, oil and gold retreat on tempered Mideast fears

    Asian stocks recovered some losses on Monday and bond yields rose as fears of a wider Middle East conflict ebbed, with investors gravitating back towards riskier assets. Gold and the safe-haven dollar pulled back from near their peaks, and crude oil prices declined as the potential for a major supply disruption waned. Iran said on Friday that it had no plan to retaliate following an apparent Israeli drone attack within its borders, which in turn followed an unprecedented Iranian missile and drone attack on Israel days before.

  • Mega-cap tech earnings kick off this week. Here's what Wall Street is looking out for.

    "I think the next few weeks, this is a 'get out the popcorn moment' for tech," Wedbush Securities' Dan Ives said.