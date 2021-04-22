Get Lasting Pain Relief: NeuroMD Device Provides Drug-Free Alternative for Chronic Pain

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Pain is complex. It is difficult to explain and even harder to measure. When someone is in pain, it is impossible for us to feel it, and only they can assess exactly how much pain they are in. To complicate things further, different people have different tolerances for pain as well. Someone with a low pain tolerance may feel pain when minimal pressure is applied to part of their body[1], while someone with high pain tolerance may feel nothing at all. Age, genetics, stress, and even hair color are just a few of the many factors that influence an individual's pain tolerance [2] [3] .

Although inconvenient, and sometimes downright miserable, pain is important for our survival. It alerts us when something has gone wrong in our bodies, signaling illness or injury that needs to be addressed. Nerves send signals to your brain and your brain responds by perceiving pain.

Pain is a serious public health issue in the United States, with an estimated $100 billion lost each year in health care costs, lost productivity, and lost income. Chronic back pain is the most common type of pain, affecting 16 million Americans [4] .

Managing pain

There are many ways to manage pain. In the United States, opioid use was hailed as a silver bullet for treating both acute and chronic pain in the 1990s [5] . Overprescribing and over-reliance on opioids for managing pain has resulting in the well-publicized opioid crisis many people are facing today. In 2019 alone, nearly 50,000 Americans lost their lives to opioid overdose, a sobering statistic that makes exploring alternative pain management methods even more time-critical.

Far from being a silver bullet, there are several small measures individuals can take at home to help manage chronic back pain. It is not a quick or easy fix, but lifestyle changes, such as losing weight, eating healthily to support musculoskeletal strength and repair, and regular gentle exercise, such as yoga, tai chi, swimming or walking, will each contribute to making pain bearable and manageable.

Medical devices are also available to help with pain relief, working best when used in conjunction with lifestyle changes. Dr. Luis Torres has seen his share of cases of chronic back pain during his career, and he recommends patients use a device that delivers neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) to nerves in the back.

"NMES provides stimulation to the nerves that gets to the root of the problem, rather than just masking the symptoms. Specifically, I recommend NeuroMD's Corrective Therapy Device™, which is unique in its ability to address the two main causes of pain: one, muscle weaknesses and imbalances which can cause spinal alignment issues, and two, injured tissue in the lower back, which causes inflammation.

"In my practice, I have seen many success stories with patients using the device to treat chronic pain. It has been the critical piece in achieving long lasting pain relief."

An alternative method

In light of the opioid epidemic in the United States, developing and offering alternative pain management options are essential. NeuroMD, a Florida-based medical devices company, saw the critical need for alternative treatments for chronic back pain, and developed a drug-free alternative for those managing long-term pain.

NeuroMD says, "Widespread opioid use has led to a devastating epidemic of addiction, with around three million people currently managing Opioid Use Disorder. The risks outweigh the benefits when it comes to long-term opioid use, so our aim has been to develop a device that provides a non-invasive, drug-free alternative that improves people's quality of life.

"NeuroMD's Corrective Therapy Device has been described by our clients as a physical therapist and massage therapist in one at-home device. Our mission is to have a positive impact on lives broken by chronic pain, and with one million treatments completed and a #1 rating, we are achieving that goal."

NeuroMD set about designing and developing a device that uses clinically studied neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) parameters to deliver electrical stimulation to the nerves, strengthening weakened or damaged back muscles and providing long-term pain relief. The Corrective Therapy Device is now recommended by doctors for those who need to improve their musculoskeletal health, improve their range of motion, and prevent muscular atrophy. The device is easy to use, wireless and fully rechargeable, and the company is so certain people will find it lifechanging, they offer a 60-day risk free trial and a one-year warranty.

